NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Texas A&M OT Carson Green

Posted on

From now until the 2021 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#54 Carson Green/OT Texas A&M — 6061, 320 lbs.

The Good

– Good size and plus length (34 1/2″ arms) and big hands (10 3/8″), has the look of an NFL OT
– Above average run blocker, unlocks hips and drives feet to create movement up front and has size to engulf and overwhelm defenders, especially smaller DEs/OLBs
– Runs his feet and finishes blocks from start to finish of games
– Good hand fighter, capable of re-punching in pass protection, fights hard and rarely is out-leveraged
– Plays half-man in pass pro well most of the time, uses length to seal speed rushers while sitting inside on inside rushes and counters
– Strength to anchor in pass protection against bull and power rushes
– Shows knee bend in pass protection
– Smart player, good eyes and you can tell he’s reading/process pre-snap and off the snap, handles picking up stunts smoothly
– Effective cut blocker
– Excellent starting experience
– Regarded as a team leader

The Bad

– Not a tremendous athlete, a bit stiff overall
– Will struggle with inside rushes/counters when he sets too far outside
– Struggles hitting a moving target on second level blocks, too often overextends and whiffs and has trouble changing directions mid-play
– Most, if not all, time came in one spot (right tackle)

Bio

– 40 career starts, most if not all at right tackle for the Aggies
– Team captain for final seven games of 2020
– Named second team All-SEC tackle as a senior
– Three-star prospect out of H.S., chose A&M over Houston and SMU

Tape Breakdown

I wanted to get with Green for my final 2021 NFL Draft player profile because he is someone who met with the Steelers, talking with new assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan. Green, like so many of the linemen we’ve profiled before and ones the Steelers appear to have interest in, is strong and physical. He’s not quite the mauler the way a Teven Jenkins is, but he isn’t far off and he looks to finish his blocks. He showed the same effort at the end of a blowout win over South Carolina than he did at the start of it.

 

Green has great length and more importantly, uses his hands well. He’s able to punch and re-punch in pass protection, making up for a lack of great lateral movement.

 

He attacks half-man well. You don’t want to attack a defender down the middle of his body because he can win inside/outside. Green sits inside to protect against inside moves — most of the time — and uses his length to seal the edge, as displayed here.

 

But when he oversets too wide, he’s prone to getting beat inside. Watch him lose on this spin move here.

 

Green struggles in space hitting a moving target at the second level. Here are a couple examples.

 

Some have speculated Green could move to guard, and I think he’d be a good fit there once he gets used to playing a new position. He has the strength, size, and smarts to stick at tackle or at least be a rotational/depth guy there. Probably one of those “could be a decent tackle or an above average guard” discussions. Green’s game won’t wow anyone, but he got the job done in college, and I think he can translate that to the NFL. An Adam Snyder-type of player, a guard/tackle who hung around in the NFL for quite some time but was nowhere close to an all-star.

Projection: Early-Mid Day 3

Games Watched: vs. South Carolina, vs. Tennessee, vs. North Carolina

Previous 2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles
OC Drake Jackson OC Landon Dickerson TE Pat Freiermuth RB Javonte Williams
CB Patrick Surtain II OG Deonte Brown TE Kylen Granson TE Brevin Jordan
OL Trey Smith OT Adrian Ealy CB Jaycee Horn CB Kary Vincent Jr.
RB Elijah Mitchell OT Alex Leatherwood TE Hunter Long RB Najee Harris
CB Tyson Campbell LB Zaven Collins DB Greg Newsome TE Tony Poljan
DL Christian Barmore RB Kenneth Gainwell OT Rashawn Slater WR Kadarius Toney
RB Michael Carter EDGE Joe Tryon CB Thomas Graham Jr. WR Amari Rodgers
RB Demetric Felton C Creed Humphrey C Trey Hill LB Jabril Cox
CB Asante Samuel Jr. S Joshuah Bledsoe OT Samuel Cosmi S Trevon Moehrig
RB Chuba Hubbard S James Wiggins LB Garret Wallow RB Kylin Hill
WR Dazz Newsome RB Khalil Herbert CB Shaun Wade WR Tylan Wallace
RB Rhamondre Stevenson CB Camryn Bynum WR Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Shi Smith
OT Liam Eichenberg EDGE Patrick Jones DT Alim McNeill OT Christian Darrisaw
QB Kyle Trask RB Jermar Jefferson QB Trey Lance OT Jaylen Mayfield
OT Teven Jenkins TE Kenny Yeboah LB Chazz Surratt CB Tre Brown
QB Kellen Mond LB Nick Bolton OL Brady Christensen DL Dayvion Nixon
CB Elijah Molden QB Mac Jones EDGE Rashad Weaver LB Cameron McGrone
RB Trey Sermon LB Pete Werner LB Tony Fields TE Luke Farrell
RB Jaret Patterson LB Dylan Moses TE Kyle Pitts LB Jamin Davis
TE Tommy Tremble QB Jamie Newman TE Shaun Beyer EDGE Azeez Ojulari
QB KJ Costello CB Caleb Farley DB Richie Grant OT Tommy Doyle
OG Jackson Carman WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette LB Baron Browning WR Terrace Marshall
LB/S JaCoby Stevens OC Josh Myers S Hamsah Nasirildeen OT Dillon Radunz
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah WR Anthony Schwartz S Talanoa Hufanga WR Sage Surratt
WR Dyami Brown OT Jaylon Moore WR Elijah Moore WR Seth Williams
NT Forrest Merrill WR Cornell Powell WR Rondale Moore EDGE Jaelan Phillips
S Divine Deablo WR Rashod Bateman EDGE Elerson Smith C Jimmy Morrissey
RB Larry Rountree C/G Quinn Meinerz CB Benjamin St-Juste OT Spencer Brown
EDGE Daelin Hayes WR Tamorrion Terry DL Marvin Wilson OT Walker Little
CB Aaron Robinson WR D’Wayne Eskridge EDGE Joseph Ossai EDGE Quincy Roche
OT Alijah Vera-Tucker WR Tutu Atwell TE Pro Wells RB Pooka Williams
EDGE William Bradley-King S Ar’Darius Washington EDGE Joshua Kaindoh WR Jonathan Adams
DB Trill Williams QB Davis Mills EDGE Greg Rousseau  WR Cade Johnson
ILB K.J. Britt OG Aaron Banks DL Jay Tufele OG Wyatt Davis
CB Kelvin Joseph S Paris Ford DL Milton Williams OT James Hudson
DL Tommy Togiai EDGE Ronnie Perkins TE Tre McKitty EDGE Victor Dimukeje
CB Robert Rochell OT Stone Forsythe EDGE Janarius Robinson DL Tyler Shelvin
CB Rodarius Williams WR Jaelon Darden WR Nico Collins DL Levi Onwuzurike
EDGE Carlos Basham Jr. TE Quintin Morris LB Monty Rice LB Derrick Barnes
EDGE Raymond Johnson III CB Ifeatu Melifonwu OL Kendrick Green OT D’Ante Smith
WR Jalen Camp RB Javian Hawkins DL Jaylen Twyman TE Matt Bushman
OL David Moore WR Josh Imatorbhebe EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. DB Bryce Thompson
CB Ambry Thomas EDGE Jonathon Cooper WR Marquez Stevenson LB Micah Parsons
EDGE Patrick Johnson S Damar Hamlin DL Osa Odighizuwa TE John Bates
WR Simi Fehoko EDGE Malcolm Koonce WR Trevon Grimes OT Royce Newman
RB Rakeem Boyd EDGE Shaka Toney S Shawn Davis OL Robert Hainsey
WR Dax Milne OL Cole Van Lanen DL Cameron Sample S Richard LeCounte
P Max Duffy WR Warren Jackson S Andre Cisco EDGE Payton Turner
DB Avery Williams TE Briley Moore DB Jevon Holland EDGE Tarron Jackson
CB Israel Mukuamu RB C.J. Marable WR DeVonta Smith S Jamar Johnson
DB Tariq Thompson WR Joshua Palmer WR Jaylen Waddle OC Brandon Kennedy
CB Nick McCloud QB Justin Fields P Pressley Harvin III CB Rachad Wildgoose
P Drue Chrisman QB Trevor Lawrence CB Zech McPhearson OT Alaric Jackson
P James Smith OL Dan Moore Jr. QB Zach Wilson OL Braylon Jones
S Caden Sterns OT Brenden Jaimes WR Ja’Marr Chase RB Chris Evans
RB Travis Etienne EDGE Jayson Oweh CB Eric Stokes EDGE Charles Snowden
OL Jack Anderson CB Paulson Adebo WR Austin Watkins WR Damonte Moxie
EDGE Jordan Smith CB Marco Wilson EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji WR Ben Skowronek
CB Tay Gowan EDGE Chris Rumph II WR Dez Fitzpatrick CB Keith Taylor
EDGE Amen Ogbongbemiga OT Josh Ball EDGE Dare Odeyingbo WR Dillon Stoner
WR Mike Strachan OL Michal Menet LB Justin Hilliard OG Ben Cleveland
RB Spencer Brown WR Brandon Smith LB Isaiah McDuffie IOL Drew Dalman
OL Tommy Kraemer TE Zach Davidson WR Frank Darby TE Miller Forristall
CB Deommodore Lenoir LB Rayshard Ashby S Christian Uphoff
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!