NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Washington CB Keith Taylor

Posted on

From now until the 2021 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#8 Keith Taylor Jr. DB Washington  – 6’2” 187 pounds

The Good

– Quick footwork, mirror ability on short to intermediate in-breaking routes
– Length and timely swipes allow him to break up passes at catch point
– Transitions well from press man on vertical routes with straight line speed, sticking to receiver’s hip
– Willing tackler in run game, attacks downhill
– Only allowed 43% completion rate, and gave up two touchdowns in career as primary defender
– No durability concerns, missed only one game in four seasons at UW

The Bad

– Struggles stacking and shedding blocks at consistent level on backend
– Needs to improve ability to locate football prior to catch, gets lost in downfield coverage
– Play strength an issue, receivers can out-physical him down field
– Will need to bulk up at next level, very lean frame
– Lack of ball production, only 10 passes defended and 0 interceptions in career

Bio

– Played in 43 total games, 19 starts at Washington
– Finished career with 91 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended and 0 interceptions
– Won UW’s coaches’ Husky Excellence Award at the team’s postseason awards banquet in 2020
– Four star recruit who played high school ball at Servite High School in Anaheim, California, chose Washington over Oregon, Cal, and others
– 2021 Senior Bowl selection

Tape Breakdown

One of the winners of the 2021 Senior Bowl was Washington defensive back Keith Taylor Jr. All week in Mobile, he was sticky in man coverage, making pass deflections and being physical at the line of scrimmage, and those same characteristics show up on film as well. There were times that quarterbacks did not even test him vertically because of how he transitions from back pedaling to sticking to a receiver’s hip on short or vertical routes.

First play against Stanford shows Taylor’s ability to mirror, be physical at the line of scrimmage and close on the ball with his length. When the catch or pass happens in front of him, Taylor does a much better job locating the football.

 

This next play against Stanford, isn’t a perfect rep from Taylor but he does a nice job finishing the play with an arm swipe to dislodge the ball from the receiver. He is a little slow transitioning on the vertical route, but his straight line speed allows him to recover and make the play/

 

Against Boise State in 2019, Taylor made a fantastic play that nearly resulted in an interception. He allows the receiver to get an inside release but recovers midway through the route and runs the route for the receiver, and deflects the ball away at the catch point. Locates the ball well in the air on this particular play even though he struggles with doing so on a consistent basis.

 

While Taylor is a willing tackler who can make plays in the run game, he relies on tackling runners low, which can lead to missed talking like it did in the below clip. He misses the tackle after squaring up. His tackling form has to improve at the next level.

 

Locating the football is Taylor’s biggest knock as a corner. Against Utah, Taylor isn’t in a bad position, after falling behind a few steps after the receiver stemmed the route. But at the catch point, he struggles to get his head around sooner and gives up an explosive play. It’s coachable but Taylor will have to improve in that area, or teams will target that consistently in the NFL.

 

Final play from Taylor is making a pass break up in the intermediate passing game. He is patient, waiting for the receiver to make his move up field, flips his hips smoothly, clicks and closes quickly on this curl route. At the catch point, he plays through the hands of the receiver and breaks up the pass. Taylor is sticky in press man.

 

Although he didn’t test particularly well, Taylor will find a role in the NFL with his length and ability to operate in press man coverage. He covers the short and intermediate routes well, and can turn to run with receivers on vertical routes. However, he is a developmental corner who needs to fill out his frame and locate the football better downfield. He likely won’t be on the Steelers radar, but if the cornerback position isn’t addressed in the first few rounds, Taylor would be worth a look early on Day 3.

Projection: 4th-5th round

Games Watched: vs. Stanford, vs. Utah, vs. Oregon (2019), vs. Boise State (2019)

Previous 2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles
OC Drake Jackson OC Landon Dickerson TE Pat Freiermuth RB Javonte Williams
CB Patrick Surtain II OG Deonte Brown TE Kylen Granson TE Brevin Jordan
OL Trey Smith OT Adrian Ealy CB Jaycee Horn CB Kary Vincent Jr.
RB Elijah Mitchell OT Alex Leatherwood TE Hunter Long RB Najee Harris
CB Tyson Campbell LB Zaven Collins DB Greg Newsome TE Tony Poljan
DL Christian Barmore RB Kenneth Gainwell OT Rashawn Slater WR Kadarius Toney
RB Michael Carter EDGE Joe Tryon CB Thomas Graham Jr. WR Amari Rodgers
RB Demetric Felton C Creed Humphrey C Trey Hill LB Jabril Cox
CB Asante Samuel Jr. S Joshuah Bledsoe OT Samuel Cosmi S Trevon Moehrig
RB Chuba Hubbard S James Wiggins LB Garret Wallow RB Kylin Hill
WR Dazz Newsome RB Khalil Herbert CB Shaun Wade WR Tylan Wallace
RB Rhamondre Stevenson CB Camryn Bynum WR Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Shi Smith
OT Liam Eichenberg EDGE Patrick Jones DT Alim McNeill OT Christian Darrisaw
QB Kyle Trask RB Jermar Jefferson QB Trey Lance OT Jaylen Mayfield
OT Teven Jenkins TE Kenny Yeboah LB Chazz Surratt CB Tre Brown
QB Kellen Mond LB Nick Bolton OL Brady Christensen DL Dayvion Nixon
CB Elijah Molden QB Mac Jones EDGE Rashad Weaver LB Cameron McGrone
RB Trey Sermon LB Pete Werner LB Tony Fields TE Luke Farrell
RB Jaret Patterson LB Dylan Moses TE Kyle Pitts LB Jamin Davis
TE Tommy Tremble QB Jamie Newman TE Shaun Beyer EDGE Azeez Ojulari
QB KJ Costello CB Caleb Farley DB Richie Grant OT Tommy Doyle
OG Jackson Carman WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette LB Baron Browning WR Terrace Marshall
LB/S JaCoby Stevens OC Josh Myers S Hamsah Nasirildeen OT Dillon Radunz
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah WR Anthony Schwartz S Talanoa Hufanga WR Sage Surratt
WR Dyami Brown OT Jaylon Moore WR Elijah Moore WR Seth Williams
NT Forrest Merrill WR Cornell Powell WR Rondale Moore EDGE Jaelan Phillips
S Divine Deablo WR Rashod Bateman EDGE Elerson Smith C Jimmy Morrissey
RB Larry Rountree C/G Quinn Meinerz CB Benjamin St-Juste OT Spencer Brown
EDGE Daelin Hayes WR Tamorrion Terry DL Marvin Wilson OT Walker Little
CB Aaron Robinson WR D’Wayne Eskridge EDGE Joseph Ossai EDGE Quincy Roche
OT Alijah Vera-Tucker WR Tutu Atwell TE Pro Wells RB Pooka Williams
EDGE William Bradley-King S Ar’Darius Washington EDGE Joshua Kaindoh WR Jonathan Adams
DB Trill Williams QB Davis Mills EDGE Greg Rousseau  WR Cade Johnson
ILB K.J. Britt OG Aaron Banks DL Jay Tufele OG Wyatt Davis
CB Kelvin Joseph S Paris Ford DL Milton Williams OT James Hudson
DL Tommy Togiai EDGE Ronnie Perkins TE Tre McKitty EDGE Victor Dimukeje
CB Robert Rochell OT Stone Forsythe EDGE Janarius Robinson DL Tyler Shelvin
CB Rodarius Williams WR Jaelon Darden WR Nico Collins DL Levi Onwuzurike
EDGE Carlos Basham Jr. TE Quintin Morris LB Monty Rice LB Derrick Barnes
EDGE Raymond Johnson III CB Ifeatu Melifonwu OL Kendrick Green OT D’Ante Smith
WR Jalen Camp RB Javian Hawkins DL Jaylen Twyman TE Matt Bushman
OL David Moore WR Josh Imatorbhebe EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. DB Bryce Thompson
CB Ambry Thomas EDGE Jonathon Cooper WR Marquez Stevenson LB Micah Parsons
EDGE Patrick Johnson S Damar Hamlin DL Osa Odighizuwa TE John Bates
WR Simi Fehoko EDGE Malcolm Koonce WR Trevon Grimes OT Royce Newman
RB Rakeem Boyd EDGE Shaka Toney S Shawn Davis OL Robert Hainsey
WR Dax Milne OL Cole Van Lanen DL Cameron Sample S Richard LeCounte
P Max Duffy WR Warren Jackson S Andre Cisco EDGE Payton Turner
DB Avery Williams TE Briley Moore DB Jevon Holland EDGE Tarron Jackson
CB Israel Mukuamu RB C.J. Marable WR DeVonta Smith S Jamar Johnson
DB Tariq Thompson WR Joshua Palmer WR Jaylen Waddle OC Brandon Kennedy
CB Nick McCloud QB Justin Fields P Pressley Harvin III CB Rachad Wildgoose
P Drue Chrisman QB Trevor Lawrence CB Zech McPhearson OT Alaric Jackson
P James Smith OL Dan Moore Jr. QB Zach Wilson OL Braylon Jones
S Caden Sterns OT Brenden Jaimes WR Ja’Marr Chase RB Chris Evans
RB Travis Etienne EDGE Jayson Oweh CB Eric Stokes EDGE Charles Snowden
OL Jack Anderson CB Paulson Adebo WR Austin Watkins WR Damonte Moxie
EDGE Jordan Smith CB Marco Wilson EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji WR Ben Skowronek
CB Tay Gowan EDGE Chris Rumph II WR Dez Fitzpatrick
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!