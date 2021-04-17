NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Michigan RB Chris Evans

Posted on
Chris Evans

From now until the 2021 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#12 Chris Evans/RB/Michigan 5’11”, 216 lbs.

The Good

– Squatty, powerful running back
– Runs well behind his pads
– Changes directions easily without losing speed or explosiveness
– Able to make defenders miss in a phone booth; serious elusiveness
– Good overall contact balance to his game
– Adequate vision and can bounce and turn the corner with ease
– Natural pass catcher out of the backfield and showed the ability to line up all over the offense

The Bad

– Struggled with mental mistakes throughout his time at Michigan
– Ball security a major concern overall; led to a handful of benchings with the Wolverines
– Won’t win many foot races in space; long speed is lacking for the position
– Overall resume and production isn’t quite there; more of a rotational piece at Michigan
– Can he handle a heavier workload at the next level?
– Relatively old for the draft class; will turn 24 as a rookie
– Never reached peak of freshman year
– Suspended all of 2019 season for academic issues

Bio

– Played in 42 career games at Michigan, starting six games overall
– Rushed for 1,795 yards and 15 touchdowns on 320 carriers during his career at Michigan
– Hauled in 49 catches for 479 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines
– Suspended entire 2019 season due to academic issues
– Named a All-Big Ten honoree in 2016, 2017 and 2018
– Competed in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama
– Four-year letterman at Michigan

Tape Breakdown

This late in draft season, when evaluating players, you’re looking for those late-round gems that could provide significant value to a team. I believe I’ve come across just that at the running back position, with Michigan senior Chris Evans.

Though he’s on the older side (24 years old during his rookie season), Evans has some really strong tape after four seasons at Michigan, and doesn’t have a ton of wear and tear, having shared backfield duties nearly every year for the maize and blue.

Built well for the position overall, Evans shows a well-balanced game on tape, running with power, short-area explosion and high-level pass catching abilities.

Suspended the entire 2019 season, Evans returned in 2020 and received just 16 carries, so his wear and tear is relatively light, compared to other backs in the draft class. That said, he hasn’t played much football in two years.

However, it feels like some of his best football is ahead of him with his skillset, which could make him a three-down back in the NFL in the right situation.

 

Through two years of tape, I saw a guy in Evans who runs well behind his pads, has great contact balance and flies in and out of his cuts with ease, gliding across the field in tight space.

Here against Western Michigan in 2018, Evans does a great job staying patient and picking his way through the Broncos’ defense, showing off his explosiveness in a phone booth to make two guys miss quickly.

 

You can see in this clip against Minnesota in 2018 that Evans isn’t very fast downfield, but he has nimble feet, good contact balance to make people miss, and then can open it up to chew up yards in a hurry.

He does a nice job to stay on track in the run game and I love that he doesn’t burst into the line right into his blocker, instead showing patience to let his blocker make contact, allowing him to work to the second level and take advantage of his mismatch against secondary defenders.

 

I genuinely love Evans’ patience, contact balance and overall vision to find the open field and rip off chunk plays.

First off, look at the feet here at the start of the rep. Once he’s into the hole he’s able to throttle down and square up to the defender, rumbling through the tackle attempt before seeing the lane outside, bouncing the run with ease.

 

He’s just a smooth operator in space. Nothing seems to faze him between the tackles, which allows him to pick through defenses, make secondary defenders miss and find green grass, much like he does here against Purdue in 2018.

 

Where I think Evans can stick in the NFL is as a dual-threat back deep on a roster.

In 2020, Michigan started Evans at receiver one game against Rutgers and got him involved throughout the game through the air.

I love this designed slant to get Evans the ball in space one on one against a Rutgers defender, an area in which Evans wins consistently.

I believe with this type of versatility Evans will be more productive in the NFL than he was in college.

 

Even out of the backfield, Evans is dangerous as a receiver. Here against Wisconsin in 2020, Evans does a great job showing he can make a defender miss in space, taking this short swing route into the end zone by stopping on a dime and bursting into the end zone.

Overall, I think Evans will fall down boards due to his average testing numbers, but what you have on tape is a true football player, one that wins consistently despite not being the best athlete at the position.

I believe Evans is a classic college running back that blows up in the NFL in the right system with the right opportunity.

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Games Watched: Western Michigan (2018), Minnesota (2018), Ohio State (2018), Purdue (2018), Rutgers (2020), Wisconsin (2020), Michigan State (2020)

Previous 2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles
OC Drake Jackson OC Landon Dickerson TE Pat Freiermuth RB Javonte Williams
CB Patrick Surtain II OG Deonte Brown TE Kylen Granson TE Brevin Jordan
OL Trey Smith OT Adrian Ealy CB Jaycee Horn CB Kary Vincent Jr.
RB Elijah Mitchell OT Alex Leatherwood TE Hunter Long RB Najee Harris
CB Tyson Campbell LB Zaven Collins DB Greg Newsome TE Tony Poljan
DL Christian Barmore RB Kenneth Gainwell OT Rashawn Slater WR Kadarius Toney
RB Michael Carter EDGE Joe Tryon CB Thomas Graham Jr. WR Amari Rodgers
RB Demetric Felton C Creed Humphrey C Trey Hill LB Jabril Cox
CB Asante Samuel Jr. S Joshuah Bledsoe OT Samuel Cosmi S Trevon Moehrig
RB Chuba Hubbard S James Wiggins LB Garret Wallow RB Kylin Hill
WR Dazz Newsome RB Khalil Herbert CB Shaun Wade WR Tylan Wallace
RB Rhamondre Stevenson CB Camryn Bynum WR Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Shi Smith
OT Liam Eichenberg EDGE Patrick Jones DT Alim McNeill OT Christian Darrisaw
QB Kyle Trask RB Jermar Jefferson QB Trey Lance OT Jaylen Mayfield
OT Teven Jenkins TE Kenny Yeboah LB Chazz Surratt CB Tre Brown
QB Kellen Mond LB Nick Bolton OL Brady Christensen DL Dayvion Nixon
CB Elijah Molden QB Mac Jones EDGE Rashad Weaver LB Cameron McGrone
RB Trey Sermon LB Pete Werner LB Tony Fields TE Luke Farrell
RB Jaret Patterson LB Dylan Moses TE Kyle Pitts LB Jamin Davis
TE Tommy Tremble QB Jamie Newman TE Shaun Beyer EDGE Azeez Ojulari
QB KJ Costello CB Caleb Farley DB Richie Grant OT Tommy Doyle
OG Jackson Carman WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette LB Baron Browning WR Terrace Marshall
LB/S JaCoby Stevens OC Josh Myers S Hamsah Nasirildeen OT Dillon Radunz
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah WR Anthony Schwartz S Talanoa Hufanga WR Sage Surratt
WR Dyami Brown OT Jaylon Moore WR Elijah Moore WR Seth Williams
NT Forrest Merrill WR Cornell Powell WR Rondale Moore EDGE Jaelan Phillips
S Divine Deablo WR Rashod Bateman EDGE Elerson Smith C Jimmy Morrissey
RB Larry Rountree C/G Quinn Meinerz CB Benjamin St-Juste OT Spencer Brown
EDGE Daelin Hayes WR Tamorrion Terry DL Marvin Wilson OT Walker Little
CB Aaron Robinson WR D’Wayne Eskridge EDGE Joseph Ossai EDGE Quincy Roche
OT Alijah Vera-Tucker WR Tutu Atwell TE Pro Wells RB Pooka Williams
EDGE William Bradley-King S Ar’Darius Washington EDGE Joshua Kaindoh WR Jonathan Adams
DB Trill Williams QB Davis Mills EDGE Greg Rousseau  WR Cade Johnson
ILB K.J. Britt OG Aaron Banks DL Jay Tufele OG Wyatt Davis
CB Kelvin Joseph S Paris Ford DL Milton Williams OT James Hudson
DL Tommy Togiai EDGE Ronnie Perkins TE Tre McKitty EDGE Victor Dimukeje
CB Robert Rochell OT Stone Forsythe EDGE Janarius Robinson DL Tyler Shelvin
CB Rodarius Williams WR Jaelon Darden WR Nico Collins DL Levi Onwuzurike
EDGE Carlos Basham Jr. TE Quintin Morris LB Monty Rice LB Derrick Barnes
EDGE Raymond Johnson III CB Ifeatu Melifonwu OL Kendrick Green OT D’Ante Smith
WR Jalen Camp RB Javian Hawkins DL Jaylen Twyman TE Matt Bushman
OL David Moore WR Josh Imatorbhebe EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. DB Bryce Thompson
CB Ambry Thomas EDGE Jonathon Cooper WR Marquez Stevenson LB Micah Parsons
EDGE Patrick Johnson S Damar Hamlin DL Osa Odighizuwa TE John Bates
WR Simi Fehoko EDGE Malcolm Koonce WR Trevon Grimes OT Royce Newman
RB Rakeem Boyd EDGE Shaka Toney S Shawn Davis OL Robert Hainsey
WR Dax Milne OL Cole Van Lanen DL Cameron Sample S Richard LeCounte
P Max Duffy WR Warren Jackson S Andre Cisco EDGE Payton Turner
DB Avery Williams TE Briley Moore DB Jevon Holland EDGE Tarron Jackson
CB Israel Mukuamu RB C.J. Marable WR DeVonta Smith S Jamar Johnson
DB Tariq Thompson WR Joshua Palmer WR Jaylen Waddle OC Brandon Kennedy
CB Nick McCloud QB Justin Fields P Pressley Harvin III CB Rachad Wildgoose
P Drue Chrisman QB Trevor Lawrence CB Zech McPhearson OT Alaric Jackson
P James Smith OL Dan Moore Jr. QB Zach Wilson OL Braylon Jones
S Caden Sterns
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!