2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Oklahoma State OT Tevin Jenkins

From now until the 2021 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#73 Teven Jenkins/OT/Oklahoma State/6’6”, 310 Lbs

The Good

-Powerful upper body

-Long-limbed tackle that engulfs defenders

-Huge hands that allow him to clamp on and overpower defenders

-People mover in the run game with eye-opening strength

-Comfortable playing on either side of the line at left or right tackle

-Decent range overall as a blocker; comfortable climbing to the second level as a run blocker

-Finisher in the run game, loves to block through the whistle and impose his will

-Lateral athleticism to easily pass off stunts and twists

The Bad

-Comes out of a spread system that asked him to horizontally pass set more than vertically

-Needs to learn to control emotions some to avoid penalties; more of the overaggressive variety

-Can get overaggressive with his initial punch at times, causing him to lunge and lose balance

-Top-heavy tackle that needs to learn to sit into his hips and legs more

-Feet are a bit heavy in pass sets overall

Bio

-Redshirt senior that played in 37 career games at Oklahoma State, starting in 35 career games for Cowboys; opted out of final three games in 2020 due to injury

-2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Invitee

-Played left and right tackle for Cowboys, and even appeared at right guard in two games as a redshirt freshman in 2017

-Achieved a 92.0 grade at right tackle in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus

-Allowed just two career sacks at Oklahoma State

-Named First Team All-Big 12 in 2020

Tape Breakdown

A future 10-year starter at right tackle might not be the sexiest draft pick in this day and age for fans, but in today’s game, left and right tackle are equally as valuable.

That’s fortunate for Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins, an absolute mauler in the run game and a clear-cut right tackle in the NFL for a decade-plus.

Coming out of the Big 12 in a spread offense that rarely faced four-man fronts, Jenkins is more run blocking savant and quick-setting pass protector than anything else.

Jenkins is an average athlete overall, but he’s so darn strong. He’s what you’d classify as a people mover, which could really jump-start an offense looking to rejuvenate the run game in today’s NFL.

As soon as you pop on Jenkins’ tape, it’s startling how strong he is. He has a long reach and massive hands to latch onto defenders and take them for a ride.

I love his ability to truly finish plays. He looks to bury defenders in the run game and embarrass defenders. He lives to eat pancakes. I love that about a lineman.

Against Iowa State in 2019, Jenkins played left tackle in the first half and was a people mover throughout the first half. He collapses the defensive end here and then passes him up to then pancake the linebacker, cutting one up for the highlight reel.

Oklahoma State never really asked Jenkins to pull and move in the run game, but when they did he showed the ability to get out in space, latch onto defenders and roll them down the field.

This poor cornerback from Oklahoma had no chance in the red zone in 2019.

In pass protection he’s much more comfortable with horizontal sets, but when he was asked to vertically set, he held up well, often turning to his power late in the rep to win.

Against West Virginia in 2020, Jenkins doesn’t get a great vertical set against the Mountaineers’ pass rusher, but he does a terrific job collapsing the pass rusher’s shoulder with the initial chop, knocking the defender off balance, allowing Jenkins to ride him around the pocket and toss him to the turf.

Later in the 2020 season, Jenkins showed off his ability to mirror and counter against the pass rusher, winning with an initial punch and then countering with powerful punches in his own right to keep the Longhorn pass rusher at bay.

While he is a top-heavy tackle, Jenkins has flashed the ability to sink into his hips and anchor against power. Not many guys will be able to bull rush this guy due to his overall strength. When he’s able to sink into his hips and anchor, he’s immoveable.

Overall, I think Jenkins is a stud right tackle in the Orlando Brown Jr. mold. He will come in right away and make an impact in the run game. He’s best in a power scheme allowing him to work downhill against smaller defenders.

He will need to continue to work on his vertical sets and his footwork in pass protection, but with his length and power, he can hold up in pass protection initially while continuing to develop.

Projection: Late Day 1

Games watched: Iowa State (2019), Oklahoma (2019), West Virginia (2020), Oklahoma (2020), Texas (2020)