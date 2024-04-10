2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oklahoma State FB Braden Cassity

Braden Cassity

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oklahoma State FB Braden Cassity.

#90 Braden Cassity/FB Oklahoma State – 6016, 239 pounds (Redshirt Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Braden Cassity 6016/239 8 7/8″ 30 1/8″ 77 1/4″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.09 1.78 4.53 7.36
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’6″ 28″ 21

The Good

– Filled-out frame and size to play fullback
– Hard-nosed blocker; does the dirty work, and team player
– Runs his feet as a blocker and looks to finish
– Overall, effective cut blocker able to take out opponent’s legs on split flow
– Able to displace and widen defenders in run game, opening up rush lanes
– Special teams value and can function as a blocker on kick return while serving as wing on FG unit
– Showed solid hands, ability to make tough grabs in very limited chances
– Shows bit more burst off the ball than testing suggests
– Takes good angles as a puller
– Plenty of game experience
– Shows backfield versatility/flexibility
– Regarded as a leader
– Good athletic bloodlines

The Bad

– Marginal overall athlete, won’t run away from anyone and can struggle getting to spot in flat
– Limited playing time, niche use and not used in any passing situations
– Struggles to square up on blockers coming up through the hole as a lead blocker
– No route tree and rarely asked to go out on routes
– Below average in pass protection, easily gives up edge
– Poor length and small hands
– Low ceiling and won’t be down-to-down player
– Wasn’t used on coverage units and doesn’t have tackle production
– Almost zero stats despite long college career
– Older prospect, maxed-out game

Bio

– 54 career games for Cowboys, making 15 starts, spending six years in school (2018-2023)
– Career: 14 receptions, 140 yards 0 TDs, zero rushing attempts, two tackles
– 2023: 4 receptions, 17 yards
– Began career as a DE before flipping to FB/TE
– 2022 team captain for season, captain for three games in 2023
– Three-star recruit from Austin, Texas, chose Oklahoma State over Army, Navy, and Wisconsin among others
– Had 71 tackles, 11 sacks as high school senior at DE
– Father played football at Kentucky and is former OSU defensive coordinator
– Brother is DC at Sam Houston State while another brother played S at Samford; also has stepbrother who plays for Seattle Mariners High-A affiliate (currently on 60 day IL)
– Enjoys fishing and hunting waterfowl (also serves as waterfowl hunting guide)
– Earned undergrad degree in three years, completed one Master’s degree and working on finishing his second

Tape Breakdown

Braden Cassity isn’t exactly going to be a first-round pick. Odds are very high he won’t even be drafted. But if the Steelers or any NFL team is looking for a fullback in a class that doesn’t have a clear and leading name, Cassity could receive some looks. You have to look far and wide for his tape — he only played about a dozen offensive snaps per game — but he selflessly did the dirty work of being a blocker 95 percent of the time in the Cowboys’ offense. He attended Oklahoma State due to his parents connection (his dad a former coach, his mother formerly working in the athletics department), passing up offers to schools like Wisconsin and the military academies.

Primarily, Cassity aligned either as a fullback or in the slot, often in a two-point stance. He usually either pulled or was motioned across the formation on split flow action to take out the EMOL or sometimes lead up through the hole, depending on defensive structure. He’s a capable run blocker who can kick out or cut. The best example of the latter came here against BYU, taking out two defenders and allowing the cut-back lane for this game-tying touchdown. Oklahoma State would go onto win in double overtime. He is No. 90 in all these clips.

Though he was rarely used as a receiver, and it usually was a shallow cross or something in the flat, he flashed good hands and the ability to make the tough grab. Like here against Texas A&M, coming down with this 17-yard reception on third down and nearly finding the end zone.

But as a blocker, he struggled on more man/base blocks trying to come upfield. Tendency to miss and fall off when he couldn’t work an angle. His pass protection was poor, too often losing the edge, and there was really no offensive production. He never played in passing situations, either, and often wasn’t used much once the Cowboys got past their opening script for run-heavy game plans.

Conclusion

Overall, I could see Pittsburgh showing some interest as a very low-level UDFA or rookie minicamp invite. There’s enough backfield versatility, even if Cassity was only used between the tackles (slot aligned, fullback), and some size and blocking with good effort and a team-first attitude you have to love. If he had more of a resume covering kicks and punts, that would’ve helped, but he could still be a two- or three-phase guy on special teams. My NFL comp is former Cincinnati Bengals H-back Ryan Hewitt.

Projection: Tryouts
Depot Draft Grade: 5.4 – Undrafted Free Agent (Camp Invite)
Games Watched: vs Oklahoma (2023), vs Cincinnati (2023), vs BYU (2023), Cut-Ups

