2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: TCU OL Brandon Coleman

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on TCU OL Brandon Coleman.

#77 Brandon Coleman/TCU OL – 6044, 313 pounds (Senior)

NFL Scouting Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Brandon Coleman 6044/313 10 3/4″ 34 5/8″ 84″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.99 1.73 4.14 6.83 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’6″ 34″ N/A

The Good

– Thickly built with large lower half

– Excellent length, especially relative to height with huge hands

– Effective punch with consistently proper placement, able to jolt and stun defenders

– Works hard to re-fit his hands and stays in the fight

– Great strength is an asset in run and pass game

– Tremendous anchor to stall out bull/power rushes in pass pro, hard to go through, able to sit in stance and hold ground

– Fantastic grip strength; game over when he locks on in pass game

– Displaces defenders on combo and down blocks, effectively wins at the point of attack to create movement

– Aggressive and nasty demeanor, looks to finish his blocks

– Active eyes and able to ID and react to stunts

– Impressive burst and snap out of his stance as a puller

– Shows good feet and ability to mirror rushes in short spaces

– Tackle/guard versatility

– Well-rounded game overall without any obvious deficiencies

– Captain and locker room leader

The Bad

– Lacks elite feet and lateral mobility, may lack ability to stick at tackle

– Has most trouble with cross chops and spin moves, won’t consistently seal the edge and can struggle when quickly redirecting his momentum

– Slight forward body lean in pass pro and can open the gate to the inside when he’s not fully square

– Inconsistent hitting his target as a puller

– Will have to work on developing independent hands/punch

– Had some trouble against top-end EDGE rushers

Bio

– 34 career starts for Horned Frogs

– 23 starts at LT, 11 at LG (started first four games at LG in 2023, started at LT rest of the year)

– Began college career at JUCO Trinity Community College before transferring to TCU in 2020

– Suffered season-ending injury four games into 2020 season and redshirted

– Zero-star recruit from Denton, Texas; had offers to Florida State and SMU out of high school; listed at just 265 pounds

– Three-star recruit exiting Trinity CC, chose TCU over Florida State, Houston, and Texas Tech among others

– Born in Virginia but family grew up in Berlin, Germany (mother is from Germany), returned to USA in 2016

– Is fluent in German

– Father was friends with Mike Tomlin in high school growing up

– Played basketball growing up, initially thought he’d pursue a college basketball scholarship when he returned to America; began playing football when he was 16

– 2023 TCU team captain

Tape Breakdown

Brandon Coleman went international, spending most of his youth in Germany before his family moved back to America and settled in Texas. College basketball was his initial aim, but he picked up football in a state that reveres it and after spending a year in junior college, FBS teams came calling.

Coleman has only been playing football since he was 16 but his tape wouldn’t suggest it. He’s a strong technician with natural and physical talent, a terrific combination. Coleman is extremely strong. In the run game, he creates movement on man blocks/double-teams and on down blocks. All while looking to finish his blocks, too. He is No. 77 in all these clips. He’s the LG in both clips below.

And watch him finish here. That’s an attitude you look for in the position. He is the left guard.

And in pass pro, his anchor makes him hard to move. But he couples that with proper hand placement and hand fighting, working hard to re-fit his hands. He’s a guy you gotta go around, not through. Left tackle in these two clips.

Clips of his anchor. He’s the LG here.

But he doesn’t lumber. Coleman is a good athlete with basketball feet. His snap out of his stance as a puller is impressive and his RAS is off the charts, a 9.97, the fifth-best of any guard since 1987. In fairness, he didn’t do the agility drills but still, this is rare movement ability. I don’t think it quite translates consistently on tape but he’s a big man who can get out of his stance.

Brandon Coleman is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 5 out of 1523 OG from 1987 to 2024. Pro day pending.https://t.co/cltQWcU2wg pic.twitter.com/crjNI5ebb6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 30, 2024

On the negative side, Coleman plays with a bit of forward body lean and can fall off blocks. And top finesse pass rushers can prove problematic. Texas Tech’s Myles Cole gave him fits off the edge and Coleman struggles against cross chops. Ditto with inside spins where he has to quickly slide laterally. Coleman can mirror and he has good feet but works best in shorter areas than sliding from one side to the other. Here he is against Cole, No. 6.

And here he is getting beat at left guard by the spin.

Conclusion

Overall, Coleman is an excellent prospect not getting enough credit. While he’s played more tackle than guard, he’s ideally a left guard in a power/man scheme. He has experience, athleticism, technique, and finish. Someone is going to get a steal in him, whom I comp to Atlanta’s Chris Lindstrom. I have a much higher grade than where Coleman’s currently projected to go.

Projection: Early-Mid Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 8.2 – Future Quality Starter (Second Round)

Games Watched: vs Michigan (2022 – playoffs), vs Colorado (2023), at Texas Tech (2023), vs SMU (2023)