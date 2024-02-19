2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Minnesota S Tyler Nubin

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Minnesota S Tyler Nubin.

#27 Tyler Nubin/S Minnesota – 6-2, 210 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

The Good

– Big energy guy hyping up teammates after a big play

– Able to jump routes and capitalize on poor throws due to his wide receiver background

– Great size if a team decides to play him at safety and elite size if it plays him at corner

– Pretty solid tackler in the open field

– Most interceptions in school history

– Mid-play communication will really help his stock

– Athletic bloodlines

The Bad

– Turning 23 as a rookie isn’t ideal

– Tendency to arm tackle due to taking bad angles against the run

– Not an elite-level athlete, which can make him a mismatch in the slot at the next level

– False steps have made him fall behind when covering tight ends in man

– Played boundary CB in 2021 where he looked lost and struggled to flip his hips

Bio

– 22 years old

– 55 games played for Minnesota

– 13 interceptions, 207 tackles, three forced fumbles, 11 pass deflections, and two sacks in his college career

– Five interceptions, 53 tackles, four pass deflections and one forced fumble in his 2023 season

– A 2022 broken right hand against Iowa caused him to miss games against Wisconsin and Syracuse in the same year.

– Four-star CB in his 2019 high school class from Saint Charles, Ill.

– Played both ways in high school; primary offensive role was wide receiver, catching 42 passes for 549 yards and nine touchdowns; rushed for 12 scores and played quarterback, throwing a 23-yard touchdown

– Father, Rodney, played college football at Eastern Michigan, brother, Jordan, RB for Minnesota

– Mother, Sherese, ran track at Eastern Michigan

Tape Breakdown

As someone who has been in a variety of locker rooms, there can never be too many “locker room guys”. Every team needs them and having good energy after your teammate makes a big play can raise your stock. As seen in this play, Nubin is the single-high safety at the bottom of the screen. He doesn’t have much of an impact on the play but last second when he notices the running back is still on his feet, he runs in and pushes the pile back. The most important part is the energy Nubin shows after his teammates held Michigan to a stop early in the game on 3rd and 1. He jumps up and starts pounding his fist in the air as if he made the play. This type of guy is one coaches love to have around and players love to play with.

This clip shows the kind of effort you’re getting out of Nubin. He starts as the deep safety at the top of the screen and floats into his zone. When he realizes the ball was checked down to the running back, he explodes downhill and makes a clean-up tackle on the Michigan runner, who had already made two Gophers miss. The tackle is with solid form as well.

Going back to his tackling, he does a solid job at reading the run and making a break on it. He’s at a pretty bad angle to make this play, which forces him into an arm tackle. Despite me not being a fan of arm tackles, most defenders in this position would get shrugged right off. It is very impressive that Nubin is able to get a good grip on the back and stay with him until his teammates corral the Michigan runner down.

One trait I really value in safeties is their ability to communicate with their teammates. Being the farthest back defender, you can see more of the field and play than they can. Guys who have shown elite communication in past years were Dax Hill from Michigan and Jartavius Martin from Illinois. Both had outstanding qualities besides their communication and leadership that caused them to go in the first and second rounds respectively, but it’s hard to argue that didn’t boost their stock.

On this play, Nubin starts in the bottom right of your screen and will pick up the Michigan tight end in coverage. While Nubin completely blankets AJ Barner, he sees Michigan’s quarterback J.J. McCarthy turn his head to the other side of the field. As soon as Nubin sees this, he starts pointing and calling out a pass to the other side. It’s the coverage, play recognition, and communication in this play that I believe makes him a very intriguing prospect.

Nubin has a history of playing corner so I wouldn’t be surprised to see whatever team drafts him to use him in that way at some point. In this play, he follows the motioned wide receiver into the slot where he takes this over route to the sideline. Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne rolls out and checks the ball down after which Nubin disengages with his route and makes a tackle on the receiver out of bounds. Showing again his ability to cover, change roles mid-play and make a tackle.

Conclusion

I absolutely love the potential Tyler Nubin has as a starter in the NFL. This is a guy who was a do-it-all athlete in high school playing both sides of the ball to now being a top defensive back prospect. He has shown the ability to play both safety spots as well as in the slot. We know he is a baller who can tackle at a high level and holds his school record for most interceptions in a career. However, after we know how someone is on the field, they look at how they are off of it. Based on what we can see, Nubin was a captain at Minnesota with good communication skills and great energy. That is really what makes him an all-around player.

He’s a player I really found few flaws in. His age isn’t ideal, Nubin turning 23 as a rookie, but it is definitely not a deal breaker. You’d wish he was 20 years old like USC’s Calen Bullock but we’ve seen guys like Devin McCourty come into the NFL at 23, make three All-Pros teams, and retire at 35. A broken hand that caused him to miss two games in 2022 isn’t much of a concern unless you’re worried about a possible re-injury. As an athlete, nothing really stands out as eye-popping other than his 6-2, 210-pound frame. He’s good enough to get by but if anything really hinders him, it’s probably his raw athleticism. It will be interesting to see how he performs at the NFL Scouting Combine later this month. Overall, sign me up to draft him in the middle to end of the second round.

Projection: Mid-Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.2

Games Watched: Michigan (2023), Nebraska (2023), Michigan State (2022), Ohio State (2021)