2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

#2 ENNIS RAKESTRAW JR., CB, MISSOURI (rJR) — 6’0″, 188 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. 6’0″/188 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Very competitive

— Scheme diverse and can play inside or outside

— Quick and accurate hand when jamming at the line of scrimmage

— Oily hips and good footwork to make WR release

— Free mover with good speed; doesn’t look to be exerting himself

— Very good COD to match receiver cuts; click and close to get downhill

— Good awareness and spacing in Zone Coverage

— Willing to help in the run game; physical tackler

— Good gunner on punt coverage

The Bad

— Lean frame and measurables will be important

— Unnecessarily grabby in coverage

— Will yank on receiver’s arm if he feels beat

— Less than ideal ball production

— Hyper focused in Man coverage; won’t see ball carrier coming his way

— Minimal chase to the ball thrown or run away from his area

— Not going to assist on tackles; get into the pile

— Likes to taunt players

Bio

— Career: 73 tackles, 53 solo, 3.5 TFL, 1 Sack, 0 INT, 11 PBU, 1 FF

— 2023: 35 tackles, 24 solo, 1.4 TFL, 3 PBU, 1 FF

— 36 games, 32 starts

— SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

— Senior Bowl invitee; didn’t participate due to core muscle surgery

— 2021, missed most of the season with torn ACL

— Majoring in Parks, Recreation, Sport & Tourism

— Birthday June 5, 2002 (21)

Tape Breakdown

Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. is essentially a four-year starter starting all ten games in his freshman season. He is primarily an outside corner on both sides of the defense and also played in the slot when the scheme or offensive formation dictated. His listed height and weight indicate solid size, and he plays with exceptionally good competitiveness.

Against the pass, the Missouri defense used multiple coverages, so he has experience in Press Man, Off Man, and Zone schemes. He is at his best in Press coverage, possessing a very quick jam to get the first contact. Playing with balance, patience, good footwork, and good hips, he is able to match the release off the line of scrimmage. Good speed and acceleration allow him to run easily with deep and crossing routes. He has solid hand usage to knock down the receiver’s hands within the route. With a very good change of direction, he is very good at matching the receiver on comeback routes. Occasionally, he was used to blitz from the corner, but I didn’t see him get to the quarterback. When playing off the receiver, he plays with good balance to click and close on the throws in front of him.

Sticky in coverage to mirror the receiver.

Rakestraw showing his change of direction and burst to get downhill.

In Zone coverage, as the deep outside corner in Cover 3, he displays very good awareness of receivers coming in and going out of his area. When playing underneath, he is solid reading the quarterback’s eyes and again has good awareness and spacing. He displays good acceleration to get downhill and disrupt screens. On every throw his way, he tries to break it up or knock it out after the catch.

Reading the screen and attacking to make the stop.

Against the run, he plays with more physicality than you would guess with his frame. He is willing to force the play inside, taking on pulling offensive linemen, and he will shoot a gap to make a stop. He makes a good effort to get off wide receiver blocks and will make the big hit when the opportunity arises.

This shows his physicality in run support.

He has a very lean frame, and his measurement may be exaggerated a touch. When in coverage, he is unnecessarily grabby, with him usually being in a good position. When he does feel beat, he will use a two-handed yank on the receiver’s arm to try to slow him.

Here he is, pulling on the inside arm. It doesn’t work and draws the flag.

Very little ball production in his career with some of that due, at least in 2023, to not being targeted very often. In Man coverage, he is hyper-focused on his man and will not see ball carriers coming his way. When the ball goes away from his area, he gives minimal chase. He stays away from the pile and limits his assists on tackles, and this hesitation allows opponents extra yards after the catch. Tackling in space is adequate overall. He likes to taunt. Stepping over players after tackles, extra shoulder bumps after the play, and taunting quarterbacks after throwing interceptions.

Here, he meanders toward the ball, and poor tackling leads to 15 extra yards.

He is in a great position here, but it’s a run play, and he doesn’t find the runner until he’s nearly at the goal line.

Vs Tennessee, after a teammate intercepts the ball, he starts pointing at him at the thirty-yard line and then chases him ten yards out of bounds to continue the taunt.

Conclusion

Overall, Rakestraw, Jr. is a scheme-diverse corner who can play outside or in the slot. His best fit is in a Press corner role that also uses Zone schemes. He has a strong, quick jam and the athletic ability and speed to match receivers on all routes. Against the run, he will shoot gaps and work as the force player to funnel runners inside. Additionally, he was a good gunner on punt coverage.

Areas to address include adding muscle to his lean frame, working on his ball production as well as limiting the grabby hands in coverage. Showing more effort to go to the ball not in his area, making the effort to tackle with teammates, and cutting back on the bravado will be beneficial.

He has talent and the easy athleticism to play corner in the NFL. His measurables will be important because he looks smaller than his listed numbers, and a big physical receiver may cause him to struggle. He has had some injury issues as well, with an ACL and core muscle injuries.

He would be a scheme fit for the Steelers, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see them show interest with the versatility to play outside and in the slot. For a player comp, I will give you D.J. Turner drafted last year out of Michigan. With similar size, fluidity, and attitude and capable of playing inside or outside, they have similar games.

Projection: Early Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.3 MED – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – Vs Kansas State, At Vanderbilt, Vs LSU At Georgia, Vs Tennessee