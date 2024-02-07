2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

#60 TYLER GUYTON, OT, OKLAHOMA (R-JUNIOR) — 6071, 328 LBS.

Senior Bowl Invite

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tyler Guyton 6071/208 10 34 1/4 82 3/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has great size, height, and length for the position

— Former tight end who is comfortable moving in space

— Can pull from the tackle spot and climb to the second level with ease

— Tenacious run blocker that displaces defenders off their spot

— Does a good job turning opponent’s shoulders away from the play

— Can hit and replace with his hands on blocks

— Long arms allow him to establish first contact on pass rushers

— Will set the depth of the pocket and make pass rushers run the arc

— Has the footwork to mirror pass rushers laterally to handle counter rushes

— Can handle twists and stunts up front

THE BAD

— Can stand to add more functional strength to his long frame

— Has a tendency to drop his head and lunge into blocks

— Will whiff with his hands on first contact on occasion

— Plays with a high pad level and sits high in his stance

— High pad level leads to him giving ground against power rushers

— Can do a better job sustaining his blocks

BIO

— Redshirt Junior prospect from Manor, TX

— 3-star recruit, signed with TCU out of high school

— Saw action in one game as a true freshman for the Horned Frogs as a backup offensive lineman and tight end

— Caught a touchdown pass in a game against Iowa State

— Played in seven games for TCU in 2021 while seeing snaps at left tackle and right guard

— Transferred to Oklahoma prior to the start of the 2022 season

— Saw action in eight games in 2022 and allowed one sack at two quarterback hurries on 311 snaps, playing at both left and right tackle

— Started 10 games in 2023 and allowed nine quarterback hurries and three quarterback hits on 662 snaps at right tackle

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton started his college career with the TCU Horned Frogs before transferring to Norman, managing to catch a touchdown pass as a member of the Horned Frogs before becoming a legit NFL prospect with the Sooners. Guyton probably wouldn’t have it any other way as the 6071, 328-pound blocker has all the traits that you look for in an offensive tackle at the next level, lobbying himself to be one of the top tackles taken this coming spring.

When you pop in the tape on Guyton, you see a big, long, athletic offensive lineman who has no problem playing on his feet. He is a fluid mover in space, having the speed and coordination to pull from the tackle spot as well as making blocks in the open field. Check out this block Guyton makes against Texas as he pulls from the tackle spot toward the sideline, picking up the defensive back 10 yards downfield and escorts him out of bounds as he leads the way for the runner.

While being a good athlete, Guyton is also a strong, powerful blocker who can displace defensive linemen off the line of scrimmage. Watch this rep against Oklahoma State, where Guyton takes the defender and washes him down the line of scrimmage, turning his shoulders away from the play as Guyton creates a natural seal for the back to run off his backside into the open field.

When it comes to pass protection, Guyton does a great job setting the depth of the pocket and making the edge rusher run the arc of the pocket or keep him from getting around the corner. We see the latter in the clip below as Guyton cuts off the pass rusher from getting around the edge, getting a hand inside his chest and the other on his shoulder as he pins his body up against the defenders to stall the rush.

Guyton’s long arms make life difficult for pass rushers attempting to beat him around the edge. Watch this rep here as Guyton extends his arms and keeps the defender at bay the entire rep, keeping the quarterback clean in the pocket to uncork a pass down the field.

As mentioned above, Guyton is an impressive athlete at the position, having a feel for moving his body in space. That same athleticism can be seen on display in pass protection when Guyton mirrors pass rushers from side to side, showing the footwork paired with the hand usage to stall rushes, as you can see in the clips below.

Guyton is fairly raw when it comes to starting experience at tackle, and with that inexperience comes some technical issues that still need to be ironed out. Guyton tends to lunge into a fair amount of his blocks that you see on tape, dropping his head, which leads to whiffs. You can see that in this clip against the Longhorns, where Guyton drops his head and shoots his hands into the defender, completely missing the block on the play.

Guyton also needs to do a better job landing his first punch on his target point, as he often has his hands go outside the defender’s chest. Watch this rep as Guyton is a tad slow out of his stance and gets his hands outside the defender’s shoulders, getting pushed back as he plays with poor hip and knee bend in an upright stance. He eventually replaces his hands inside the defender’s chest, but the defender nearly gets into the pocket as the quarterback releases the football.

CONCLUSION

Tyler Guyton is made in the mold of what you want your offensive tackle to look like at the NFL level. He’s big, long, physical, and athletic, having the capability of excelling as a blocker in space as well as near the line of scrimmage. He needs to clean up his hand placement consistency as well as work on playing with better hip and knee bend to have better leverage. But given that Guyton is still pretty raw when it comes to the position as well as starting experience, it’s fair to suggest that he will only continue to develop with his ceiling being higher than the player he is now.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Guyton, Mike McGlinchey of the Denver Broncos came to mind as another long, tall right tackle who can excel in the run-blocking department while having the tools to be an effective pass protector. Guyton is a better athlete than McGlinchey and has a more filled-out frame, making him a tantalizing prospect who expects to go somewhere near the end of the first round or early in the second.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use another offensive tackle to pair with Broderick Jones for the long-term, and the selection of Guyton would allow Pittsburgh to move Jones back to his more natural left tackle spot and give the team two big, athletic blockers for the next half-decade.

Projection: Late Day One/Early Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.5 — Future Quality Starter (Second Round)

Games Watched: at Oklahoma State (2023), vs Texas (2023), vs Iowa State (2023), Senior Bowl