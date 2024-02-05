2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Baylor DL Gabe Hall

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Baylor DL Gabe Hall.

#95 Gabe Hall/DL Baylor – 6056, 290 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Gabe Hall 6056/290 9 3/8″ 34 3/8″ 84″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Great size and length, looks the part

– Strong at the point of attack, hard to move when he plays with correct leverage

– Uses length to create space against blockers in run game, shows moments of being able to stack and shed

– Shows great effort and chase after the football, high-motor player with straight-line speed for his position/frame

– Flashes effective swim move against interior linemen

– Versatile and plays up and down the line

– Disciplined rusher who doesn’t leave his gap, contains well

– Has experience one and two-gapping and played in NFL-style system

The Bad

– Plays too upright and might be too tall; too often out-leveraged

– Lacks great bend and has trouble getting low enough

– Can be washed and pushed around in run game with too many negative reps

– Needs to improve bull rush and threaten blockers down the middle; doesn’t push the pocket and rushes with finesse

– Doesn’t have enough athleticism to finish plays from the backside

– Struggles against perimeter/outside zone runs, too easily reached and cut off

– Fails to consistently shed blocks in the run game

– Gets stuck too often and stalls out on rushes, leans on blockers too often

– Tick slow off the snap and doesn’t display great timing

– Production decreased throughout college career and sacks often came in bunches; sack quality often not impressive

Bio

– 32 career starts for the Bears

– Career: 77 tackles (16.5 TFL) 11.5 sacks, 3 PDs, 1 FF

– 2023: 17 tackles (3.5 TFL) two sacks

– Had five sacks in 2021, 4.5 in 2022, and two in 2023

– Missed six games due to a knee injury in 2019

– Competed in shot put in addition to playing football

– Three-star recruit from Waller, Texas; chose Baylor over Ole Miss, TCU, and Texas Tech among others

– Ranked the 17th freakiest college football player by Bruce Feldman ahead of 2022 season, GPS tracked him reaching top speed of 18.2 mph, benches 500 pounds and cleans 465

– Regarded as having strong Senior Bowl week

– As senior, finished seventh in shot put championships with a 52.675 foot throw

Tape Breakdown

In terms of frame and fit, Gabe Hall looks like a Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end. Nearly 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, with nearly 34/5-inch arms, Hall is a physically imposing force. He uses his arms well to create space in the run game, and he’s stout at the point of attack when square and playing with proper leverage. In those moments, he’s a difficult man to move.

In the first clip against Cincinnati, Hall is over the RG. In the second, he’s working on the Texas State LG.

Hall isn’t a tremendous pass rusher, but he flashes a solid swim move, similar to Keeanu Benton’s though not as quick or potent, and Hall doesn’t have the hips Benton does. Still, it’s the move he won with most often on tape. First clip, he’s on the LT. Second clip, beating the center. Third clip, beating right tackle as the LDE. Final clip, again beating the TCU center.

I like his effort on tape, and he chases the ball all over. When he’s opened things up and sprinting downfield, he covers a ton of ground and shows the best of his athleticism. He should run a strong 40 time, though his quickness and agility doesn’t match his straight-line speed.

While Hall is strong, his tape is too up and down. He plays too tall, in part because he’s almost 6-6, and he lacks the bend to get low and consistently display good leverage. His game against Texas State, a “lower” opponent (though the Bobcats pulled off the upset) was poor and far worse than expected. His worst rep came here, Hall nearly knocked to the ground on this play. Watch the LG and C combo and push him around.

Hall also is a bit slow off the ball and not as explosive as you think. Couple examples showing that. Over the LG in both clips.

He also needs to develop another pass-rush move. His bull is ineffective, and he doesn’t push the pocket like last year’s teammate Siaki Ika. Hall too often sees his rush stall out if he can’t win the rep early.

Conclusion

Overall, Hall’s physical tools are intriguing. But his tape wasn’t as strong as I thought it would be. He could be a base defensive end and plug the run if he can improve his pad level, and there is some pass-rush value. But Hall must work on refining his game to reach his potential.

In some ways, right down to his No. 95 jersey, there are comparisons to Keeanu Benton. Both flashed during their respective Senior Bowls. But Hall isn’t as explosive off the ball and doesn’t have Benton’s hips to win as a pass rusher, making the comparison slightly off.

An NFL comp for Hall was difficult to come up with. Chris Jones is a popular one because of their similar frames and body types but I wouldn’t put his ceiling that high. My comp is something closer to a Henry Anderson/Tyson Jackson/Chris Wormley type.

Projection: Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.3 – Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: at Iowa State (2022), at Cincinnati (2023), at TCU (2023), vs Texas State (2023)