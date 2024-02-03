2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia OT Amarius Mims

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia OT Amarius Mims.

#65 Amarius Mims/OT Georgia – 6’7, 340 lbs. (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Amarius Mims 6070/340 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Great size, frame, and length, looks the part of an offensive lineman

– Uses his build to his advantage, engulfs and envelops defenders, bullies smaller players, and easily knocks them to the ground

– Uses his length well to seal the edge, hard to beat him around the edge

– Works independent hands in pass protection

– Displaces defenders in run game, issues powerful jolt into defenders

– Naturally strong with great grip strength, able to absorb bull rushes

– ID’s and picks up stunts with ease

– Physical demeanor and aggressive in pass protection

– Good feet and flashed athleticism with good bend when healthy, though injuries slowed him down in 2023

– Has upside and flashes top-tier reps

The Bad

– Severe lack of starting experience, limited body of work to view him

– One-year starter who battled injuries and missed lots of time in 2023, full games and partial games, while rested at end of blowouts

– Struggles to hit the target at the second level and isn’t super explosive out of stance in the run game

– Vulnerable to getting beat against inside moves and counters, struggles to change directions in pass pro

– Will show forward lean as a blocker and fall off

– Nearly all reps have come at RT

Bio

– Made just eight career starts for the Bulldogs

– PFF: Logged only 803 career offensive snaps, including 297 in 2023

– Made two starts in two playoff games during 2022 season, started six games in 2023

– Battled ankle injury throughout 2023, underwent tightrope surgery in September, missed six games

– Rotated and didn’t play full snaps in return, reinjured ankle in SEC Title Game against Alabama, didn’t play in bowl game

– Played RT his whole career sans starting at LT in 2021 intrasquad game (also took practice reps at LT)

– Five-star recruit from Cochran, Georgia, chose Georgia over 21 offers, including Alabama, Florida, and Penn State

– No. 5 prospect in the country, per Rivals, No. 2 offensive tackle (behind Alabama’s JC Latham) and No. 1 in his state, was ranked ahead of USC QB Caleb Williams

– Wasn’t able to practice at full speed out of fear of injuring smaller teammates

– Broke his wrist before high school playoffs (year unclear) but did not miss playoff game

– Added 15 pounds of weight but reduced body fat from 25 percent entering college to 17 percent heading into 2023

– Briefly entered transfer portal in winter of 2022 but withdrew and stayed at Georgia

– Avid fisherman, likes fishing for catfish

– Once dunked a volleyball in high school, head came up to the rim

– Opposing high school defense once tried to slow Mims down by having a defender dive at his knees every play

Tape Breakdown

The raw talent Amarius Mims has is off the charts. At his best, he looks like the NFL’s next great offensive tackle. The issue is the sample size in evaluating him is so small.

That’s the only small thing about him. His Combine weigh-in should be a treat but he looks every bit of his listed size with long arms that should easily come in at 35 inches. He carries his weight extremely well and has refined his body throughout his Georgia career, the benefits of a powerhouse program.

His power is undeniable. Even in college, he’s able to overwhelm and engulf and send defenders flying in the run and pass game. Examples of both here, and they should speak for themselves. He’s the right tackle in these clips. Against Tennessee, he is wearing No. 77 in honor of teammate Devin Willock, killed in a car crash in January of 2023.

He’s strong with great grip strength and is able to displace people in the run game. He’s just bigger and stronger than virtually everyone he played against.

Smith’s length makes it difficult for defenders to win the edge. With good feet and his arms, he’s consistently able to steer upfield and keep the width of the pocket, riding pass rushers up the arc and protecting his quarterback.

On the negative side, his lack of experience is an obvious problem. Just eight starts, the final two games of the Bulldogs’ Championship run last season, and six games this year. Even then, with their ability to win blowouts and his repeated ankle injuries, he wasn’t even playing full games. Less than 300 snaps this season. It felt like Broderick Jones didn’t have enough experience, and he’s doing laps around Mims’ mark. Jones had nearly 1400 snaps compared to Mims’ 800.

On tape, Mims’ biggest weakness is getting beat against inside moves and counters. He’s not a bad athlete but has trouble redirecting inside and most often lost there.

Conclusion

Overall, Mims’ potential is off the charts. He could be the next great offensive tackle. The physical tools and traits are just absurdly good. But knowing he’s viewed as a first-round pick, it’s a large investment on someone who simply hasn’t played much football. That creates uncertainty, which creates risk. If drafted by Pittsburgh, he would make for a pair of impressive bookend Georgia tackles opposite Broderick Jones, who could shift back to left tackle.

A risk/reward selection, but Mims has All-Pro potential if he hits. My NFL comp for him is Tra Thomas. Though, if he reaches his potential, and I know this sounds wild and isn’t my official comp, he has a Jonathan Ogden ceiling.

Projection: Mid 1st Round

Depot Draft Grade: 9.1 – Top Ten Pick (Pro Bowl Talent)

Games Watched: vs Ohio State (2022 Playoffs), vs Alabama (2023), vs Missouri (2023), vs Ole Miss (2023), at Tennessee (2023)