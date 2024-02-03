2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia TE Brock Bowers

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia TE Brock Bowers.

#19 Brock Bowers/TE Georgia – 6’4, 240 lbs. (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Brock Bowers 6040/240 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Alignment versatile pass game weapon

– Outstanding fluidity as a route runner

– Understands how to attack leverage and blind spots

– Rare athlete from an explosiveness standpoint

– Consistent hands catcher

– Dynamic after catch threat

– Extremely productive pass catcher

– Tough receiver working through contact

– Effort as a blocker; good on the move

– Gets proper body positioning in the run game

The Bad

– Smaller frame; limited power profile

– Issues substantial blocks; creating movement at the POA

– Occasional drops on film

Bio

– 2022 and 2023 John Mackey Award winner (first ever to win it twice)

– First Team All-American (FWAA, ESPN, USA Today and AFCA) in 2022

– 2021 All-America First Team (USA Today, ESPN.com, The Athletic)

– 2021 True Freshman All-America

– 2021 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

– Recipient of the Jack and Joy Davis Football Scholarship and the DeVore Family Football Scholarship

– 2021 All-American Bowl participant

– Parents (Warren and DeAnna) played football and softball at Utah State respectively

– Attended Napa HS in California

Tape Breakdown

You are drafting Brock Bowers for the early impact he can make in the passing game. He is a sudden and explosive athlete who can get to top speed quickly. Bowers can also control that speed, showing ease getting in and out of his breaks. When he sticks his foot in the ground, he is able to explode out of his break and create some easy separation.

Then there’s the impact he can create after the catch. Bowers is a dynamic mover that is a big play waiting to happen. He’s the type of player that you hold your breath every time he touches the football.

Bowers shows moments of brilliance as a route runner. When he does, he is almost impossible to stop. His combination of flexibility and explosiveness is a tough matchup against even the better cover cornerbacks. Even when he rolls out of his breaks, irs incredibly different. Bowers doesn’t have many tells and understands how to attack space appropriately.

As a seam runner, Bowers is a nightmare. Once again, he has advanced understanding of how to attack open space. When he finds it, he makes himself an attractive target while getting his eyes back to the quarterback quickly. Bowers can also finish through contact, showing good concentration to finish plays.

Georgia spent a lot of time getting Bowers in space and utilizing his abilities after the catch. He has a tremendous combination of physicality, explosiveness and balance. That allows him to create some explosive plays, and sometimes plays out of nothing.

In the run game, Bowers shows a surprising amount of effort despite his size limitations. He especially excels on the move, getting his body aligned and showing good effort working to the perimeter. This makes Bowers an asset in the sweep, outside zone and screen game.

When Bowers is inline, it can be a mixed bag at times. He plays with great effort and gets his body in proper position, and hips aligned. That allows him to become an asset at times but there are obviously some reps he is going to lose. He has enough tools to be a solid player in that department but may never be more than that.

CONCLUSION

In the modern NFL game, Brock Bowers is the perfect moveable chess piece that can create easy mismatches in the passing game. Whether it is as a route runner, seam runner or after catch dynamo, his upside is tremendous. There is a good argument, despite the unique size profile, that Bowers is arguably the top overall prospect in the 2024 class regardless of position.

Projection: Top 10 selection

Depot Draft Grade: 9.6 – Pro-Bowl Talent/Day 1 Starter

Games Watched: vs Tennessee (2023), vs Auburn (2023), vs Kentucky (2023)