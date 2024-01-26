2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Oregon QB Bo Nix

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day Three selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, I’ll be profiling Oregon QB Bo Nix.

BO NIX, QB, OREGON (R-SENIOR) — 6-2, 217 POUNDS.

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Bo Nix 6-2, 217 pounds N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Good size for the position with an athletic frame

— Has good play speed and explosiveness as a runner

— Possesses the movement skills to extend plays with his legs

— A threat on the ground as a scrambler when the play breaks down, as well as on designed runs

— Knows how to avoid the big hit as a runner and get down with the slide

— Has a powerful arm that can make every throw

— Can stretch the field vertically, putting the ball 40+ yards downfield effortlessly

— Has good arc on the ball and can drop it into the bucket along the sideline

— Rhythmic passer that hits plenty of crossing routes in-stride

— Does a good job hitting the quick out-routes, screens, and slants in Oregon’s spread offense

— Can make the off-platform throws and keep the play alive when it breaks down

— Does well on play-action passes and boot rollouts

— Will keep his eyes downfield when maneuvering the pocket

— Posted back-to-back seasons with 70.0+ completion percentage

— Has improved every year in college, culminating with an impressive 2023 campaign

THE BAD

— Doesn’t have that rare size and height other top quarterback prospects have

— Offensive system at Oregon had plenty of quick hitters leading to easy completions

— Footwork in the pocket can improve regarding stepping into his throws

— Likes to rely on his arm strength more than proper mechanics

— Will have passes sail on him occasionally or fall short when short-arming passes

— Will try to play hero ball at times, leading to turnover-worthy plays

BIO

— Redshirt Senior prospect from Pinson, AL

— Born February 25, 2000 (age 23)

— Set Alabama state records with more than 12,000 career total offense yards and 161 career TDs accounted for

— Led Pinson Valley High to consecutive Class 6A state titles

— Father, Patrick Nix, was his high school coach

— 2018 Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year, Under Armour All-America Game, Alabama Mr. Football

— Consensus five-star prospect, also played baseball and basketball

— Committed to Auburn and started as a true freshman, completing 217-of-377 passes for 2,542 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions while running for 313 yards and seven touchdowns

— Voted team captain in 2020 and completed 214-of-357 pass attempts for 2,415 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions in a COVID-shortened season, also ran for 388 yards and seven touchdowns

— Played in 10 games in 2021 and completed 197-of-323 of his attempts (61.0%) for 2,294 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions, also ran for 158 yards and four scores

— Transferred from Auburn to Oregon prior to the 2022 season

— Started all 13 games in 2022 and completed 294-of-409 pass attempts (71.9%) for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns with seven interceptions, also ran for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns (most by FBS QBs in 2022)

— Finished third in the Heisman voting in 2023 after completing 364-of-470 pass attempts (77.4%) for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns with three interceptions, also ran for 234 yards and six touchdowns

— William V. Campbell Trophy winner (2023), Heisman Trophy finalist (2023), AP Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year (2023), AP Pac-12 All-Conference first team (2023) Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention (2022), SEC Freshman of the Year (2019) Academic Honor Roll (2019-2020)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Bo Nix grew up eating, breathing, and sleeping football. He had no choice, with his father being Patrick Nix, a former quarterback at the University of Auburn who went on to become a coach at the high school and college levels, eventually coaching his own son. Bo would follow in his father’s footsteps to Auburn after breaking plenty of the record books in the state in high school, starting for the Tigers for three seasons before opting to transfer to Oregon. The move did wonders for Nix as he developed into a well-rounded quarterback, culminating in a 2023 season where he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, throwing for over 4,500 yards and 51 total touchdowns with a 77.4% completion percentage.

When you pop in the tape on Nix, you see an athletic quarterback that can make you pay on the ground as well as through the air. He scored 14 rushing touchdowns in 2022, leading all FBS quarterbacks thanks to his ability to tuck the ball and run when the play broke down or when he saw daylight. Here are a couple of examples against Texas Tech of Nix evading pressure in the pocket and picking up the first down with his legs, showing the awareness to get down on the ground and slide when the defense closes in on him.

Nix’s mobility also shows up in his ability to throw on the run, operating well on play-action passes as well as boot rollouts. Check out these throws Nix makes on the run against Washington State, with the first throw showing Nix rolling to his left out of the pocket, creating enough torque with his hips and shoulders to zip the ball to his intended target along the sideline for the toe-tap grab. The second clip shows Nix scanning downfield, looking for an open receiver as he works to his left. He works back to his right and finds an open receiver along the sideline, putting the pass on him for the catch-and-run touchdown.

Nix’s mobility can be both a blessing and a curse, as he can extend plays and make something happen out of nothing. You see that in the first play in the clip below of Nix evading the pressure to his right, running to his right, and finding an open receiver that he completes the pass to along the sideline. However, this can be a negative as well, as Nix can resort to playing hero ball at times, as you see in the second clip, running around avoiding the defense as he throws the ball off his back foot toward the end zone, having a defender step in front of the receiver for the toe-tap interception.

However, when you watch the tape, you see more hits than misses from this aspect of Nix’s game. He does a good job keeping the ball out of harm’s way, as evidenced by his turnover number in the last few seasons. If you want an example of what Nix can do on the move, check out this throw against Oregon State where Nix scrambles to his right out of the pocket, throwing the ball across his body across the field to his open receiver, who makes the catch and beats the defender to the end zone for the explosive play touchdown.

The play above shows the arm strength that Nix has, being able to make the off-platform throw down the field. He can also stretch the field vertically from the pocket, as you can see in this clip below against Texas Tech, dropping back to pass in the pocket and putting the ball right on the money to WR Troy Franklin on the opposite 45-yard line, dropping it in the bucket for the long-bomb touchdown.

Nix displays his deep ball accuracy numerous times on tape, having a good touch on the ball to drop it in the bucket to his intended receiver. Here are a couple of examples against Washington State of Nix displaying good ball placement on his passes, putting over the defender and right into the hands of his intended target down the field.

Nix played in an offensive system at Oregon that had a lot of quick hitters and easy completions geared into their spread system. He has shown that he can make every throw, but he does need to continue to work on his mechanics and footwork in the pocket, keeping him from missing throws in the dirt or overthrowing receivers over the middle. Here is an example of Nix missing his intended target with the clip showing Nix pitter-pattering his feet as he wings the ball to his receiver with poor mechanics, resulting in an incompletion.

CONCLUSION

Bo Nix has developed into a quality prospect and a well-rounded quarterback after a few turbulent years at Auburn, possessing the size, athleticism, arm talent, and experience that make him a potential future franchise quarterback at the NFL level. He needs to continue to work on his mechanics inside the pocket, but the tendencies are there as a passer who displays good ball placement combined with the arm strength to lead a team at quarterback early on in his NFL career.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Nix, several names make sense for various reasons, like Washington’s Sam Howell from a mobility/arm talent perspective. However, Ryan Tannehill made the most sense as he and Nix are nearly the same size, are plus athletes who can beat teams on the ground with their legs, and operate well on the move as capable franchise starters. They may not have Patrick Mahomes-level talent, but they are more than capable of leading a team to the playoffs. Nix has better arm strength than Tannehill, meaning his ceiling is likely higher than the long-time Titans starter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to have their quarterback position step up in a big way if they want to be contenders in 2024, and QB Kenny Pickett hasn’t exactly inspired confidence that he’s the clear answer through two seasons. Should Pittsburgh look to go back to the well at quarterback this offseason, Nix will likely be on the board when the team picks at 20th overall or possibly require a small trade-up to secure the rookie quarterback. He will be 24 to start his rookie season, but he does possess more upside than Pickett, thanks to his mobility and arm talent. He’s a name to keep an eye on throughout the pre-draft process if Pittsburgh does express interest in taking a quarterback.

Projection: Mid-Day One/Early Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.5 – Future Quality Stater (Second Round)

Games Watched: at Texas Tech (2023), vs Oregon State (2023), vs Washington State (2023)