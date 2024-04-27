Watch: Mason McCormick Gets The Call From Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected South Dakota State OL Mason McCormick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the South Dakota State Football Twitter account posted a video of McCormick getting the call from Pittsburgh informing him that he would be a Steeler.

An experienced starter at SDSU, McCormick should provide solid depth at guard for the Steelers. You can see and hear the excitement from McCormick and his family and friends after being selected by the Steelers. The team had a pre-draft visit with McCormick and selected him in the fourth round, the third offensive lineman the team took after picking OT Troy Fautanu in the first round and C Zach Frazier in the second round.

The Steelers continue to rebuild the trenches under Omar Khan and Andy Weidl, and McCormick is an experienced product who will enter the league at 24 years old. He primarily played left guard but took snaps at center at the East-West Shrine Bowl and posted a 9.96 RAS score at the NFL Scouting Combine. He played in 70 games at South Dakota State, including 56 consecutive starts, and he won two FCS National Championships as a member of the Jackrabbits.

It’s just the first time since 1976 that the Steelers have taken three offensive linemen in the draft with their first five selections, according to Steelers communication manager Michael Bertsch. McCormick is a tough player and a bully who could potentially start for the Steelers down the line, especially with James Daniels entering a contract year.

He certainly seems excited to be in Pittsburgh, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith sounded excited about the prospect of developing his rookie offensive linemen yesterday, and the Steelers now add another to the room with McCormick. We’ll get our first look at McCormick with the Steelers when rookie minicamp begins in two weeks.