Ray Fittipaldo Thinks Steelers Could Make WR Trade In Late July Or August

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver room as it stands right now is currently underwhelming, even with the team bringing in WR Scotty Miller as a reported free-agent addition yesterday. While the team could look to make a splash via trade, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan that he doesn’t expect any trades to happen until late July.

“I still think a trade is a possibility, not soon. I think they’re gonna take a look at things here in OTAs, minicamp and training camp, and if they don’t like what they see, I could see them doing some wheeling and dealing in late July, early August,” Fittipaldo said.

Fittipaldo pointed out that last summer, the Steelers made a few additions to their inside linebacker room, namely Kwon Alexander and Nick Kwitakoski during training camp to bolster that room. Right now, the receiver room is probably Pittsburgh’s weakest link, and they have a lot of depth in the form of No. 4-type receivers, but no legitimate option to play alongside George Pickens and/or Roman Wilson.

After June 1, making a trade becomes easier due to cap reasons, and that’s the most likely avenue for the Steelers to acquire a significant option at receiver. It sounds as if the team won’t rush to make a move though, and rather evaluate their depth and look to make a move when training camp begins or towards the beginning of camp. That will also open up some avenues for the team to potentially make a favorable trade if players are holding out from camp due to contract reasons, and the Steelers could look at DK Metcalf or Courtland Sutton as potential options to bolster their receiver room.

It probably behooves the Steelers to be patient in the trade market, but they have to make sure they don’t wait too long and are able to secure a legitimate difference-maker if they do want to make a trade for a receiver. Their receiver room as it stands doesn’t really have a legitimate No. 2 or someone who can play outside across from Pickens, and that will likely be the type of player they look to target. We’ll see if they’re able to make a trade happen, but it doesn’t sound as if anything will be in the works for at least the next two months, so don’t hold your breath waiting for the Steelers to upgrade the room.