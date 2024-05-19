Watch: Former Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Scores Explosive UFL Touchdown

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Jr. is doing all he can to get back into the NFL. Playing for the San Antonio Brahmas in the spring United Football League (UFL) this year, McFarland found pay dirt from distance early in Sunday’s game against the Arlington Renegades. Taking a flare in the right flat, McFarland cut and burst upfield, showing the speed that got him drafted for a 52-yard score.

ANTHONY MCFARLAND 52-YARDS TO THE HOUSE! 🏠pic.twitter.com/Tx5GgXm2B5 — San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) May 19, 2024

Entering today, McFarland’s season had been solid but far from spectacular. In seven games, he ranked second on the team in carries, averaging four yards per carry, scoring once on the ground and once through the air. This score was his longest play from scrimmage on the season.

That 4.4 speed is what convinced the Steelers to draft him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But with the Steelers, he failed to show he could be more than a space and speed runner, struggling to run between the tackles or add additional value as a blocker or special teamer. He had his best camp in 2023, making the team as the third-string back behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren but a Week One knee injury landed him on IR. Playing time was scarce when he got healthy, often losing out to Godwin Igwebuike.

McFarland didn’t sign a Reserve/Future deal with the Steelers after their season ended. It’s unknown if the team simply didn’t offer or if McFarland declined in the hopes of starting somewhere new. He signed with the Brahmas in early February.

Though McFarland’s overall season in the UFL hasn’t been highly productive, showing traits of what he’s capable of could be enough to get him back in an NFL camp this summer. Similar to Martavis Bryant, who was quiet in the XFL but flashed in moments, a team looking for speed in the backfield could come calling. Teams like the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers would fit him well. At the least, when injuries strike in camp, and running backs are always getting banged up, McFarland should get a look to keep the NFL door cracked open.