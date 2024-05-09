Irish Kicker Mark Jackson To Take Part In Steelers Rookie Minicamp

Ireland kicker and International Pathway Program member Mark Jackson will participate in the Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming rookie minicamp set to take place Friday through Sunday. Though not reported by any outlet, the team website showed Jackson getting fitted for his helmet in a Thursday article previewing the weekend.

It’s not clear in what capacity Jackson is coming to Pittsburgh, but it’s likely on a tryout basis instead of being under contract. Though the team has Chris Boswell and signed Matthew Wright, neither are eligible for rookie minicamp and Pittsburgh needed a kicker to be able to practice.

Jackson, 25, was one of 16 members of the NFL’s 2024 IPP program that’s already placed several members on NFL rosters. The Chiefs signed rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit while the Buffalo Bills drafted United Kingdom OT Travis Clayton. Like the rest of the IPP players, Jackson participated in South Florida’s Pro Day, where Pittsburgh had a scout on-hand, and hitting from 55-yards out. He was also invited to this year’s Combine, leading the group with a 76-yard kickoff. In other workouts, he’s hit from 70 yards, and that’s from a holder, not a tee.

Mark Jackson FROM 70 (SEVENTY!!!) YARDS

He hired Rob Roche to be his agent, the same man who represents the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker.

Jackson, from Wicklow, also took part in the Steelers’ kicking camp held in Ireland last month. Former Steelers punter Jordan Berry and kicker Shaun Suisham were in attendance and likely passed on a positive report to Omar Khan and company. In fact, Jackson was named by Suisham as the best kicker in attendance.

Mark Jackson chosen as best kicker on the day by Steelers coaches. Word is he's been outstanding from day one.

It marks the second year the team has invited a kicker from an international tryout, adding Mexico’s Alfredo Gachúz last spring. He did not sign with Pittsburgh but spent time in the CFL with Toronto.

Jackson served as a goalie for Wicklow County, known for his strong leg and ability to drive a soccer ball. He had recently returned to his club but is back in the States for his Steelers’ tryout. He was one of the highest-scoring goalies in the country, going over the 100-point mark for his career, a rare feat for the position.

That skillset has translated in his transition to American football and he’ll get a chance to impress the team this weekend. Pittsburgh’s minicamp will be held Friday through Sunday. He’ll look to join fellow Irish soccer player Charlie Smyth on an NFL roster. Smyth signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this year.