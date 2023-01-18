2023 Steelers Depot Draft Grading Scale

Here at Steelers Depot, the offseason is in full swing, meaning that many are anxiously waiting to see who the Pittsburgh Steelers may select in the 2023 NFL Draft to improve their current roster. We have already started the pre-draft process with our 2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles, highlighting the pros and cons of the top NFL draft prospects in this draft class with a goal of completing 250 profiles by the time the draft rolls around in April.

Last year, I had the opportunity to create our site’s very first Draft Grading Scale which gave out team a more objective and concrete way to evaluate prospects, so you (and we) know where we stand on a player.

I have recently made some adjustments to the old scale as we try to make things easier for our staff in the scouting process as well as for you readers to better understand the system and get a feel for how we grade this year’s prospects. The scale ranges from a perfect ten, the rarest of grades, to 5.1, a tryout player.

You’ll see this grade reflected at the bottom of each report, so I wanted to share with you guys our scale and what it looks like. I am stoked to kick off draft season with several intriguing draft prospect profiles already on the way as well as having several of us heading to the Senior Bowl and the East/West Shrine Game in a couple of weeks. So, feel free to sit back and check in regularly with us here at the site as we will have you covered on all the NFL Draft content you need from now until April 27.