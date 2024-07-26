Jets RB Breece Hall Not Concerned With Playing Steelers Defense: ‘I Ain’t Worried About The Steelers’

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have been Super Bowl contenders over the past few years, but they’ve still had good teams. Specifically, their defense has remained one of the best in the NFL, led by star players like T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick. This year, they should be even better with additions like Patrick Queen and Donte Jackson. However, New York Jets running back Breece Hall doesn’t seem to be too worried about having to face them in Week 7.

Appearing on the podcast The Pivot, Hall was asked if he respected every defense in the NFL. When the hosts tried to ask which defenses he does respect, the Steelers were one of the first names they brought up, but Hall quickly shut that down.

“I already got them my rookie year, so I ain’t worried about them,” Hall said about the Steelers defense.

What’s even worse is that Hall doubled down on this take later in the same episode, reiterating that he is not worried about the Steelers defense.

“I got to see the Steelers. I ain’t worried about the Steelers.”

Hall flat-out saying he isn’t worried about playing the Steelers defense is bold. That’s the kind of thing that can really rile a team up. Steelers defenders are probably going to have that Jets game circled now to prove Hall wrong. Those players take pride in being one of the league’s best, so hearing something like that is sure to push the wrong buttons.

The only time Hall has played the Steelers was in Week 4 of the 2022 season. It was only Hall’s fourth game in the NFL, and while the Jets did win that game 24-20, Hall didn’t have an amazing game. He finished with 17 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown. That was the game-winning touchdown, but overall, it isn’t like Hall gashed the Steelers defense, even though they weren’t at their best in that game.

Most importantly, though, is that T.J. Watt didn’t play in that game. That was the year Watt suffered his pec injury in Week 1, so he wasn’t playing against Hall and the Jets. In case anyone is unfamiliar, the Steelers defense is a completely different unit when Watt is on the field. Considering he’s a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, that should be expected.

Just as well, the Steelers starting linebackers for that game were Myles Jack and Devin Bush. They also had Chris Wormley and Tre Norwood playing a lot of snaps. Those two players are out of the league now. All that to say, the Steelers defense is going to look vastly different than the last time Hall played them. If they’re healthy, they should be much improved. Odds are that Hall will become familiar with Watt very quickly.

The Jets offense has been as bad as the Steelers in recent years, and they’re counting on 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers to come off of a torn achilles and lead them to a Super Bowl. Safe to say that Hall should be more worried about his team’s offense playing well, especially against the Steelers defense. That Week 7 matchup won’t be able to get here soon enough, and hopefully Hall and the Steelers defense are both healthy to really see who’s better.