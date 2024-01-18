2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day Three selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, I’ll be profiling Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran.

#63 SEDRICK VAN PRAN, C, GEORGIA (R-JUNIOR) – 6-4, 310 pounds

Senior Bowl invite

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Sedrick Van Pran 6’4, 310lb N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has good size, height, and length for the position

— Has a thick, strong build for the trenches

— Experienced starter at center (44 career starts)

— Possesses good athleticism and movement skills for an IOL

— Can either square pull or full pull pull and make blocks in space

— Moves effortlessly to the second level or to the sideline

— Does a good job combo blocking with the guard up to take the off-ball linebacker

— Runs through his blocks with effort, going until the whistle blows

— Can generate a push up front in short-yardage/goal-line situations

— Recognizes exotic blitzes and passes off twists and stunts with the guard

— Aware blocker that recognizes loopers coming to his gap

— Snaps the ball cleanly from under center and in the shotgun

— Shows off his physicality with big blocks on linebackers and safeties in space

THE BAD

— Doesn’t always play with the best knee bend

— Can be more consistent with anchor in pass protection

— Has noticeable balance issues when engaged with defenders

— Tends to lean into his blocks and lunge forward to initiate contact

— Will stumble and fall to the ground on occasion when playing over his feet

— Needs to do a better job of playing with his head on a swivel when freed up in pass protection

— Can be more consistent with his motor in finishing his blocks

— Will have his feet stall at times, allowing defenders to open up his shoulder in pursuit of the quarterback

BIO

— Redshirt junior from New Orleans

— Born Oct. 23, 2001 (age 22)

— Ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 1 center nationally coming out of high school

— Started all four seasons for Warren Easton High School, three-time team captain

— Competed in track and field at Warren Easton, placing seventh in the shot put

— Invited to 2020 Under Armour All-America Game

— Played as a reserve OL in 2020 in four games before redshirting

— Started at center in all 15 games in 2021, played more snaps (90 percent total) during the season than any Bulldog

— Started at center in all 15 games in 2022, named one of the team’s co-captains for five games

— Started all 14 games at center in 2023, named one of the team’s game captains for five games

— Two-time national champion, first team All-SEC (2023), SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy recipient, first-team All-SEC (2023) second-team All-SEC (2022)

— Art major

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran is widely regarded the top center prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his resume makes a strong case for that. The 6-4, 310-pound redshirt junior has started 44 games the last three seasons and been a part of a menacing offensive line that led the Dawgs to two-straight national championships and a near third College Football Playoff appearance again this season. Van Pran has been a key cog in that well-oiled machine, manning the middle in the trenches while showcasing his combination of power and athleticism.

When you pop in the tape, you see a blocker with the size and measurables to anchor the pivot spot in the league. He has the demeanor for it too, having embraced the blue-collar, impose-your-will mentality that Georgia aims for with its running game. Here are a couple clips below from this past season of Van Pran showcasing his athleticism and tenacity as a blocker. The first clip shows him getting out in space on a screen pass, locating the defensive back as he proceeds to run through his face on the takedown block to clear the way for the walk-in touchdown. The second clip shows Van Pran square pulling around the left guard to pick up the linebacker, dropping his shoulder into the defender to send him flying.

Van Pran does a good job working on double teams with the guard in both pass protection as well as in the running game, neutralizing the interior defender on the pass rush as well as creating natural seals in the running game to give his back a runway. We see the latter in the clip below with Van Pran double-teaming the nose tackle with the right guard. Running his feet as he works to turn the defender’s shoulders away from the play, he creates a wide running lane that the back exploits to the right side for the walk-in touchdown.

Van Pran understands angles and will use a defender’s momentum against him to create a running lane for the back. Watch the clip below and see as Van Pran engages the defensive lineman. Locking on as the back approaches the line of scrimmage, he quickly turns his body to make a natural seal for the back to run off his backside as the defender attempts to rip off the block across his face to the inside.

When it comes to pass protection, Van Pran has the frame and strength to sit in against bigger, stronger interior defensive linemen and neutralize them at the line of scrimmage. Watch this rep as Van Pran is able to slow down and stop the rush of #91 Jaheim Oatis who comes in at 6-5, 320 pounds, digging his heels into the turf and stalls the rush to allow for a clean pocket for QB Carson Beck to find his intended target downfield for a big gain.

One issue that Van Pran can deal with is the synchronization of his hands and feet in pass protection. Oftentimes his feet will stall when he loses leverage, standing straight up while losing his base and knee bend. Watch this rep of Van Pran (wearing #77 against Alabama) where he fights to maintain his position against the Alabama defender coming on the bull rush, maintain good position to start, but has his feet stall as he works to replace his hands inside the defender’s chest, allowing the defender to cross his face inside and open up his inside shoulder to the quarterback.

Another part of Van Pran’s game that he must continue to work on his his core strength and balance when engaged with defenders on blocks. Too often you will see him lunging into blocks with his pads over his toes or with his head down, being prone to whiffs as well as stumbling on contact. Take a look at this rep where Van Pran climbs to the second level to pick up the linebacker and the defender blows Van Pran backward as Van Pran lacks a good base with his feet too far outside of his frame as the defender attacks his chest, blowing him backward and the inside run gets bottled up.

CONCLUSION

Sedrick Van Pran is an athletic, experienced center who will excel in gap and zone-blocking schemes thanks to his mobility and aggressiveness as a run blocker. He has balance and core strength issues he needs to work on to be more sound as a pass protector, but he has shown to be capable protecting the quarterback as he has only one sack and one quarterback hit allowed in his college career. Despite his extensive starting experience, is still only 22 years old, suggesting that his game can take another step forward as he transitions to the league should he work on these tendencies while maximizing his strengths as a run blocker.

For a pro comparison, Van Pran has a lot of similarities to Olusegun Oluwatimi of the Seattle Seahawks, who was drafted out of Michigan in the fifth round last year. Both Oluwatimi and Van Pran had extensive starting experience in college, excelling in run blocking for their respective schools while representing themselves well in pass protection. Oluwatimi wasn’t considered a polished, blue-chip prospect coming out of school, unlike like Van Pran, but both have a similar size and athletic profile, and both could become long-term starting options in the league.

With Mason Cole entering the final year of his deal in 2024 after a down 2023 season, Pittsburgh could be in business of finding a long-term center of the future. Rather than attempting to use mid-round capital on a project like they did with Kendrick Green a couple of years ago, perhaps the wise move would be to take a center near the top of the draft to solidify the position for the next decade. That guy could easily be Van Pran, who could follow the footsteps of his former teammates in Broderick Jones, Darnell Washington, and George Pickens as the Steelers attempt to build a strong running game as the face of their offense.

Projection: Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.2 – Future Quality Starter (Second Round)

Games Watched: vs. Alabama (2023), vs. Missouri (2023), vs. Florida State (2023)