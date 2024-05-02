Report: Steelers Hosting Former Pitt CB Marquis Williams For Rookie Minicamp Tryout

The rookie minicamp roster for the Pittsburgh Steelers, which will take place May 10-12 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, continues to take shape.

According to the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, the Steelers are set to host former Pittsburgh Panthers cornerback Marquis Williams for a tryout at the three-day rookie minicamp.

As Batko pointed out, Williams has some NFL bloodlines connections to the Steelers, as he is the nephew of former Steelers safety Tyrone Carter.

Pitt cornerback Marquis Williams will be a tryout guy at Steelers rookie camp next weekend. After six years with the Panthers, 44 career starts, 6 picks, 2 pick-sixes, he’ll know his way around. His uncle is former Steelers safety Tyrone Carter. A slot candidate at 5-8, 176. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) May 2, 2024

Williams measured in at 5080, 176 pounds and clocked a 4.73 40-yard dash at the Pitt Pro Day. He has 30 7/8-inch arms and a 74 1/2-inch wingspan. Williams recorded a 34-inch vertical and added a 9’5″ broad jump.

A redshirt senior, Williams played in all 12 games last season for the Panthers. He started 10 games at cornerback in 2023 under head coach Pat Narduzzi, recording 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and four pass breakups. His interception last season came against Cincinnati early in the year.

In his Pitt career, Williams played in 60 career games with 44 career starts.

A native of Pompano Beach, Fla., Williams was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked among the top 100 players in Florida at the time, eventually choosing the Pitt Panthers over Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ole Miss and Wake Forest, among others, in 2018.

The 2022 season was his best as a Panther. He earned Honorable Mention All-ACC accolades for the Panthers, starting 12 games at cornerback. He started 14 games in 2021 as well, helping the Panthers win the ACC Championship.

During that All-ACC Honorable Mention season in 2022, Williams 24 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. Both interceptions were returned for touchdowns as the cornerback found the end zone against Virginia and Western Michigan.

Marquis Williams projects as more of a slot corner in the NFL, and he’ll get a shot to earn a roster spot with the Steelers during his rookie minicamp tryout, giving him an opportunity to get to training camp and potentially battle for a role at a position of need for the Steelers.