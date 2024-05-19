Depot After Dark: Steelers-Falcons Simulation, NFL Network Axes Flagship Show, Bill Simmons On Steelers

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 18.

Steelers-Falcons Simulation

Want an extra early preview of how Week One’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons? One YouTube simmed a Madden 24 game of the two teams, using updated rosters.

User Its Vikk Simulations let the two teams hash it out. And let’s hope his prediction comes true. Russell Wilson and the Steelers came out on top 24-21, a Kirk Cousins heave on 4th and 16 falling incomplete as the Falcons sat just outside field goal range. Cam Heyward had a crucial sack to seal the win.

Offensively, Wilson threw for over 260 yards and two touchdowns while Chris Boswell kicked the go-ahead field goal with two minutes remaining.

If you have the kind of time, watch the simulation below.

NFL Cuts Total Access

Friday was a somber day for NFL Network’s flagship show, Total Access. The first ever broadcast on NFL Network, the show ended a 21-year run with its final episode yesterday. Rumored for months and confirmed for weeks, Total Access has been cancelled.

The show looked back on memorable moments from over the years and brought back the show’s first-ever guest, Brian Urlacher, to be their last one.

Here is the show’s final sendoff.

After 21 years on NFL Network, the entire crew of ‘NFL Total Access’ signs off for the last time. pic.twitter.com/DtE2Cu7cog — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 18, 2024

It’s not clear why the network and league is shutting the show down, though in an area where sports highlight shows aren’t needed with social media, low ratings and lack of interest is probably one reason why. Still, it’s unclear what will replace it and the future of the network that’s laid off several personalities and put Good Morning Football on hiatus while the show relocates to the west coast.

Bill Simmons On Steelers

Though mostly focused on his Boston Celtics and the NBA, Bill Simmons offered quick thoughts on the state of the Steelers. Sitting down with Michael Lombardi on Simmons’ podcast, he admitted he’s no No. 1 fan of Russell Wilson. But even average play will be an improvement.

“I don’t know if Russell Wilson is even a C-minus at this point,” Simmons told Lombardi. “But their quarterbacks last year were worse than a C-minus. So if he can even be competent, that’s fine.”

A succinct and broad but overall accurate point. Even a 22 touchdown type of season from Wilson that limits negative plays will be easily the team’s best production from the position since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Roman Wilson At Rookie Premiere

We already know Steelers third round pick WR Roman Wilson will be the only Pittsburgh player attending this weekend’s Rookie Premiere. But the NFLPA caught him in his full Steelers’ uniform, our first look of how he’ll dress on gameday.

Wilson is one of 40 rookies to attend the event in Los Angeles, which runs through tomorrow. Wilson will be back in Pittsburgh and on the practice squad Tuesday for their first day of OTAs.