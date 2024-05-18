If Troy Fautanu Starts Week 1, He’ll Break Steelers 68 Year Streak

There’s no guarantee Pittsburgh Steelers first round pick OT Troy Fautanu starts Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Broderick Jones seemed poised to start a year ago only to sit on the bench until the second half of the season. But Fautanu is more experienced and rookies play sooner than later in a modern age. If Fautanu gets the nod at either tackle spot, he’ll do something no Steelers’ first round tackle has done in nearly 70 years.

In fairness, it’s not often Pittsburgh drafts a first round tackle. Usually saddled with a mid to later-round choice, the top tackles are gone by the time the Steelers get on the clock. But there are examples. Of course, there was Jones last season. Prior to him, you have to go back to the 90s with Jamain Stephens. There was Leon Searcy in 1992 and before him, USC’s Mike Taylor in 1968. According to my research, none of them started their first career game.

The last one who did? Frank Varrichione in 1955, who started all 12 games of his rookie season and never missed a game in his Steelers’ career. The sixth overall pick out of Notre Dame, his first start came against the Chicago Cardinals on Monday, September 26, a 14-7 Steelers’ victory. This clip isn’t from that game, no footage seems available, but this is a Week 2 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. He’s No. 74 at right tackle, protecting Hall of Fame QB Jim Finks.

Varrichione would go on to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie, his first of four with the team and five in his career, grabbing one with the Rams towards the end of his playing days. That was 68 years ago.

Examining the list a bit more broadly, the list of rookie first round Steelers’ offensive linemen to start an opener is limited. An knee injury held David DeCastro out of most of his rookie year, leaving Maurkice Pouncey as the last first rounder to do it. Before him? There’s only one other besides Varrichione and Pouncey. Guard Tom Ricketts in 1989, that ugly 51-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns that everyone in Pittsburgh wants to forget.

Of course, there’s been non first-round Steelers’ rookies to start Week 1. Pittsburgh had a pair in 2021 with LT Dan Moore Jr. and C Kendrick Green. But from the narrow first round scope, the list is small.

That’s the list. Pouncey, Ricketts, and Varrichione. Fautanu will look to join that group to open Pittsburgh’s 2024 season.