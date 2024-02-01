2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame OT Joe Alt

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Notre Dame OT Joe Alt.

#76 Joe Alt/OT Notre Dame – 6’8, 322 lbs (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Joe Alt 6080/322 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Possesses an outstanding combination of size and length

– Really explosive out of his stance; impressive foot quickness

– Understands how to utilize his length to keep defenders out of his chest

– Plays with great bend in pass protection and in the run game

– Easily translatable pass protector

– Increased power profile in 2023

– Understands body position and angles to the second level

– Easy mover in space

– NFL bloodlines and a lot of overall playing experience

– Flexible hips; shows ability to recover well and maintain balance

THE BAD

– Hands need to be more active after initial compact

– Power profile is still developing; can take another jump

– Doesn’t always finish consistently in the run game

BIO

– Voted as a team captain during the 2023 season

– Unanimous All-American in 2023

– 2023 Lombardi Award Finalist

– 2023 Outland Trophy Finalist

– 2022 All-American selection (Associated Press, PFF, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News, The Athletic, FWAA, Walter Camp, USA Today)

– As a junior in high school, played tight end and defensive end. He hauled in 17 receptions for 143 yards… also played basketball

– Father, John, played on the offensive line at Iowa and was a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1984. John was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2002

– Has four siblings; Lauren, Mark, Julia, and Jordyn

– Brother, Mark, played hockey at Minnesota and is currently playing in the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings

TAPE BREAKDOWN

For a player who played mostly tight end defensive end during his high school career, Alt has become one of the more technically advanced offensive linemen to come out in several years. His combination of length and foot quickness has allowed him to develop into a stellar pass protector, having the patience to let things come to him and not force the issue. That is true against twists and stunts, where Alt routinely contacts and passes off without rushing the process.

Even when the opposing defensive lineman gets a solid initial push, Alt does a tremendous job getting his pads down and sitting on power. He is able to stone the initial rush and pass off to eliminate the stunt. The best way to put it, Alt manages chaos with the best of them.

As an athlete, Alt is incredibly explosive out of his stance. You can see that tight end background, seeming to be shot out of a cannon into pass protection. Whether it is a vertical or 45-degree set, there is just little ability for opposing pass rushers to get by on the outside track. That forces an inside counter to try and work Alt’s inside shoulder, but Alt has the foot quickness to redirect and shut off the inside move.

As a pass protector, Alt is about as easy of an evaluation as you will find. It isn’t easy transition to the NFL in that department, but Alt has about as good of a chance to do so as you will see. He’s that advanced and physically gifted.

In the run game, Alt saw massive improvements from 2022 to the 2023 season. The biggest growth was just in his power profile. Alt has spent the last couple of years continuing to fill out his frame, which he did big time this last offseason. He has really powerful hips, showing the talent to create movement on contact. Alt plays with some unnatural bend at the position, which allows him to play with great pad level.

Even on reps where Alt loses early, he has the requisite flexibility and foot quickness to recover. You can see that in the run game at times, especially when he loses control of blocks. Despite that, Alt runs his feet and brings his hips with him. He is able to create a new running lane because of his effort and recovery.

Notre Dame is a very inside-oriented rushing attack, so Alt isn’t asked to reach or block on the move a ton. When he does, he’s tremendous. Alt has outstanding foot quickness and plays with great bend to work defenders on the second level. He is an ideal zone blocker, taking defender’s momentum and using their momentum against them.

If Alt takes another jump from a power perspective, he has a chance to be an even more dominant overall blocker. That will help him finish in the run game. Aside from power, Alt will need to focus on his secondary hand usage and making sure he remains active. Those are the only smaller question marks about his game:

CONCLUSION

Every year, there are some players who are extremely easy to evaluate. That’s Alt this year. With very few question marks and concerns, you should expect Alt to make a relatively easy transition and develop into a high-level starter early on in his career. He has the making of an All-Pro left tackle long-term, with massive upside still on the table. Alt should be special, presenting himself as an early difference-maker for a left tackle-needy team.

Projection: Top 10

Depot Draft Grade: 9.7 – Top Three Pick (Perennial All-Pro Talent )

Games Watched: vs Ohio State (2023), vs Clemson (2023), USC (2023)