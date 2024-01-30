2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia WR Ladd McConkey.

#84 Ladd McConkey/WR Georgia – 5114, 187 lbs. (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ladd McConkey 5114/187 8 5/8 30 1/8 72 3/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Shows great burst at the top of his route and displays short-area quickness

– Natural separator, able to shake defenders at the break point, drops his hips and explodes out

– Strong route runner, uses rocker step to create space, knows how to get open, posts/digs his best routes

– Plus speed to win vertically and stack on the top of his route

– Shows YAC ability, decisive and quick to the tuck to reach top speed post-catch with enough size to break through arm tackles

– Displays good hands, able to make tough catches in traffic and grabs ball away from frame

– Tracks the ball well in the air

– Shows effort and success as a blocker, has the frame to be effective and runs his feet

– Outside/slot experience and versatility

– Able to get involved and produce in running game, has some punt return value

– Nose for the end zone, high TD rate

– Regularly made big and impactful plays in the passing game

The Bad

– Frame isn’t overly imposing; average size

– Small hands and lacks length

– Needs to work on release package when facing press-man coverage, can get stuck trying to get off the line

– Needs to get stronger overall

– Benefited from heavy dose of smoke/bubble screens and playing in space

– Has to work harder to get in QB’s vision during scramble drills

– Lacked overwhelming production

– Doesn’t have a large catch radius to make grabs outside his frame

– Not a great leaper who will go up and get the ball

Bio

– 39 career games, 22 career starts for Bulldogs

– Career: 119 receptions, 1,687 yards (14.2 YPC) 14 TDs, 4 rushing TDs, touchdown once every 7.3 offensive touches

– 21 career punt returns, 13.3-yard average

– 2023: 30 receptions, 478 yards, 2 TDs in nine games

– 762 yards in 15 games in 2022

– 2023 Wuerffel Trophy Award Winner, honoring player most impactful in his community

– Three-star recruit from Chatsworth, Ga., chose Georgia over Army, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and Vanderbilt; didn’t receive much recruiting attention until late in his high school career

– Played QB, RB, WR, DB, and returner in high school

– Starting guard on high school basketball team

– Ran track, 10.85 in 100-meter dash in high school, ran 4.56 40-yard dash in 2019

– Involved in helping St. Jude’s, Elks Aidmore Therapeutic Care is and part of Georgia’s Leadership Education and Development program

– High school retired his No. 15 jersey and named a street after him (Ladd McConkey Way)

– Brother played QB for Presbyterian College and West Georgia

– Suffered avulsion of hamstring (severe tear) in winter of 2020

– Bulked up from 163 to 176 pounds in two-month span in 2020

– Battled ankle and back injuries in 2023

Tape Breakdown

Ladd McConkey is just a fun player to watch on tape. While he didn’t put up huge numbers in Georgia’s talented and balanced offense, his tape is teeming with impressive plays. As a route runner, he’s fluid and nuanced, able to create space at the breakpoint. He’s able to make cornerbacks look silly at the top of his route. Examples.

The dude has been making people miss since he was six years old. This is just routine stuff for him.

McConkey is fast and an impressive YAC threat who is quick to the tuck and gets up to speed immediately, not needing to build it up.

Impactful, he was a playmaker in college and a threat with the ball in his hands. He’s also seemingly high character and a great community member, checking the “hearts and smarts” box the Steelers covet.

On the negative side, he’ll need to get stronger and improve his release package against press man. He can get beat up and have trouble getting off the line when cornerbacks get their hands on him early.

Conclusion

Overall, McConkey has quality tape. He’s athletic, nuanced, and quick with solid hands, versatility, and high character. He’ll need to keep adding strength, refining his technique off the line and rounding out his route tree. Don’t count on him being a No. 1/high volume receiver in an NFL offense, capping his value, but he could carve out a solid role in the NFL. Putting him in the slot is his best fit but he can move around in an NFL offense.

My NFL comp is Jahan Dotson.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 7.9 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (Third Round)

Games Watched: vs TCU (2022), vs Alabama (2023), at Auburn (2023), vs Florida (2023)