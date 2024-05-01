The Athletic Names WR Roman Wilson ‘Best Value Pick’ For Steelers

As Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft kicked off last Friday night in Detroit, the expectation was that the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to come away with a wide receiver at some point on Day 2, and likely even at No. 51 overall in the second round.

When the Steelers found themselves on the clock at No. 51, there were plenty of good wide receivers available, but passing on West Virginia center Zach Frazier was just out of the question. So, that pushed receiver down the board a bit more.

In the end, it all worked out as the Steelers landed Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson at No. 84 overall in the third round, giving Pittsburgh a potential No. 2 receiver opposite George Pickens in 2024 and beyond.

Landing Wilson at No. 84 overall was quite good value, considering he was highly rated coming into the draft in a deep position pool at receiver. The board fell perfectly for the Steelers and allowed them to snag their guy at the position.

That process in getting to Wilson in the third round has The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo listing Wilson as the Steelers’ best value pick in the draft.

“A speedy slot receiver who was Michigan’s go-to weapon in the passing game last season, Wilson was ranked 41st overall and eighth among receivers by [Dane] Brugler, with a second-round projection. The Steelers snagged him to fill their critical need at wideout with the 84th pick, midway through Round 3, making him the 14th receiver off the board,” DeFabo writes. “Given the Steelers’ history of finding gems in the mid-to-late rounds at this position, there should be optimism Wilson can exceed his draft position and provide a nice complementary style to go along with big-bodied deep threat George Pickens.”

The Steelers drafted Pickens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 52 overall. Pickens, though considered one of the best receivers in the class from a physical standpoint, ended up being the 12th receiver off the board in that draft class.

That has worked out well for the Steelers, so the hope is that even with some concerns about Wilson’s overall frame and only one real year of production, his fall in the draft will be good in the long run as the Steelers got a good player at a position that they certainly know how to identify in the draft.

While he is more of a slot receiver than a guy who can play on the boundary, there is no denying his overall ability. He is tough as nails, blocks his tail off and makes some huge plays in contested-catch situations.

There might be more questions than answers regarding overall scheme fit with Wilson in Pittsburgh, but the value the Steelers got with him at No. 84 overall is undeniable. Hopefully that value translates to the field.