2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Washington OT Roger Rosengarten

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day Three selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, a scouting report on Washington OT Roger Rosengarten.

#73 ROGER ROSENGARTEN/OT WASHINGTON – 6-6 300 pounds (SOPHOMORE)

Senior Bowl Invite

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Roger Rosengarten 6-6, 300 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Great awareness at the line

– Gets off the ball quickly

– Continuously moves his feet to stay in front of defenders

– Nice kick slide

– Quick hands

– Works with great motor

– Coming from a pass-heavy offense

– Protected the blindside for a left-handed QB with no sacks allowed

THE BAD

– More quick than strong

– Loses balance when overpowered

– Upright body

– No punch to move opponents downfield

– Gets pushed back by power rushers

– Lack of lower strength

– Leads his defender around the pocket more than keeping him in front

– Regresses late in games

BIO

– Four-star recruit out of Highlands Ranch, Colo.

– Scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan, and Notre Dame among others

– Recruited as the No. 1 player in Colorado by 247Sports

– Played football, basketball and baseball in high school

– Registered 100 tackles in 48 games as a defensive lineman in high school

– Freshman All-American first-team pick 2022

– 28 starts at RT in the last two years

– 2023 Stats: 993 Snaps, 0 sacks, 3 hits, 12 hurries

– Senior Bowl 2023 invite

– Name relates to German word “garden of roses” expressing the wealth of merchants and landowners

TAPE BREAKDOWN

After four years at Washington, Rosengarten is still a little raw, as he only started the last two seasons after seeing minimal playing time in his first two seasons with the Huskies. In that he did a fine job of blindside protecting QB Michael Penix Jr. Allowing zero sacks allowed is an impressive stat for an inexperienced offensive tackle in that pass-heavy offense. On tape you can see his natural movement skills to create the pocket.

You can tell that he tends to keep his body upright, especially late in games, which leads to him being overpowered. Without the necessary strength, he is then getting pushed back into the QB.

Against quicker edge rushers he often leans into them or even reaches to get his opponent. Usually he tries to lead them around the pocket. When he reaches, his opponents have an easy game getting his hands off, leaving him out of balance.

Where he shines is as an agile run blocker. He is relatively quick on his feet with the ability to pull block. He also has the mentality to never give up and go every play until the whistle.

When finding the second level he is able to dominate smaller players. Here you see him doing a nice job on the backside against Oregon. Making sure the backside end is left open for the option play, he then climbs up, crashing the linebacker.

Also in the run game you can see his missing punch when blocking head-to-head. Rosengarten struggles to keep his feet moving and drive opponents back. He tends to play upright, leaving his frame open and giving defenders the opportunity to drive through him.

CONCLUSION

Rosengarten needs to work on his playing strength before seeing an NFL field. He has the awareness and feel for pressure, and his technique is a good foundation to build on, but his lack of power will limit him on the next level. If he does not bulk up, he will probably struggle against those heavier, quicker and more advanced edge rushers. He has certainly got the tools for the job. Even though he has been playing college football for four years he is still relatively inexperienced and could blossom in the right scheme.

Projection: Late Day Three

Draft Depot Grade: 6.5 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (6th Rounder)

Games Watched: vs Boise State 2023, vs Oregon 2023, Championship Game vs Michigan 2023