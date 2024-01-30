2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Dakota State OT Garret Greenfield

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, I’ll be profiling South Dakota State OT Garret Greenfield.

GARRET GREENFIELD, OT, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (R-SENIOR) 6’7, 320 lb

SHRINE BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Garret Greenfield 6’7, 320lb N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has great size and length for the position

— Possesses a thick build and carries his weight well

— Experienced and battle-tested in the trenches, starting four years for the Jackrabbits

— Has extensive experience playing both left tackle and right tackle during his time in college

— Physical run blocker that uses his size and strength to overwhelm defenders at the point of attack

— Powerful down blocker that can wash defenders down the line of scrimmage

— Can combo off to the second level to pick up the linebacker with the guard

— Has the athleticism to work out in space

— Displays flashes of nastiness in finishing his blocks to and through the whistle.

— Length and size aid in ability to defend the corner in pass protection

— Has the long arms to land a punch on pass rushers to stall their pursuit of the quarterback

— Can hit and replace with his hands to gain leverage back in pass pro when initially out of position

— Can quick set pass rushers out of his stance to win the rep early

THE BAD

— Play strength tends to wane on a play-to-play basis

— Needs to improve anchor to better sit in pass protection against power rushers

— Can be more consistent in using his sheer size and power to his advantage

— Will occasionally get mixed up on picking up twists and stunts

— Needs to do a better job syncing up hands and feet in pass protection

— Will have feet stall when setting the arc of the pocket, allowing edge rushers around the corner

— Footwork tends to be more methodical and needs fine tuning for edge rushers at the next level

— Can stand to improve core strength to avoid lunging into blocks

— Has notable balance issues when it comes to standing upright and in position when engaged on blocks

— Can do a better job keeping pass rushers from winning on second and third effort rushes

BIO

— Redshirt Senior from Rock Valley, IA

— Age 24

— Starred at Boyden-Hull Rock Valley High School where he was named the team’s most valuable offensive lineman in two-straight seasons while also laying on the defensive line

— Also played basketball and baseball

— Committed to South Dakota State in 2018 and redshirted after seeing action in three games

— Played in a reserve role in seven games in 2019

— Started all 10 games at right tackle in 2020, being named a consensus All-America honoree for his play

— Spent 2021 in the starting lineup, making 14 starts at right tackle and one at left tackle

— Made a full-time move to left tackle and started all 15 games, helping SDSU win a FCS National Championship

— Decided to return to school in 2023, starting every game as the Jackrabbits went 15-0 and won their second-straight FCS National Championship

— Two-time Team Captain (2022, 2023)

— All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team (2020-21), MVFC Honor Roll (2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2021, 2022), Associated Press FCS All-America First Team (2020-21, 2022)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

It’s always a pleasure to do draft profiles on prospects you have worked with in the past with various colleges, but that especially rings true with prospects that are from your same alma mater. That is the case for South Dakota State OT Garret Greenfield, who once was a tall, skinny middle schooler working out with myself in the weight room at Rock Valley High School before growing into the 6-7, 320-pound monster that he is now today. Greenfield briefly left the Boyden-Hull Rock Valley and spent some time at Sibley-Ocheyedan before transferring back to the Nighthawks, becoming an all-state offensive lineman that would go on to develop into one of the best offensive linemen at the FCS level with South Dakota State University.

Greenfield managed to win two-straight national titles with the Jackrabbits, starring on an offensive line that dominated the competition on the ground. Greenfield himself developed into a quality run blocker, using his sheer size and strength to overwhelm opposing defensive linemen and linebackers at the point of attack. Watch this three-play series from Greenfield where his showcases his strength and power as a run blocker by downblocking his competition, washing them away from the play and creating nice running lanes for his back.

Greenfield has the mobility and athleticism to combo block with the guard up to the second level and pick up the linebacker, making blocks in space to spring the runner for explosive plays on the ground. Take a look at this play against the Bison where Greenfield helps on the defensive lineman before going up to the second level to pick up the backer, getting in his way long enough for the back to run off Greenfield’s backside into daylight, taking the carry to the house for six.

Here’s another example of Greenfield working in space, picking up a block on the linebacker attempting to come across his face. He can do a better job staying engaged on his block and angling the defender away from the play, but the runner manages to stay upright after initial contact by the defender, allowing Greenfield to get back on his block as the runner takes off for the end zone.

When it comes to pass protection, Greenfield can be hard to work around given his sheer size and long arms. He does a good job using his hands to punch and replace as you can see in the rep below, stalling the defender’s rush right off the snap of the ball and proceeds to replace his hands and stay in-phase with the pass rusher as he attempts to spin off the block, neutralizing him for the entire rep.

His size and aggressive demeanor help him when quick setting in pass protection, getting hands on the defender early to try and win the rep right after the ball is snapped. He does that here on this rep against the Hawkeyes, selling the run fake by going into LB Joe Evans and pushes him outside the pocket, keeping him away from the passer as the quarterback makes his throw to the left sideline.

When Greenfield’s hands and feet are synced up, he executes well in pass protection. Take a look at this play where he comes off the snap in great position mirroring Evans who attempts to get the corner. He gets a good initial punch to jolt the defender back and keeps his feet moving to set the depth of the pocket, knocking down the defender’s amr as he attempts to counter to keep him from getting pressure inside as the quarterback completes his pass to the sideline backed up against their own goal line.

One of Greenfield’s biggest issues on tape is his footwork when it comes to sealing off the edge in pass protection. Oftentimes his feet will stall when attempts to land a punch on a pass rusher, allowing them to win around the corner. However, as you can see in the play below, Greenfield will allow pressure on second and third rushes by the defender even after he’s initially won the rep when his feet stop moving, allowing EDGE Lukas Van Ness to get around the corner and to the quarterback on the extended play.

Here’s an example where Greenfield must show more urgency with his feet in pas protection to set the depth of the pocket. He initially looks to quick set the pass rusher coming hard off the edge, managing to get underneath Greenfield’s block attempt as Greenfield lunges at the defender with his feet stalling. The pass rusher manages to round the corner into the quarterback for the sack, knocking the ball out as the defense recovers.

CONCLUSION

Garret Greenfield is a battle-tested offensive lineman that has started at both left and right tackle in college. He has the measurables you are looking for in an NFL offensive tackle and possesses the skill set to be a viable run blocker at the next level. Still, his footwork and core/functional strength need to continue to improve to give him the chance to contribute meaningful snaps at the next level, seeing pass rushers with higher caliber athleticism the can convert speed to power and when a multitude of ways if your technique isn’t down to a tee.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Greenfield, Tommy Doyle of the Buffalo Bills came to mind as a suitable comparison due to similar size and play style. Doyle was a fifth round pick back in 2021 coming out of Miami of Ohio as a big-bodied blocker that dominated competition in the MAC while also serving as a solid pass protector. He was drafted to be a depth/developmental piece for Buffalo, similar to what Greenfield hopes to be as a small-school prospect looking to get his shot to earn a starting job down the road.

Greenfield’s resume as well as his traits that he brings to the table should warrant him getting drafted at some point of Day Three of the 2024 NFL Draft. A coaching staff can have him sit behind their starting offensive tackles as he continues to refine his technique and improve his strength, eventually being capable of competing for a swing tackle role thanks to his versatility of playing both spots in college. A team like the Pittsburgh Steelers could look to a player like Greenfield near the end of the draft if they don’t manage to land one of the top prospects in the class in the first two rounds for additional depth as a developmental piece

Projection: Late Day There

Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth Round)

Games Watched: at Iowa (2022), at North Dakota State (2022), vs Drake (2023)