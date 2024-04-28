Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier Landing With Steelers ‘Favorite Fits’ For Brian Baldinger

Just like that, 257 players were selected over three days of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

There are a lot of intriguing fits between player and team in those 257 draft picks, but for NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger, two fits between player and team happen to be his favorite. That would be Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu and West Virginia center Zach Frazier to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Appearing on NFL Network’s Total Access following the conclusion of the draft, Baldinger spoke glowingly of the two selections the Steelers made, addressing the trenches on the offensive side of the football.

“Now you look at Fautanu, he was the left tackle at Washington, right? Like this guy has got…the only thing quicker than his hands are his feet. Like, that’s a good combination when you’re 330 pounds. So you look at Zach Frazier…I mean he’s a four-time heavyweight state champion wrestler,” Baldinger said of the Steelers’ first two draft picks. “Every time I see him play, he’s just moving big bodies. Like a big body that moves a big body. They needed a center. I think he starts Day 1 at center.

“They have been rebuilding this line for two years last year. They draft Broderick Jones outta Georgia. They signed Isaac Seumalo, who played every snap for them last year. Darnell Washington. The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally figured out if you’re gonna win playoff game, let’s go. It’s gonna start up front. Let’s build the front. That’s what Omar Khan and Andy Weidl have been doing.”

The Steelers have needed to address the offensive line and build up that area of the roster. With GM Omar Khan in place, along with assistant GM Andy Weidl, that’s exactly what the Steelers are doing. On paper, at least, it’s paying off.

Landing Fautanu in the first round was quite a steal, the Steelers getting one of the best offensive linemen in the class at No. 20 overall. He brings that physical presence to the group and plays with a real edge, which will endear him to teammates, coaches and fans while irritating opponents.

Then, there’s Frazier. A player connected to the Steelers throughout the pre-draft process, he now just has to come about an hour up the road to Pittsburgh to plug a major hole on the roster at center.

Without having to trade picks to move up, landing those two pieces in the trenches is quite the haul for the Steelers. Hard to come up with a better scenario, honestly, which is why it’s not a surprise that Baldinger loves the fits.

The Steelers are leaning head-on into the bully-ball style. It could shape the Steelers’ future in a positive way if everything works out.