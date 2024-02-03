2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Arizona WR Jacob Cowing

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing.

#2 Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona (SR) — 5084, 165 lbs.

Senior Bowl Invitee

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jacob Cowing 5084/165 9″ 29 1/4″ 69 1/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Very productive at both schools (UTEP, Arizona)

—Was a deep threat at UTEP, more rounded role in Arizona

— Effective on all three levels

— Good acceleration and short area quickness

— Nice route runner; can create space in multiple ways

— Change of direction and hip drop are very good

— Not afraid to go over the middle or make a catch in traffic

— Good hands when stationary or on the move

— Solid yards after the catch

— Good body control along the sideline

— Effort is there as a blocker

— Has value as a punt returner as well

The Bad

— Height and weight

— Press coverage and physical defenders may give him trouble

— High throws behind his head gave him trouble

— Low success rate on 50/50 balls

— Drifts toward defenders versus Zone coverage

— Marginal play strength; doesn’t break tackles

— Going to give up ground as a blocker

— Had drop issues at UTEP; much less of an issue the last two years

Bio

— Career (Arizona): 175 receptions, 1,882 yards, 20 TD, 10.8 YPR; 8 carries, 27 yards; 1 pass, 2 completion, -2 yards, 2 KR for 11 yards, 18 punt returns for 121 yards

— 2023: 90 receptions, 848 yards, 13 TD’s, 5 carries, 26 yards, 1 pass, 1 completion, -2 yards, 2 KR for 11 yards, 11 PR for 65 yards

— At UTEP, 141 receptions, 2595 yards, 13 TD, 18.4 YPR, 4 carries for 75 yards, 1 TD

— Started 24 of 25 at U of A

— All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention (2023)

— 2023: Valero Alamo Bowl Offensive MVP

— Senior Bowl invitee

— First team All-Conference USA 2020, 2021

— Led UTEP in receiving in all three seasons

— Birthday 2/4/2001 (23)

Tape Breakdown

What Cowing lacks in size, he makes up for in production. Over his career, he has amassed over 300 receptions, nearly 4,500 yards receiving, and 34 total touchdowns. Primarily, he lines up in the slot but will line up outside as well. He was also the punt returner for Arizona. He was used on every route on all three levels and had success on each level.

In the passing game, he has very good acceleration off the line of scrimmage and is able to put pressure on the defensive back in a hurry. He didn’t face a lot of Press coverage in the games we watched, but he displayed very good quickness and lateral agility to create space at the line of scrimmage. At the top of his route, he displayed good acceleration out of his breaks as well as a very good hip drop to throttle down. He is able to create space regularly with quickness and hesitation to give the quarterback a window.

Nice route here, showing his hip drop to separate from the coverage.

Here is a great route to manipulate the defender. At the stem, he breaks to his right like he is going across the field but then straightens up field for a step to freeze the DB before he cuts across the field.

Here are a couple of examples of his short-area quickness in the red zone.

The pass is overthrown here, but he leaves the defender in the dust on this Sluggo.

When facing Zone coverage, he has a solid understanding of spacing and will work to find the open area. He has good concentration and isn’t afraid to make the catch over the middle or in traffic.

Whether stationery or on the move, he displays good hands around his frame and tracks the ball well over his shoulder. He is solid getting yards after the catch and getting to top speed quickly. He can make a defender miss and has the speed to take it the distance. He has good body control on the sideline and in the end zone, with good awareness to get his feet in bounds. In the scramble drill, he puts in the effort to find open space to give his quarterback a target.

Cowing makes some fine catches along the sideline.

As a blocker, the effort is there. He will block for his teammates at the line of scrimmage or second level and will hustle downfield to help others. His goal is to stay between himself and the ball to delay the defender.

As a punt returner, he didn’t have a lot of returns over his career but showed steady hands catching the punt and was able to create after the catch for some good returns.

Press coverage from more physical defenders may give him some trouble. Throws high and behind him were the only passes that he didn’t routinely come down with, and his success on 50/50 balls was low. With the ball in his hands, he has marginal physicality and doesn’t break tackles. Against Zone coverage, he did drift too close to defenders. As a blocker, he is going to give up a lot of ground and will struggle versus most players due to marginal play strength. He had drop issues early in his career but improved along the way. I read he had just five drops in 2023 on 112 targets. In the games I watch he had two drops and 41 receptions. I don’t think it’s an issue, but it’s worth mentioning. He ran the ball on jet/fly sweeps but didn’t have much success.

Conclusion

Effective on all three levels and can create after the catch. He can separate with speed, quickness, and agility and displays good hands. His sideline awareness is good, and he tracks the ball over his shoulder. As a blocker, he is willing and puts in the effort.

Areas to improve include adding play strength to potentially deal with Press coverage, to help as a blocker, and when breaking tackles. There is room to improve when facing Zone coverage to keep the spacing in his favor.

Cowing was fun to watch. Personally, I usually prefer the receivers to be a little bigger, but seeing his numbers and watching it for myself, I’m convinced he can be effective in the NFL. His best fit is as a slot receiver and would fit in most passing offenses and he also has value as a punt returner.

The wide receiver position is deep in this draft, so it’ll come down to team wants and needs. That could push him later in the draft.

The Steelers don’t have enough players that can create against Man coverage and got extremely limited production from all other receivers than the top two. Cowing could help on both fronts.

This may be recency bias, but Tank Dell comes to mind as a player comp. Similar size, short-area quickness, and effectiveness on all three levels.

Projection: Late Day Two – Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 8.0 Potential Starter/Good Backup (3rd Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – Vs Washington, At USC, Vs Oregon State, At Arizona State, Vs Oklahoma