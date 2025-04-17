Steelers 2024 Draft Class Review – S Ryan Watts

We wrap up our 2024 Steelers draft class review with S Ryan Watts, their second of two sixth-round picks. Like DL Logan Lee, Watts never came close to seeing the field last season, largely due to injury. Even without availability matters, he would have had a hard time earning snaps, at least on defense.

But the Steelers liked what they saw from Watts before his neck injury, as did his teammates. Primarily an outside cornerback in college, they moved him basically on a full-time basis to safety. He was showing positive signs of progress, but the injury sent that to a screeching halt.

Watts spent his entire rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List. Unlike Lee, the Steelers moved him to IR prior to roster cutdowns, meaning he didn’t even have eligibility to return. The Steelers eventually opened Lee’s 21-day practice window. That was never going to be an option for Watts, as it turned out.

Not long after the Steelers’ season ended, Watts ended up having neck surgery. It seems the severity of the injury was not immediately obvious, or at least there was hope that it would heal without surgical intervention. But in the long run, the operation proved necessary, not just to return to football, but for quality of life.

At the moment, it’s unclear if even the Steelers know where things stand. They have not addressed Ryan Watts’ status during this process, at least not extensively. In February, GM Omar Khan acknowledged that Watts’ injury was “significant”. All he added beyond that was, “we’ll see how it shakes out”.

Steelers fans obviously hope to see Ryan Watts play football someday, and I’m sure that is his ambition as well. It is the career he chose, after all, even if it led him down this path. The chief priority is, though, his future well-being and ensuring he can live with minimal complications from the injury he endured.

In the meantime, it’s worth noting that the Steelers have done some homework on safeties in this draft. While they parted with Damontae Kazee, they did add Juan Thornhill as a third safety. At this moment, they certainly can’t operate under the assumption that Ryan Watts will be available. But they will certainly leave a locker open for him.

