Steelers 2024 Draft Class Review – An Overview

With the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, it’s time to review the Pittsburgh Steelers’ class of 2024. The second class with Omar Khan as general manager, it marked some franchise firsts. For the first time in their history, the Steelers used three picks in the top four rounds on offensive linemen. Having taken a tackle in the first round the previous year, doing so again also marked another first.

As with the class of 2023, the Steelers once again retained all of their draft picks. Unlike the previous class, however, their 2024 rookies were a little worse for wear. Of their seven draft picks, four spent the majority of the season on the Reserve/Injured List.

Perhaps four or five of those former rookies, however, are projected as starters for the 2025 season. That includes the trio of offensive linemen, with first-round OT Troy Fautanu essentially coming off a redshirt season.

Fautanu dealt with a knee injury he suffered in the Steelers’ preseason opener, which lingered into the regular season. They opted to start him over Broderick Jones in Week 2, but he later dislocated his kneecap, missing the rest of the season.

They had better luck with second-round C Zach Frazier, who started all season, minus two games. Toward the middle of the year, he injured his ankle but returned after the bye week. Arguably, he was the Steelers’ best lineman in 2024, though he faded a bit as the season progressed.

In the third round, the Steelers dealt with more injury issues. A pair of Wilsons, WR Roman and ILB Payton, came on the opposite ends of that discussion. Payton Wilson fell to the third round due to pre-draft injury concerns, but he was healthy all year. Roman Wilson had no such medical history, but multiple minor injuries made him a forgotten man. He played just five snaps in one game. A hamstring injury proved his undoing, even though he was healthy late in the season.

In the fourth round, the Steelers surprised by taking another offensive lineman, a move that now looks shrewd. Mason McCormick started most of the season, though only due to injury. First, he played at left guard and then started, with Isaac Seumalo missing the first month. Just as Seumalo returned, RG James Daniels suffered a season-ending injury. McCormick filled in the rest of the year and is the clear favorite to succeed the departed Daniels as the full-time starter.

With no selections in the fifth or seventh rounds, the Steelers wrapped up their class with two sixth-round selections. DL Logan Lee and DB Ryan Watts both spent the year on the Reserve/Injured List, but with different degrees of severity.

To hear Lee tell it, he was basically healthy, and the Steelers stashed him all season. In the case of Watts, however, he suffered was proved to be a severe neck injury, only recently having surgery. It is not entirely clear that he will be fit to play during the 2025 season.

The Steelers’ top five picks from last year’s class should have no trouble making the roster again in 2025. Lee and Watts will have their work cut out for them, however. Neither really had a chance to show much last year, but both will have a legitimate shot.

The three offensive linemen represent the Steelers’ hope for the future of their offense. Along with Jones, they are the nucleus around which everything else must be built. As for the Wilsons, they have an opportunity to carve out bigger roles—how big is up to them.