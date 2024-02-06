2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: UConn OG Christian Haynes

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on UConn OG Christian Haynes.

#64 Christian Haynes/OG UConn – 6024 and 318 pounds . (Redshirt Senior)

Senior Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Christian Haynes 6024/318 8 7/8″ 33 7/8″ 80 3/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Easy power profile

– Impressive length allows him to consistently play outside of his frame

– Really easy mover laterally and to the second level

– Excels blocking in space

– Scheme-diverse blocker

– Very good pass protector

– Plays with tremendous physicality; nasty demeanor

– Routinely finishes blocks

– Plays best football against best competition

The Bad

– Has some hip tightness when redirecting

– Overaggressive at times with his initial punch

– Hands can be too wide at times

Bio

– 2023 All-American selection (Associated Press and College Football Network)

– 2022 All-American selection (Sporting News and Associated Press)

– 49-game starter at UConn

– 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant

– 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl invite

– Attended Bowie High School in Maryland; also wrestled

– Majored in human development and family sciences

Tape Breakdown

When you break down Haynes’ game, you are going to find a player who boasts a good overall combination of foot quickness and power for the position. When you first see Haynes’ body type, some preconceived projection of his game may come up. A player who is so sturdily built at 6-2½ and 318 pounds must be a powerful guy, and you would be right. Haynes (who played right guard for the Huskies exclusively) has some impressive hip power and torque.

You might also assume that Haynes is probably not the fleetest of foot or best overall athlete. With that, you would be very wrong. Haynes’ ability to work both laterally and up to the second level is what makes him such an intriguing football player. He is a menace on the second level, showing comfort in zone situations. Even when Haynes isn’t able to get proper body positioning, his feet still run on contact, and he is able to become an asset in space.

One of the best examples of Haynes’ impact on the second level came against NC State All-American linebacker Payton Wilson. The former Wolfpack great was lauded for his ability to navigate space. Haynes completely eliminated him on this play. The smoothness he plays with is something special. Haynes is the main catalyst for an early Huskies touchdown in that game.

Haynes is an overall smooth athlete who is pretty good working laterally. UConn ran a ton of inside and outside zone, allowing for Haynes to utilize his movement skills. In a rep against NC State, he executed a tremendous reach block to cut off a very good defensive tackle in C.J. Clark. Haynes doesn’t just cut off Clark, get his position and stop. No, he routinely finished his blocks. He is out there to make a statement.

UConn also utilized Haynes a ton as a puller, exploiting his comfort to block on the move. The Huskies also asked him to do various things as a puller. On this particular play, Haynes is pulling to kick out and shows great feel for the play. Once he feels the inside pressure, Haynes locks onto the defender to spring the run outside.

The team also used him as a puller to get out in front of plays, almost serving as a lead blocker. Haynes sees red when he gets out into space. Some offensive linemen really struggle to locate and finish blocks in space. Haynes isn’t one of them. That is arguably the most impressive part of his game.

In pass protection, Hayes is also able to utilize his quick feel and unique length with 33⅞-inch arms. Haynes is also a very aggressive blocker, showing heavy hands to stall momentum early in reps. He does a good job staying attached due to that foot quickness to mirror. Haynes profiles as a plus-pass protector on the next level, which he also showcased at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Conclusion

There is a lot to like about Haynes. While he isn’t the tallest interior offensive lineman, he makes up for it with his outstanding length. Combine that with good power and outstanding movement skills, and you have a plus-starter relatively early in his career. Haynes is a plug-and-play starter in Year One with tremendous scheme versatility.

Projection: Early-Mid Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8-1 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: vs NC State (2023), vs Duke (2023), vs (2023) Boston College