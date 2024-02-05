2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Tennessee QB Joe Milton III

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Tennessee QB Joe Milton III.

#7 JOE MILTON III/QB TENNESSEE – 6-5, 235 pounds (REDSHIRT SENIOR)

Senior Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Joe Milton III 6050, 235 10 3/8″ 33 1/8″ 80 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Physical freak with prototypical size

– Cannon of an arm

– Great release

– Leads receivers downfield with great velocity

– Good feeling for pressure

– Ability to throw on the run or keep the ball himself

THE BAD

– Turns 24 before the season, still relatively inexperienced

– Played in a quick, one-read offense

– Waits for receivers to get open, occasionally stares them down

– Lack of reading defenses after the snap

– Often decides on his target pre-snap

– Tendency to overthrow his receivers downfield

– Accuracy underneath is an issue

BIO

– Three-star recruit out of Orlando, Fla.

– Born March 6, 2000

– Cousin of Anquan Boldin

– Bachelor’s degree in American culture

– Scholarship offers from Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia, and Pitt among others

– Attended Michigan for three years before transfer to Tennessee in 2021

– Eventually lost starting spot at Michigan to Cade McNamara in 2020

– Recruited as the No.15 QB in 2018 by 247Sports

– 2023 Passing Stats: 229-of-354, 2,813 Yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs

– 2023 Rushing Stats: 78 Carries, 299 Yards, 3.8 Yards Average, 7 TDs

– 2022 Orange Bowl MVP

– Senior Bowl 2024 invite

– The “Milton Meal” is part of his NIL deal with McDonald’s

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Joe Milton III looked like the heir apparent for the Wolverines after Shea Patterson made his way to the NFL in 2020. In a season that was plagued by Covid-19 he started 1-3 before losing his starting spot to Cade McNamara. After graduating from Michigan, he transferred to Tennessee with three years of eligibility.

Milton opened the 2021 season as the starter for the Volunteers but was injured against Pitt in his second game. Hendon Hooker, a 2023 third-round pick by the Lions, took over and never relinquished the starting job.

Since the beginning of his six years at college, although he only started just one season, Milton has been known for his strong arm. He is reportedly able to throw it 97 yards downfield, which makes his deep balls seem effortless.

With his arm strength, he has the opportunity to read defenses and still lay it up late for his downfield receivers to go and get it. Playing in a quick, one-read offense, Milton often takes his chances deep if his first target underneath is covered. See how the left cornerback (No. 1) is leaving his deep zone to go with the seam route, leaving the linebacker (No. 41) in a one-on-one race downfield. Milton recognizes this early and just needs to wait for the receiver to get open.

Later in the same game against Alabama you can see him already making his decisions before the snap. In this 3rd-and-goal situation, Milton only has his eyes on his running back going out to the pylon. missing his 6-5’ tight end open in the back of the end zone. Given his strong arm, Milton would have easily gotten the ball in between defenders.

In his game you will also find some easy throws that he misses. Just watch how much space the running back has in this play against Florida. Milton even signals him to go upfield but then underthrows him by a good five yards.

Another example you will see in this game against Missouri. It is 1st and 15 with the two defenders on the wide side playing 10 yards off. The slant from the outside should be an easy completion.

Playing at the size of Josh Allen, Milton is not afraid to take a hit and likes to go through contact. Milton is still reasonably athletic, which he also shows on designed quarterback runs and option plays.

When feeling pressure, he likes to take off early, usually going to his strong side. Here you see him recognizing the Crimson Tide’s six-man-rush. The running back is picking up No. 32 in the A gap, which possibly leaves the left tackle alone against No. 15 and No. 30. Milton’s offensive line is doing a fine job, but he is already taking off to get the first down on this 3rd-and-7 play. The hit against No .13 comes extra.

Because of his tendency to scramble early to his strong side, he is vulnerable to run into pressure. In this play, Milton reacts to No. 41, who is about to collapse the pocket on this four-man-rush.

Rolling to his left would have been the much better solution, which you see when looking at the same play from a different angle. Spinning to the left would put the linebacker No. 32 in a two-on-one situation.

CONCLUSION

Joe Milton III is still a developmental quarterback even though he is already 24. Without much starting experience he still needs to learn to read defenses consistently. Coming from a quick, one-read offense, I see Milton struggle to make multiple reads and still remain calm in the pocket. Yet he is way more than just a camp arm given his physical traits.

After a poor Senior Bowl performance with two interceptions, Milton’s stock is pretty much down. I still think he is going to shine at the NFL Scouting Combine when showing off his great arm talent. It is almost certain that there is going to be some buzz surrounding his name after that. He will be drafted, but definitely has to work on his decision-making and his accuracy.

Projection: Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.0 – Backup (5th Rounder)

Games Watched: @Florida 2023, vs Texas A&M 2023, @Alabama 2023, vs Georgia 2023