2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

#1 KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY, CB, ALABAMA (JUNIOR) — 6010, 195 LBS.

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kool-Aid McKinstry 6010/195 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has the size, height, and length you look for at the position

— Can match up with big, physical receivers on the outside

— Has the speed to carry receivers vertically as well as across the field

— Stays tight in coverage when the receiver tries to stack him vertically

— Will press receivers at the line of scrimmage, throwing them off their routes

— Length aids in minimizing passing lanes

— Does a good job playing the ball through the receiver’s hands

— Competes with the intended target throughout the rep to force the incompletion

— Has great recovery speed to make up ground when the receiver gets initial separation

— Traits make him an effective press man corner as well as someone who can cover space in zone

— Has shown the capability to be a strong tackler in run support

— Has experience contributing in the return game

THE BAD

— Has more straight-line speed than twitchy quickness when it comes to changing directions

— Can struggle covering nuanced route runners by adjusting laterally to their breaks

— Foot quickness can improve as his feet will stall at times at the top of routes

— Needs to trust his eyes more and play with less hesitation

— Inconsistent tackle when it comes to effectiveness and desire

— Ball production in college was minimal despite traits and opportunities

— Physical coverage play style may result in more penalties at the next level

BIO

— Junior prospect from Pinson Valley, AL

— Born September 30, 2022 (age 21)

— Four-star prospect and the #1 CB recruit in the 2021 class

— Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game

— Played defensive back and wide receiver in high school, helping Pinson Valley to three state titles in four years

— Committed to Alabama and played in 15 games in 2021, recording 25 tackles, one sack, one interception and a pass breakup

— Started 13 games in 2022 and totaled 35 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, 15 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and an interception, ranked second among Division I punt returners with 332 yards (15.8 yards per return)

— Started 14 games in 2023 and made 32 total tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, also returned 14 punts for 86 yards

— First-Team All-American (2023), All-SEC First Team (2022-23), Third-Team All-American (2022), Freshman All-SEC (2021)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

When you are given the nickname “Kool-Aid,” you have a certain level of swag and game on the field to back it up. That’s been the case for Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry, who has been a football star dating back to his high school days, shining on both sides of the football back at Pinson Valley High School before committing to the Crimson Tide. In three short seasons with Alabama, McKinstry earned First-Team All-SEC and All-America honors as he faced the top receivers in the SEC on a weekly basis, battling them with his unique blend of size, athleticism, and technique.

When you pop in the tape on McKinstry, you see a tall, long cover corner that is built to cover big, physical receivers on the outside. He has the size and length to blanket opposing receivers down the field, having the speed to run step for step with them in coverage. Here are a couple of plays against LSU of McKinstry staying in phase with the receiver throughout the route, carrying the receiver across the field in the first clip, and doing the same down the sideline in the second clip.

McKinstry not only has the speed to stay in phase with opposing receivers in coverage, he also has the length and physicality to battle them at the catch point for the football. Watch these clips against Kansas State, where McKinstry battles with the receiver in the end zone on the first clip, playing the ball in the air to force the incompletion as he plays the ball through the receiver’s hands. In the second clip, we see McKinstry stay in phase with the receiver as he comes out of his break, getting a hand around him as he reaches over his torso to deflect the pass before the receiver can complete the catch.

McKinstry’s size, speed, and length make him an ideal press man corner at the next level, as he can jam receivers at the line of scrimmage and carry them vertically up the field. Watch this rep against Arkansas where McKinstry pushes the receiver toward the sideline in the red zone, carrying up the boundary as he stays in front of the intended target in the end zone and goes up for the ball at its apex, nearly coming down with the interception as the intended target breaks up the pass.

While a good fit for man coverage, McKinstry’s size and length also make him a capable zone coverage defender thanks to his long wingspan and ability to cover ground quickly to work in space and contest passes. Watch this play against Texas where McKinstry starts to carry a receiver vertical before seeing the running back run the wheel route in the flat, breaking on the ball once thrown as he manages to knock the pass away at the last minute from the intended target’s hands.

There are a couple of things that stick out from McKinstry’s tape that he needs to work on as he transitions from college to the pros. One is his ability to consistently get his head turned around and be more aware of the ball in the air when covering receivers. On this rep, McKinstry is in a great position against Texas WR Adonai Mitchell, but he doesn’t get his head turned around or get his hands up, resulting in Mitchell making the tough catch in coverage along the sideline when McKinstry had great coverage for most of the rep.

McKinstry also displays a lack of foot quickness at times with receivers at the top of their routes, appearing to process too much as he stalls his feet as receivers come out of their breaks. Watch this rep against Mitchell where McKinstry starts to hop step backward with his hands down and backed up near his own goal line. Mitchell runs a quick slant pattern as McKinstry’s feet are slow to react to the receiver breaking inside, leading to a wide-open touchdown catch for Mitchell.

McKinstry has the size and physicality to be a capable tackler, but he must show more consistency and want to as a tackler to avoid being a liability at the next level. In the first clip, we see McKinstry come downhill and make a good form tackle on the receiver in the flat, wrapping him up and rolling him down to the ground. However, in the next two clip series, we see McKinstry whiff on the first tackle attempt in a similar situation as he ducks his head and fails to wrap up and nearly misses the tackle in the second clip as he elects to slide and shoe strong tackle the receiver rather than making a strong form tackle. He has his desire wane in run support from time to time, showing hesitancy to mix it up in the running game and put himself in a place of physical contact.

CONCLUSION

Kool-Aid McKinstry is built in the mold of what you want your starting outside corner to look like in the NFL. He has the size, length, and athletic traits to match up with most receivers you will see, possessing the traits to play in man or zone and contest passes at a high rate. He must improve his awareness and show more aggressiveness in run support, but the tools are there for McKinstry to become a high-quality starter in the NFL relatively early in his career.

When coming up with a pro comparison for McKinstry, Christian Gonzalez stood out from this past draft class as a player built in a similar mold, being a top-tier athlete as well with nearly identical size. Gonzalez starred at Oregon before getting drafted by the Patriots in the first round last spring. He possesses the same traits of a corner who can play bump-and-run coverage with big, physical receivers on the outside while also making plays in zone coverage. His consistency as a physical tackler was also questioned coming out of college, but he put together a strong rookie season before missing several games due to injury.

The Steelers need another corner to pair with Joey Porter Jr. on the outside, and McKinstry would provide a similar skill set that Porter brings to the table. There’s a chance that he falls to Pittsburgh’s pick at 20th overall, given the depth of this draft class, in which case there’s a good chance Pittsburgh will heavily consider selecting him to give them two long, athletic cover corners on the backend for the next few years.

Projection: Early/Mid Day One

Depot Draft Grade: 8.7 — Year One Quality Starter (First Round)

Games Watched: at LSU (2023) vs Texas (2023), vs Kansas State (2022)