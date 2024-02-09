2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia.

#78 Kingsley Suamataia/OT BYU – 6043, 329 pounds (Junior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine Invite

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kingsley Suamataia 6043/329 10 3/8″ 34 1/2″ 82 1/2″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

— Massive tackle with a wide frame

— 34 1/2-inch arms with the strength to control edge rushers

— Picks up stunts quickly and helps other lineman in pass protection

— Has a mean streak and plays with full effort every down

— Developing his run-blocking skills, learning how to create lanes and take angles

— Decent mirroring ability and is comfortable pass blocking on an island

— Gets to the second level quickly and looks for work

— Has shown flashes of hand usage and an impressive snatch trap move

— Younger prospect who’s only 21 with a clear path for development

— Experience playing right and left tackle

— His punches carry pop and can knock defenders backwards

— Moves defenders in goal-line situations

The Bad

— Stands too upright and needs to bend at the knees

— His steps are short on his drop back, allowing defenders to gain ground

— Still missing in run defense and will need time to improve

— Raw second-level blocker who is lacking the instincts to pick up defenders in open space

— He occasionally losses leverage, which will lose him the rep

— Limited number of college snaps; most analysts expected Kingsley to return to BYU

— He can move his pad level too quick

— Times on tape where he loses balance when in space

Bio

— Turns 22 next January

— 1,3542 career college snaps

— 23 career college starts

— Two sacks allowed, 15 pressures given up in 2023

— Two sacks allowed, 26 pressures given up in college career

— Dealt with a minor foot injury in 2021; missed Boise State and Wyoming games in 2023; and suffered a minor right leg injury in 2023 against Kansas

— Five-star recruit (40th prospect overall) out of Oren High School in Oregon

— Cousin of NFL players Penei and Noah Sewell

— 66.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2023, 83.4 pass blocking grade

— Fluent in Samoan

— 2022 first-team All-Independent (College Football Network), 2022 second-team Freshman All-American (The Athletic)

Tape Breakdown

The initial reaction after watching Suamataia is how his wide and impressive frame stands out. Few college tackles are built like Suamataia with burly legs and lengthy arms. He uses his strong arms to control defenders at the point of contact and rarely loses once locked in. In the clip below, you see Suamataia (at left tackle) completely shut down the opposing pass rusher once he locks his arms. He stonewalls the rusher, attacking him first with length, then completes the block with ease.

Even with limited college experience, it’s clear that Suamataia has a natural feel for the position. He picks up stunts and blitzers and can identify free rushers mid-play. His mentality fits the offensive tackle position like a glove. He plays with a competitive demeanor and will find ways to help out other linemen while delivering punishing blocks. In the play below against Cincinnati, you see Suamataia identify that he’s completely freed up, look to the left guard and shove the interior defender to the ground with ease.

As a pass protector, Suamataia is comfortable on an island and shows clear coordination. He has the base to defend a bull rush and uses the snatch trap to disengage the arms of an edge rusher. He’s flashed the ability to mirror pass rushers and patiently win pass sets. His biggest issue is step length. Suamataia takes short steps, which lets pass rushers gain ground when attacking the edge. This is a result of lacking groin flexibility, which is difficult to fix, even in the NFL. Below, Suamataia is taking on an edge rusher and doesn’t cover enough ground on his drop back. This allows the edge rusher to beat Suamataia on the outside and score an easy pressure.

Suamataia has the frame, demeanor and strength to be a fantastic run blocker. He puts in the effort to get downfield on second-level blocks and is athletic enough to get to the right spots. However, it’s clear that he’s still a very raw run blocker and has work to do to succeed in the NFL. He’s still learning how to create run lanes and take angles to set himself up for success.

In open space, Suamataia struggles to attack defenders and make blocks on the move. He misses too many second-level blocks as he lacks the natural intuition to put himself in the right place. Below is a perfect example of Suamataia failing to get out in front of the pass catcher, leading to a missed block and broken play.

Conclusion

Kingsley Suamataia has unteachable size and solid movement skills. He can pass block in a phone booth and will control reps with impressive arm strength. If he can shore up his pass drop back, he’ll be a quality pass protector. He can already identify stunts and blitzes, showing he’s able to quickly learn and adapt. NFL teams may be wary of his current run-blocking skills, but most of his issues have the potential to be coached up in time.

If coaches can help him better understand spacing, he’ll be a powerful run blocker who is able to deliver pancakes on the move. He fits best in a gap run or passing scheme. NFL teams in the second round can draft him with a clear path to success. It’s an extremely talented offensive line class with plenty of depth on Day Two, which may cause Suamataia to slide. He’ll need time to develop into a starter. Don’t expect quality reps as a rookie, but he can quickly develop into a decent staple on an offensive line.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.3 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2023 vs Cincinnati, 2023 at West Virginia, 2023 vs Oklahoma, 2023 at Arkansas