Khan: Steelers ‘Wouldn’t Have Taken’ Payton Wilson Without Medical Staff Clearance

Despite having arguably the best film of any off-ball linebacker in the 2024 NFL Draft and elite-level athletic traits and testing numbers, North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson fell drastically in the draft, all the way to the third round to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 98 overall.

Typically, when a player falls that far despite great tape, it has to do with medicals or character issues. For Wilson, it was strictly medical.

Throughout the pre-draft process there was seemingly always a “yeah, but” regarding Wilson, due to his medical history.

Two major knee injuries and shoulder issues hurt his stock even though he was healthy the last two seasons.

For Steelers GM Omar Khan, who appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, there was no hesitation for the Steelers at No. 98 overall, thanks to the Steelers’ medical team signing off on Wilson’s medicals.

“We had him graded really high, and he was still sitting there with our second third-round pick, and we wouldn’t have done it unless our doctors had given us a go ahead,” Khan said regarding the selection of Wilson, according to video via the McAfee show. “…Our medical team is second to none. Our head trainer, Gabe Amponsah, and our doctors, Jim Bradley and Dr. [David] Okonkwo and Aaron Mares, they are second to none.

“We trust them completely. And if they wouldn’t have given us the, the clearance, wouldn’t have taken him.”

There was quite a bit to work through from a medical perspective with Wilson.

He tore his ACL in high school of his senior year, as Dr. Melanie Friedlander points out in her terrific Entrance Physical article on Wilson for Steelers Depot.

Then, he had an issue with the same knee as a freshman in college, re-aggravating the knee injury, causing him to miss his freshman season. He later tore his ACL in college as well, on top of suffering double shoulder dislocations in 2021 and then needing surgery on one of his shoulders.

But then he was healthy for 2022 and 2023, putting together a monster 2023 season that saw him win the Butkus and Bednarik awards last season at North Carolina State.

There was extensive work to do and things to dig into from a medical perspective regarding Wilson, but as Khan stated, the Steelers’ medical team signed off on him, which led to his selection late in the third round.

If he’s healthy, he has the chance to be the biggest steal in the draft, and at a major area of need for the Steelers. Excitement is high for Wilson. Now he has to prove that the Steelers’ investment was a wise one on the field.

But right now, comparisons are running wild for Wilson as the hype builds for him.

NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson compared him to future Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan Monday.

For Khan, it’s a good spot to be in if the comparisons to Kuechly are there.