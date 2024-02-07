2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan DL Kris Jenkins

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Michigan DL Kris Jenkins.

#94 Kris Jenkins/DL Michigan – 6’3, 305 lbs. (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kris Jenkins 6030/305 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– No real injuries. Only had a high ankle sprain in 2023 but didn’t even miss a single practice

– Big chemistry guy, always celebrating a big play even if he had no real involvement

– An anchor in the run game

– Does flash an ability to get better as a pass rusher

– Stout against double teams

– Not afraid to track down a ball carrier when they are a good distance downfield

The Bad

– Lacks a bag of pass-rush moves

– Due to being one-dimensional as a prospect, lacks that elite ceiling

– Lacks consistently active hands

– Won’t show up in the stat sheet much for sacks or tackles for losses

Bio

– Voted team captain by his teammates in 2023

– 2023 Second-Team All-American

– Between 2022 and 2023, shared Defensive Player of the Week honors a total of ten times

– Son of Kris Jenkins, who was a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro at defensive tackle, who played for Panthers and Jets 2001-2010

– Three-star prospect coming out of Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Maryland

Tape Breakdown

There quite literally could not be a better play to start off with to understand Kris Jenkins as a player. Jenkins is lined up inside shade of the tight end on the right and gets a free rush but doesn’t fall for the “fool’s gold”. He stays disciplined, sealing the edge, and meets Ohio State’s pulling linemen head-on. Jenkins doesn’t lose much to any ground on this play and is able to fight through the contact to make a tackle and set up third down.

Another clip of the talent Jenkins has against the run. As Jenkins is lined up in between the left tackle and the left guard, the line slides right. Jenkins fights off the tackle who is trying to remove him from the play and is able to make a tackle on the running back on the opposite hashmark. This play also shows Jenkins’ energy after the play celebrating, which is always good as a locker room guy.

If a coach is getting a player who struggles to be a premier pass rusher, they’re going to have to scheme their pressures. Most times, that’s going to come on a stunt like we see here. Jenkins is lined up as a 3-tech in the B gap between the right guard and right tackle. He comes flying off this line and has a very solid rep here, creating pressure on Alabama’s QB Jalen Milroe.

Even though I don’t think anybody is high on Jenkins as a pass rusher, he does show flashes, like right here where he’s lined up as a 3-tech on the right guard again. I know there’s a controversy on how often interior defenders should be using spin moves, but as we saw at this year’s senior bowl, they’re doing it more than ever. If someone like Jenkins can perfect it to create pressure, I say keep doing it.

While most times you won’t see this kind of power from Jenkins, it’s good to know he does possess it. Coming off the ball as a 3-tech on the left guard with a center reaching to you, the ability to flatten him on his back and make a tackle in the run on the goal line should have NFL defensive line coaches licking their lips.

Conclusion

Kris Jenkins has big shoes to fill coming into the NFL with the legacy of his father. As an undervalued prospect coming out of high school, arguably can be the same for him as an NFL draft prospect. You truly do seem to be getting a pretty solid floor with him as a run defender, but he has a questionable ceiling due to pass-rush limitations. His lack of an injury history and great teammate chemistry are going to make him an intriguing, reliable player. At a minimum, teams can rotate him in.

Projection: Mid Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 (potential starter/good backup)

Games Watched: Ohio State (2023), Alabama (2023), Ohio State (2022)