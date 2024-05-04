Terry Hanratty Makes Bold Claim That Steelers’ 2024 Haul ‘Might Be The Best Draft They’ve Had Since 1974’

The Steelers’ 2024 draft surpassed all expectations, as the team not only landed an offensive tackle with sky-high potential, but also managed to add a starting center, a new receiver, and a linebacker who could be the best player out of them all if he stays healthy. None of these players have even been seen in a Steelers’ jersey yet, but the expectations for all of them are through the roof. Anything can happen in the NFL though, so it remains to be seen what becomes of these players. However, one former Steeler believes they could make up the best draft class for Pittsburgh since the vaunted 1974 class.

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Hanratty’s Huddle, former Steelers’ quarterback Terry Hanratty gave his thoughts on his former team’s most recent draft class, showering it with massive praise.

”I think it might be the best draft they’ve had since 1974. The 1974 draft produced five Hall of Famers. You got Swann, Lambert, Stallworth, Webster, and Donnie Shell. The first four were draft choices, and Donnie Shell was signed as a free agent. All five Hall of Famers from one draft class, and obviously the backbone of our Super Bowl runs,” Hanratty said. “We talk so much about linemen. You gotta get those big guys up front. And I think the Steelers did a great job.”

Hanratty would go on to explain that, by selecting Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier with their first two picks, the Steelers managed to solve their two biggest needs. He saw firsthand how important a great offensive line can be when he was with the Steelers, as he saw how players like Mike Webster can help create the foundation for a Super Bowl victory. Comparing Frazier to Webster is unfair, but if he manages to have even a tenth of the impact that the man they called Iron Mike had, then that pick will be considered a home run.

Looking at some of the best drafts the Steelers have had since 1974, it’s not impossible for 2024 to give them a run for their money. The 1998 draft saw the Steelers’ select a Hall of Fame guard in Alan Faneca, as well as Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward, and two-time Super Bowl champion Deshea Townsend. The 2002 draft didn’t see the Steelers add any Hall of Fame players, but Kendall Simmons, Antwaan Randle El, Chris Hope, Larry Foote, and Brett Keisel each played large roles in at least one Super Bowl victory.

The Steelers have had several drafts that have produced multiple key players that have helped the team continue their tradition of excellence, so it’s entirely plausible that 2024’s draft class adds to that legacy. Will there be multiple Hall of Fame players, or even one Hall of Famer, from this Steelers’ draft class? The safe answer is no, but it’s not out of the realm of possibilities. Is it more likely that this draft class could more closely resemble the 2002 class than the 1974 class, with multiple high-end starters rather than Hall of Fame caliber players? Yes, but nothing is ever certain in the NFL, and there won’t be a real answer to any of these questions for many years.