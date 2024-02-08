2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Washington EDGE Bralen Trice

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Washington EDGE Braelen Trice.

#8 Bralen Trice/EDGE Washington – 6032, 270 lbs. (Redshirt Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Bralen Trice 6032/270 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Powerfully built EDGE; well proportioned throughout his frame

– Plays with outstanding effort; motor always runs hot

– Has powerful and nuanced hands

– Makes plays in the passing game from various alignments

– Extremely disruptive player; creates a ton of pressure

– Good first step to threaten outside track

– Has counters in his arsenal; possesses pass rush plan

– Shows up on biggest games

The Bad

– Tighter hips; not the most flexible pass rusher

– Can struggle against length at times

– A little chaotic at times; sacrifices nuance for power

Bio

– 22 years old (born February 26, 2001)

– Started 29 career games for the Huskies

– Collected 101 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, and 18 sacks during career

– Posted 49 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks in 2023

– Rated as a consensus three-star recruit coming out of Sandra Day O’Connor in Phoenix, Arizona

– Two-time First Team All-Pac 12 selection (2022 and 2023)

– 2024 Sugar Bowl Defensive MVP

Tape Breakdown

Over the last two seasons, Trice has been a tremendous pass rusher for the Huskies. Trice is a thickly built edge defender who makes his living off of counters and affects both the outside and inside track as a rusher. He has a nice first step, which can cause opposing offensive tackles to overset and give up the inside move. You can see Trice working against the right tackle against Texas. Once Jones opens up his chest, Trice wins quickly inside with the pressure and finishes for the sack.

Washington EDGE Bralen Trice (#8) with the inside win. Forced the Texas offensive tackle to overset and finishes Ewers on the ground. pic.twitter.com/gD240JpAes — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 6, 2024

Those inside moves wouldn’t work for Trice if he didn’t have an outside threat as a pass rusher. He brings a good first step to the table, allowing him to threaten the top of the track. Trice also brings a nice double-hand swipe as a pass rusher, showing quick and aggressive hands to get past the left tackle with ease. The ball comes out quickly, but you can see how Trice’s presence is felt throughout the course of a football game.

Double swipe at the top of the track by Washington EDGE Bralen Trice (#8). Trice has very active and nuanced hands as a pass rusher. pic.twitter.com/ZLVBBzKkzl — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 6, 2024

Washington has also used Trice in stunts a lot over the last two seasons. Trice is usually the looper working back inside, hoping to get a free lane as a rusher. It happens here, where Trice starts out working against the right tackle. Once he loops, he gets an easy track to the quarterback and finishes for the sack. The impressive part is the closing speed Trice possesses at 270 pounds. He covers ground in a hurry.

Another stunt for Washington EDGE Bralen Trice (#8). He’s able to finish for the big sack. Closing speed is impressive. pic.twitter.com/zrrBaFRR3K — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 6, 2024

On a similar stunt, Trice once again gets looped back inside for a big pressure. He isn’t able to get the sack but still gets a quarterback hit against Oregon State. Trice forces a quick and errant decision, which was intercepted. Even when he doesn’t get the sack, Trice’s impact is constantly felt.

Washington EDGE Bralen Trice (#8) with the pressure off of the stunt. Forces a bad decision, and turnover against Oregon State. pic.twitter.com/I8Snj7H8FF — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 6, 2024

There are times when opposing offenses try to manipulate Trice with movement and motion. You can see that on this particular play against Texas. Trice is lined up against the left tackle. On the snap, the offensive line works away from him, and the Longhorns bring a puller across to kick him out. From there, it is about relentlessness and motor for Trice. He is able to fight pressure and work back inside for the sack.

Two things that stand out about Washington EDGE Bralen Trice (#8): relentlessness and tremendous field awareness. Texas tried to influence him with movement and pull the guard to kick out in pass pro. He eventually works inside for the sack. pic.twitter.com/edrojjHupd — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 6, 2024

In the run game, Trice shows really nice flashes and outstanding effort. On this particular rep, Trice is lined up against the left tackle. The action goes away from Trice, but he is able to fight pressure and work across the face to get into the action. He is able to make the play in pursuit for a very short gain.

Washington EDGE Bralen Trice (#8) working from the backside here. Able to tight pressure and work across face. Finishes the play in pursuit for the stop. pic.twitter.com/WbyNYmelpD — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 6, 2024

Trice shows the propensity to threaten the outside shoulder in the run game as well. Once he attacks the outside leverage, he is once again able to win inside against the left tackle for a big run stop. Trice is a slippery defender who does a pretty good job of getting off blocks effectively. One consistent thing in Trice’s film is to set the edge and post well overall with his inside arm. That allows for the ability to work back inside consistently.

Nice inside move from Washington EDGE Bralen Trice (#8). Able to beat the RT for a big tackle in the run game. pic.twitter.com/65TJJi0MYY — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 6, 2024

No matter the situation, Trice does a great job playing with consistent effort in the run and pass game. Despite having good, but not great overall athleticism, he makes a surprising amount of plays in pursuit. You can see it on the play working from the backside of this run. He covers ground in a hurry.

Washington EDGE Bralen Trice (#8) had an outstanding motor… always running hot. Able to make the effort play working from the backside. pic.twitter.com/iNhHen9nbp — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 6, 2024

Conclusion

Trice brings a really nice profile to the table, possessing the nuance, motor and physicality to become an asset in the run game and make his impact felt against the pass. There is some hip tightness, which could limit his overall upside as a sack artist, but he still possesses enough athleticism to be a consistent producer in that department. That power profile and intangibles project him as a quality starter early on in his career, with some alignment versatility in obvious passing situations.

Projection: Early Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.1 -Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: vs Oregon State (2023), vs Texas (2023), vs Michigan (2023)