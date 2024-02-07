2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be a scouting report on UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu.

#16 Laiatu Latu/Edge UCLA – 6046, 260 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Laiatu Latu 6046/261 9 3/8″ 32 1/2″ 79 1/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

— Pro-ready build with strong arms

— Versatile alignments, lined up as a 5-tech, 7-tech, and wide nine

— Precise hand placement, strikes his hands high on pads to dictate the play

— Refined swim move and uses it to win both inside and outside

— Rushes with a plan, combines hand moves to manipulate offensive linemen

— Fakes an inside rush to set up an outside win, successful enough both ways to keep linemen guessing

— Decent bend around the edge and contorts his upper body

— Impressive motor and wins with second effort

— Sheds block in run defense, fights through blocks

— Complete arsenal of moves, has a pass rush bag of an experienced pro

— Holds the line in run defense

— Experienced pass rusher with leadership skills

The Bad

— Older prospect, fifth year in college

— Lacks elite twitch or speed around the edge

— Ends up on the ground often, can be pushed down by linemen

— Shorter arms for an edge rusher, came in under thirty-three inches at the Senior Bowl

— His get-off isn’t elite

— Lower body strength needs some improvement as a run defender

— He can overcommit to outside runs and take aggressive angles

— Injury background will have to be cleared

Bio

— 1,250 career snaps in college

— Originally a Criminal Justice major, but ended up studying Sociology at UCLA

— 37 career starts in college

— 26 tackles, 15.0 sacks, eleven QB hits, three forced fumbles, two interceptions in 2023

— 57 tackles, 29.0 sacks, 20 QB hits, six forced fumbles, two interceptions in college career

— Started as both linebacker and tight end in college

— Sixth highest edge rusher prospect coming out of Jesuit high school, 112 overall

— Led college football with a 96.4 defensive PFF grade

— 27 sacks over the past two seasons, leading power five

— First team all-PAC-12 in 2023 and College Football Comeback Player of the Year in 2022

— His 13.0 sacks in a season are the most by a Bruin since Anthony Barr recorded 13.5 in 2012

— Suffered season-ending foot injury three games into 2020, required surgery

— Medically retired from Washington with a spinal cord injury, sitting out two seasons

— Second in PAC-12 with 0.81 sacks per game

— Led his high school team to Division I semifinals in 2017

— Coached by Marlon Blanton in High School

Tape Breakdown

In a class without a blue-chip edge prospect, Laiatu Latu will be one of the first defenders drafted in April. Latu’s college experience was a rollercoaster, starting when Washington forced him to medically retire following a neck injury. After sitting out, Latu transferred to UCLA and became one of the most productive college pass rushers.

Latu’s skillset starts with his well-rounded and refined pass-rush arsenal. He uses an elite swim move, his go-to move, and a technical rip rush. Latu’s hand placement is also extremely impressive for a college prospect, and he’ll strike offensive lineman directly in their chest to control the play.

Latu lines up at any edge spot on the defensive line. He wins as both an inside and outside rusher, opening him up to feint one way before going the other. He’ll completely disengage from offensive linemen with hand swipes and push-pull moves. It’s not only Latu’s range off pass rush moves that is impressive, it’s the way he strings them together and dissects blockers with a plan.

As a run defender, Latu isn’t a pure game wrecker but will hold himself at the point of contact. He has the range to affect outside runs and make plays on the sideline. Latu is a talented block shedder and will routinely fight through run blocks. He wasn’t a consistent backfield presence, but he improved this season, recording a career-high twenty-six tackles for loss. Latu also ends up on the ground too often in both run and pass defense. Whether he’s shoved from behind or pushed, Latu must improve in that regard.

The clip above highlights many of Latu’s strengths as a pass rusher. He explodes off the snap and quickly sideswipes the lineman’s hands away. This quick disengagement stops the left tackle from delaying Latu, which doesn’t give enough time for the left guard to cover. Latu quickly bounces off the left guard and attacks USC’s Caleb Williams. The downside here is Latu ends up on the ground and is unable to finish with a sack.

The big concern with Latu is his medicals. More information will come out during the combine, and NFL teams may take him off their board altogether. While UCLA deemed him healthy enough to play football again, there’s no escaping neck injuries. As a premier prospect, Latu lacks the elite athletic traits commonly found in highly drafted edge players. His get-off can be underwhelming, and his explosiveness is decent. He has smaller arms for an edge rusher, allowing linemen to strike him first. This showed up in a few Senior Bowl reps when longer linemen locked on and controlled the play.

Conclusion

Laiatu Latu has a full arsenal of pass rush moves, which he will use as an immediate sack technician. It is rare to see a college prospect with such refined pass-rush skills. Latu isn’t the most elite athlete, and lacks coveted length, which may lead to NFL teams opting for “higher ceiling”, twitchy edge defenders. He isn’t a traditional run game disrupter, but he can hold his own as a three-down player. Latu profiles as a long-term successful starter with the mindset and refinement to potentially grow into a consistent pro bowler. Medicals withstanding, NFL teams looking for instant pass rush help should turn to Latu.

Projection: Mid-Day One

Depot Draft Grade: 8.8 – Year 1 Quality Starter (1st Round)

Games Watched: vs USC (2023), vs Arizona (2022), at Washington State (2022) vs Oregon State (2023)