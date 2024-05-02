Roman Wilson Doesn’t See Blocking As Dirty Work: ‘I Feel Like It’s Fun’

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith wants wide receivers who are willing blockers. No doubt that was part of the evaluation process leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. So it should not surprise anyone that the Steelers took Michigan WR Roman Wilson in the third round. Despite his smaller stature, Wilson is a tenacious blocker.
When Wilson joined Cam Heyward on the draft recap episode of Not Just Football on Thursday, they covered a lot of topics. Heyward asked him about being a receiver who wants to block defenders.
“I feel like it’s just like a extension of a passing play, you know?” Wilson said. “If my running back or even my o-linemen are gonna sacrifice their body for me then I’m no better than to do that for them when they’re trying to make a big play as well… It’s just something Michigan put in my head, just don’t shy away from it. If it’s gonna help the team win, just let’s do it. Let’s dive into it. Let’s be all committed to it. I just feel like that’s what it comes down to.”
Wide receivers have a stereotype of being divas. They want the ball in their hands on every play. You could argue that the elite receivers of the world have earned that. And every wide receiver pictures himself catching the Super Bowl-winning pass from the time they were playing catch in the backyard.
However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Wilson has pictured laying the perfect block to spring a running back for a game-winning touchdown, too. He sees the offense as a unit with every piece working together on a given play. Just because it’s a run play doesn’t mean the wide receivers aren’t doing something valuable.
Wilson has drawn some comparisons to legendary Steelers WR Hines Ward. Ward was a phenomenal pass catcher who also loved to lay out defenders while blocking. The way Wilson talks only reinforces those comparisons. Plus, how many times do you hear a wide receiver talk about the enjoyment he gets out of blocking?
“And plus, I feel like it’s fun too,” Wilson said. “Like when you get a pancake or you shed a block, it’s a different feeling than catching the pass.”
Wilson sounds like a wide receiver made to play in Pittsburgh. I can imagine a fan creating a highlight reel of Wilson’s best receptions interspersed with him laying defensive backs out in the run game. Steelers fans are going to love watching him play football for years.
You can watch the entire episode of Not Just Football below: