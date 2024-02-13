2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Arizona OT Jordan Morgan

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Arizona OT Jordan Morgan.

#78 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona – 6047, 312 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jordan Morgan 6047/312 10 3/4″ 32 7/8″ 81 1/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

— Experienced tackle with three years as a starter

— Swift foot speed and sound footwork

— Overall refined pass sets, can handle a pass-blocking role as a rookie

— Plays with complete effort every play, clearly a love for the game

— He can win with hand usage and uses hand moves to shutdown defenders

— Mirrors well and is comfortable pass-blocking on an island

— Plays with balanced tackle posture, which allows Morgan to fully utilize his strength

— Skilled at winning leverage battles and is flexible enough to block at the correct pad level

— Younger prospect who’s only 21, has a clear path to development

— Flexible hips and can open up quickly to angle towards pass rushers

— Quick mover that can get out in space

— Instinctual blocker who calls out stunts, blitzes, and free rushers.

— Recovers well when he’s losing pass sets

The Bad

— Arm length is below the traditional standard for NFL tackles

— Lack of length allows defenders to disengage from run blocks

— His base strength is purely average and can show up against heavy-handed edge rushers

— He lacks the “pop” in his hands to shove back edges

— His build is more comparable to a guard than a tackle, NFL teams may move him inside

— Dropback speed can improve in order to cover more ground

— He can hold his hands too wide, which opens his chest up to bullrushes

— He has occasional false steps when defending outside moves

Bio

— Turns 23 in August

— 2,404 career college snaps

— 37 career college starts

— Two sacks allowed, 14 pressures given up in 2023

— Ten sacks allowed, 69 pressures given up in college career

— Tore his ACL in 2022, has fully recovered since then

— Three-star recruit (40th prospect overall) out of Marana, Oregon

— Competed as a shot put thrower

— 83.5 overall PFF grade in 2023, 87.3 pass-blocking grade

— 2023 First Team All PAC-12 (AP), 2023 PAC-12 First Team, 2022 First Team All PAC-12 (AP)

Tape Breakdown

Returning to Arizona for a fifth year, Jordan Morgan was determined to improve his craft and did exactly that, jumping up to an 83.5 overall PFF grade (6th in power 5) and an 87.3 pass blocking grade (7th). He’s a burlier tackle whose build fits more closely to a guard. The biggest talking point with Morgan’s build is his arm length. His arms are only 32⅞”, which is below the traditional 33” threshold for NFL tackles. This shows up most in the run game, where Morgan can struggle to lock in blocks, and his lack of length allows defenders to disengage.

This is shown above, where Morgan is not able to fully seal his block. The opposing edge uses his length advantage to secure a rip move and beat Morgan for a tackle.

His size can show up in pass protection as well. Morgan simply doesn’t have the length that other premier tackle prospects possess. He needs to speed up his dropbacks and cover more ground in his initial pass set. His footwork is sound, but Morgan doesn’t have the frame to make up for missteps. In the play below, Morgan is beaten off the snap and isn’t able to cover enough ground. The edge quickly beats him to the quarterback, recording a pressure and breaking the pocket.

Outside of physical concerns, Morgan is an extremely talented tackle prospect. He mirrors edge rushers well and is a composed pass blocker. Morgan has pro-ready footwork, especially in pass protection, where he can adjust and set angles. Most college linemen lack proper posture when blocking, but Morgan sits in a comfortable and balanced stance. He has refined hand placement and can strike and disarm rushers on first contact. Below is an example of a beautiful rep by Morgan. He jumps the rush and mirrors the edge perfectly, then finishes the play perfectly.

Morgan’s intelligence and comfortability at tackle stand out. He identifies and reacts quickly to stunts and blitzers. Morgan understands how to create running lanes by angling his body. He flips his hips to open up an inside run and maneuvers himself midblock. Below, Morgan uses the defender’s force against him to flip inside and seal the defender away from the running back.

Most college prospects show solid hand usage at first contact, but few lack the ability to defend counter moves that Morgan has. He synchronizes his hands with the defenders in order to block any extra moves. When he loses at the beginning of a play, Morgan can recover and regain control.

Conclusion

Morgan has the pass-blocking talent to be a day-one starter. His run blocking is solid as well, creating a well-rounded skill set. Most of his weaknesses stem from size and length, which showed up many times across Morgan’s tape. Bralen Trice, Washington’s star edge, dictated plays purely with length. Quicker speed rushers will give Morgan some issues on the outside, where he can lack the frame to cover ground. His Senior Bowl week was inconsistent and didn’t push his draft stock in either direction. Morgan profiles as a solid starter in a pass-heavy scheme.

Worst case, Morgan’s length gets in the way and he transitions to guard. He’s naturally built like an interior player and has the blocking talent to start inside as well.

Projection: Early-Mid Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.4 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2023 vs UCLA, 2023 vs Washington, 2023 vs Utah, 2023 at Colorado