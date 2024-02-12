2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Miami (FL) S Kamren Kinchens

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Miami (FL) S Kamren Kinchens.

#5 Kamren Kinchens/S Miami (FL) – 5111, 206 pounds (Junior)

Senior Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kamren Kinchens 5111/206 9 5/8″ 31 1/4″ 75 1/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

– Outstanding range on the back end; covers an unreal amount of ground

– Quick processor as a single-high safety; quickly understands what is developing in front of him

– Has uncanny ability to seemingly be around the ball

– Great ball skills; forces a lot of turnovers

– Good overall athlete; possesses both plus range and short-area quickness

– Nice job playing man coverage on slot receivers

– Flashes physicality as a tackler

– Plays with high energy; a lot of swagger

– Relied on heavily as a communicator the last two seasons

THE BAD

– Has some atrocious moments in the run game; misses too many tackles

– Can get out-leveraged in the passing game by size

– Play strength can still get significantly better

– Can be late processing against play-action

BIO

– Born Sept. 29, 2002 (21 years old)

– Started 27 games during Miami career

– Finished 2023 season with 59 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups

– During his Hurricanes career, recorded 162 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 26 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns

– First-team All-ACC selection in 2022 and 2023

– First-team All-American in 2022

– Rated as a four-star recruit on the Rivals and 247Sports Composite ranking

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Kamren Kinchens is what you think of when you envision a true free safety, with coverage tools to make a ton of plays working from depth. Miami asked him to play as a single-high safety in the middle of the field a ton, and he flourished. The range he possesses is fantastic. You can see him flash it against NC State.

Outstanding range on the backend from Miami (FL) safety Kamren Kinchens (#5). Best true center fielder in the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/LdfaZvdQKg — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 11, 2024

There are a lot of moments where Kinchens is put into some pretty tough spots, and his presence is needed to erase mistakes. This happened on this particular play against Louisville where he is on the backside of a coverage bust. Ranging over, if Kinchens isn’t able to get there in time, it’s a touchdown. That range is fantastic, Kinchens boasting great foot speed and proactiveness to recognize the coverage break.

This was the best play I saw from Miami (FL) safety Kamren Kinchens (#5) this past season. Coverage bust against Louisville… Kinchens has to cover a ton of ground to prevent a huge play. Not only does he prevent a big play, he intercepts it. Eye popping stuff. pic.twitter.com/18O9mKCypS — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 11, 2024

There are also plenty of moments of Kinchens making plays after reading the quarterback’s eyes and jumping passing lanes. Against Virginia, he establishes great eye discipline to recognize the underneath route and breaks to the outside leverage. Kinchens is able to step in front for an easy interception and takes it to the end zone for a pick-six.

The Virginia QB tries to throw to outside leverage for the WR for a completion… Unfortunately he didn’t see Miami (FL) safety Kamren Kinchens (#5) buzzing down. He steps right in front for the pick six. pic.twitter.com/OkTKOlDFBK — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 11, 2024

Interceptions, and turnovers in general, can be a little random at times. While there is nothing special about this interception against Texas A&M, there is something to be said about a player who always seems to be in the correct spot. Kinchens cashes in on an easy interception after a wide receiver falls down, doing something he does frequently: make big plays.

A wide receiver falling down on a route to the MOF is never a good thing… unfortunately the ball finds Miami (FL) safety Kamren Kinchens (#5). The ball just seems to find him. pic.twitter.com/DXs0tQF7sX — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 11, 2024

Kinchens does do a lot of his work playing deep, mostly in single-high alignments. Miami also utilized his overall athleticism from the slot at times. His man upside is on display here at the top of the screen in the slot. Kinchens shows his smoothness and explosiveness to get downhill. He is able to break up the pass at the catch point.

Miami (FL) safety Kamren Kinchens was used from depth a ton, including a lot as a single high safety. He also was utilized in some man coverage as well. Here he is playing over the slot at the top of the screen. You can see the smoothness, COD and competitiveness for the PBU. pic.twitter.com/eefu24O7PT — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 11, 2024

The click and close he possesses is really impressive for a player who spends most of his time in increased space. Kinchens is again at the top of the screen. He is able to drive on the short route to make another big play. That coverage versatility is huge in today’s space game.

Here’s another man rep from Miami (FL) safety Kamren Kinchens (#5) in the slot at the top of the screen. The click and close is tremendous. He is very explosive working downhill. pic.twitter.com/N9tW3uCvUc — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 11, 2024

Kinchens’ closing speed is best put on display during this safety blitz against North Carolina. He begins looking like he is playing from depth, eventually coming up quickly. The amount of ground he closes is super impressive, eventually getting Drake Maye on the ground. We are talking about a really, really gifted athlete.

Here Miami (FL) safety Kamren Kinchens is blitzed from the depth. You can see the closing speed to finish UNC QB Drake Maye on the ground. He is an explosive athlete, with really good play speed and propensity to make big plays. pic.twitter.com/DDlAVXbsFI — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 11, 2024

As impressive as Kinchens’ work in the passing game is, his impact in the run game leaves a lot to be desired. There are flashes of good, which you see on this rep. Kinchens has no issue getting his nose dirty. He explodes downhill and will lay his body on the line.

Miami (FL) safety Kamren Kinchens (#5) needs to get more consistent in run support. It isn’t from a lack of effort. There are flashes to assume he gets much better in that area. pic.twitter.com/GvVfSbqVpm — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 11, 2024

There are just way too many moments of missed tackles in the open field to be comfortable with. The passing game prowess will make his shortcomings at times forgivable, but he will need to cut down on the missed tackles to go from a quality starter to impact player at the next level. That is, by far, the biggest weakness of his game.

CONCLUSION

Finding a free safety who can play the middle of the field and make a ton of plays from depth is incredibly valuable. There is no safety in the 2024 class who has the upside in that role that Kinchens does. His range, ball skills and propensity for game-changing plays are something special. If he is able to improve his ability as an open-field tackler, you are looking at a perennial Pro Bowl performer, and the baseline is a quality starter relatively early into his career.

Projection: Late Day One/Early Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.3 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: vs Louisville (2023), vs North Carolina (2023), vs Virginia (2023)