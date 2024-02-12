2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Arizona tight end Tanner McLachlan.

#84 TANNER MCLACHLAN, TE, ARIZONA (R-SR) — 6-5, 245 pounds.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tanner McLachlan 6-5/245 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Good size with room to grow

— Runs routes on all levels

— Awareness to find the open area in Zone

— Creates separation best with physicality

— Reliable hands and can hold on taking the big hit

— Yards after catch improved as the 2023 season progressed

— Solid pass protector; often left alone versus the edge

— Solid and improving blocker on first and second levels

— Good blocker in space

The Bad

— Older prospect

— Lean frame; needs to add play strength

— When inline occasionally late at the snap

— Only adequate explosiveness and speed

— Somewhat limited route tree in college

— Will duck his head at contact when blocking causing misses

— Poor effectiveness on slide blocks across the formation

— Pad level and hand placement inconsistent

Bio

— Career (Arizona): 79 receptions, 984 yards, 12.5 YPR, 6 TD

— At Southern Utah: 15 receptions, 168 yards, 2 TD

— 2023: 45 receptions, 528 yards, 4 TD

— Most receptions by an Arizona TE since Rob Gronkowski (47) in 2008

— 2023 AP second-team All-PAC 12 selection

— Lethbridge Collegiate Institute All-Canadian award as a wide receiver in high school

— Played basketball in Canada

— Torn ACL in 2021

Tape Breakdown

Canadian-born Tanner McLachlan was a player who caught my eye while watching teammate Jacob Cowing. He’s an older prospect who started his career in Southern Utah. After seeing Arizona play when he was younger, he always wanted to play for the Wildcats, so he transferred there for the 2022 season. He was used inline, in the slot, split out wide, on the wing and even at the fullback position.

As a receiver, he was used primarily on the first and second levels with fewer routes to the deeper level. He has solid acceleration off the line of scrimmage and good awareness versus zone coverage to find the open area. As a route runner, he is solid overall and is best using his physicality at the top of the route to create space.

His hands are good with McLachlan having the ability to adjust all around his frame, and he tucks the ball away quickly. I saw several passes he was able to high point to make the reception. He can take the big hit and hang onto the ball. After the catch there was improvement later in the season to add extra yards and break tackles.

Here are some reps on McLachlan working on the short and intermediate levels.

Against UCLA, he works down the seem, adjusts to the ball nicely and holds on after taking a big hit.

McLachlan on some downfield throws.

As a pass blocker, he was used quite often on his own to block edge rushers and held his own. He displayed good balance, solid lateral agility to mirror rushers and works hard to replace his hands to gain the advantage. When teammates make the catch, he is always hustling to the ball to get in position to make a block.

Pass protection reps from the wing.

The run game was another area where McLachlan improved as the 2023 season progressed. His positioning and effectiveness were solid in one-on-one base blocks, McLachlan improving his ability to move defenders. Walling off on the edge and down blocks are where he made some of his more effective blocks. He displays balance and agility on the second level to mirror defenders. He has solid mobility to block in space in the run game and on screens.

Here is a sample of his run blocking in 2023.

McLachlan’s frame is a little lean and adding 10 to 15 pounds of muscle would benefit his game. When lined up inline, he is occasionally a tick slow at the snap. As a runner, he has adequate explosiveness and his speed overall is adequate. The route tree he ran was limited initially but expanded to include whips and screens later in the season. When blocking, he will duck his head at contact. He was asked to slide block quite a bit and he was poor, generally missing the defender. Pad level when blocking is inconsistent as well as hand placement.

He has room to add play strength to prevent being driven back like this.

This block where he worked across the formation was not a positive.

Conclusion

Overall, McLachlan has a solid build with room to add muscle. He was primarily on the first and second levels with a route tree that expanded later in the season. He has good hands, can take the big hit, and improved his production after the catch later in the season. As a pass blocker, he was solid overall and was left to block edge players one on one quite a bit. Run blocking showed his effort and agility with many positives on the first and second level.

Areas to improve include his play strength, which would help him in the run game and pass game. Developing his ability to create space and his route running will give him more opportunities. Improving his blocking technique and pad level would help him be a more consistent blocker.

Being an older prospect may make some teams shy away from him, but I believe his best football is ahead of him. There was improvement in his entire game as the season progressed. Get him to add some more muscle and give him NFL coaching, and I think he will outplay his draft position by Year Two in the right situation. Initially, he will be a TE2/3 with the potential to be a starter at the Y tight end.

The Steelers probably won’t be looking at tight end in this draft so McLachlan probably will not be on their radar. For his player comp, I’m going with Jake Ferguson. Both have good ball skills and show effort as a blocker and needed to add strength and improvement to create space.

Projection: Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – Vs Washington, Vs USC, At Washington State, Vs UCLA, At Arizona State