2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Florida State CB Renardo Green

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Florida State cornerback Renardo Green.

#8 RENARDO GREEN, CB, FLORIDA STATE — 5114, 187 Lbs. (RS. SENIOR)

Event Name

-2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Renardo Green 5114, 187 8 5/8″ 31″ 74 1/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

-Played in a man-heavy scheme at Florida State; thrived on an island

-Long corner with good overall size for the position; knows how to use it on the boundary

-Patient hands in press-man, doesn’t overextend

-Quick feet and loose hips; able to flip open and run with ease in coverage

-Physical, aggressive corner with bully mentality in coverage

-Comfortable with mirror technique and is rarely out of position; in the hip pocket all the time

-Took on some of the top talent in the country and never blinked

-Displays willingness to come downhill in run support and make a hit

The Bad

-Not much production despite heavy starting experience

-Needs to develop the ability to finish plays in coverage on the ball

-Can be engulfed by blockers in the run game; doesn’t use length to his advantage in those situations

-Not as explosive or quick-twitch as frame leads one to believe

-Still developing feel in zone coverage; gets lost in space at times when not in phase with WRs

Bio

-Played in 53 career games over five seasons with Florida State, starting 32 career games

-Finished career with 143 career tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one interception, 22 passes defensed, one forced fumble

-Recorded 38 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and 13 passes defensed in 2023

-Opted out of Capital One Orange Bowl against Georgia to prepare for NFL Draft

-Named Second Team All-ACC cornerback in 2023; Honorable Mention in 2022

-Former 3-star recruit out of Orlando; chose FSU over Ohio State

Tape Breakdown

If you want guys at the cornerback position with good size and length for the position who happen to have played in a man-heavy scheme at the collegiate level and had great success doing so, Florida State cornerback Renardo Green is your guy.

A four-year starter at Florida State, Green played press-man quite often for the Seminoles and thrived. With the Seminoles, Green played 270 of his 363 coverage in press coverage this past season and earned an 86.7 PFF grade in the process. He thrived on the boundary and in the slot and really locked down one side of the field for Florida State in a very talented secondary.

He has a bully-ball mentality for the position, and it showed on tape time and time again. It even showed at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas in January, as he was one of the best corners there. That wasn’t much of a surprise, considering the talent he took on throughout the season — and daily in practice. Names like Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers for LSU to open the season, Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson at Florida State daily, and even names like Ricky Pearsall with Florida and even Louisville’s Jamari Thrash.

Green thrived.

This was Green’s only interception of his career, and it was an impressive one, coming against LSU’s Malik Nabers in coverage. Green is in press-man, He’s patient with his hands, reroutes Nabers to the sideline and then is right in his hip pocket throughout the rep, taking advantage of Nabers slipping to pick off the pass.

You can see how patient he is in press. He’s not rushed to throw his punch. He’s calm and under control and times his contact well.

Same here against Nabers in the red zone.

Great work here from Green, not throwing his hands, staying square and walling off Nabers, and getting his head around late to make a play on the ball and break up the pass.

Really good stuff from the Florida State corner, which will translate to the NFL.

Even when he loses at the line of scrimmage in press-man — which is rare — Green has a great ability to recover quickly and get back into the play.

He loses off the line here against Clemson last season, but that recovery is so impressive. One step, and he’s back in phase, right in the hip pocket, running stride for stride with the receiver. If you lose in press-man, you have to be able to recover quickly and get back into phase to avoid the big plays. Green showed that on this rep.

When not playing in coverage, Green showed a tendency to come downhill in run support and play rather physical.

Against Clemson, he laid a huge hit on running back Will Shipley, setting the tone early in the game.

That is an impressive rep from Green, reading run quickly, working off of his receiver, and firing downhill.

Great form to come in square, keep his head outside and fire right through Shipley for the big hit and the run stop.

This rep opened some eyes.

But then, there were some reps on tape that were ones that made you look away in run support.

Same game against Clemson, Green seems to coast a bit on the rep in off-man coverage, expecting his defenders in front of him to make the play against the run.

They didn’t.

Not great.

Green is caught off guard and out of position. He tries to get square and go low for the tackle in the open field, but Shipley buries him on the run. Ugly rep from Green. Fortunately, it was one of the only ugly reps against the run that I saw.

Conclusion

As a heavy man-coverage cornerback at the college level with a ton of starting experience and great success in press-man, Green is a very intriguing player. He has good length, mirrors easily, and changes directions in the blink of an eye. He recovers quite well, too. His success in press-man is eye-opening, especially considering the type of talent he went up against this past season for the Seminoles.

Despite that success, the lack of production on the ball is a bit concerning. Yes, he had 22 passes defensed in his career, but the one interception is a bit concerning. Of course, teams weren’t exactly throwing his way all that often, either. He’s going to need to make the adjustment to the NFL game when it comes to how physical and grabby he was at times in coverage, but there is so much to like from a foundational standpoint with Green.

He’s flying under the radar right now, but he might be one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the class.

Projection: Late Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 7.7 (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: Clemson (2023), LSU (2023), Southern Mississippi (2023), Boston College (2023)