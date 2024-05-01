‘I Wouldn’t Trade Him For Anyone:’ Omar Khan Has Full Confidence In Mike Tomlin

Last season, there was some smoke that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could possibly be on the hot seat or choose to leave the team, but during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show Wednesday, Steelers general manager Omar Khan expressed full confidence in Tomlin.

When asked if he was worried about Tomlin losing his fire, Khan said, “No, I’m not. I wouldn’t trade him for anyone. I’ve said this time and time again, I’ve never met a person who has a greater passion for the game of football than he does, and every single day, I assure you it resonates with everyone in this building. Coach Tomlin is awesome.”

Tomlin is highly regarded among players around the league, and it’s clear the love for Pittsburgh’s longtime head coach is still there among the front office. Team owner Art Rooney II also expressed his confidence in Tomlin earlier this offseason, and it’s likely that Tomlin will receive a contract extension this offseason.

The knock on Tomlin has been the team’s lack of playoff success, as Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016. The team is always competitive, but when the wins actually matter come January, the Steelers haven’t been able to get it done. During the team’s three-game losing streak last season that included back-to-back losses to the two-win Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, the calls for Tomlin’s job among Steeler Nation got louder, but it’s clear that he never really lost confidence from the decision-makers who matter in the building.

With a revamped roster this season, it’s time for Tomlin and the Steelers to finally start winning when it counts. Gone is the lackluster quarterback room let by Kenny Pickett, and in are Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The Steelers addressed the trenches in the draft, and behind new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the offense should be a lot better than it was last season. The AFC is a tough conference to win, but the Steelers have the pieces in place to win a playoff game this season, if not go further. There’s still room to add, and the Steelers and Khan will look to do so to fill out the roster, but most of the team’s major holes have been filled and they’ve committed to winning now.

Tomlin still has the support of the locker room and the Steelers brain trust, and he doesn’t sound like someone who’s going to take a step back any time soon. But it’s time to win now, and we’ll see if he can lead the Steelers to some playoff victories with their reloaded roster.