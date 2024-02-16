2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie.

#72 Kiran Amegadjie/OT Yale – 6’5, 326 lbs. (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kiran Amegadjie 6050/326 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

– Incredible length profile; understands how to play outside of his frame

– Really smooth lower body with good foot quickness. Strong core; creates easy power at POA

– Underrated flexibility; able to contort his body in awkward positions and recover

– Experience playing both at offensive tackle and inside at guard during career

– Tons of developmental upside to work with

– Moments of utter dominance on his level

THE BAD

– Secondary hand usage can be inconsistent

– Needs to sustain blocks in the run game better

– Season ending quad injury in 2023; potential medical red flag

– Competition concerns

BIO

– Started 24 total games during his Yale career (14 at left tackle, 10 at right guard)

– Ranked as a two-star recruit and the No. 284 offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports

– Attended Hinsdale Central in Illinois

– Chose Yale over offers from Central Michigan, Southern Illinois and Indiana State

– Selected as an All-Ivy League performer twice (First team in 2022 and Honorable Mention in 2021)

– Played in four games in 2023; had season-ending surgery due to quad injury

Tape Breakdown

When you evaluate players on the FCS level, you want to see prospects dominate. Amegadjie did that, looking like a man amongst boys at times. As an athlete, he hits every requisite threshold you would want. He possesses an outstanding combination of foot quickness, flexibility, length and core strength, which shows up big time as a pass protector. On this rep against Holy Cross, Amegadjie shows that he is a very easy mover. He gets to the top of his set with extreme comfort and patience. Amegadjie fits himself inside of the defensive end’s frame, flashing that great length. Once he gains extension, reps are over immediately on that level.

LT Kiran Amegadjie (Yale) He’s an extremely smooth football player who has an effortless kick step in pass pro. Combine that with nimble feet and length, and you have a lot of tools to work with at offensive tackle. pic.twitter.com/xQOdkt5v11 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 13, 2024

There are times where Amegadjie looks like he is almost toying with opposing pass rushers. With such a huge difference in length, it’s almost impossible for them to recover against Amegadjie when he gains extension. That should translate well to the next level. You can’t teach length, and that is something he certainly brings to the table. As a pass protector, all the building blocks are there.

LT Kiran Amegadjie (Yale) Once again, Amegadjie is very smooth in pass pro. Once he is able to gain extension, it was over on the FCS level. With nearly 37 inch arms (3668v), he is rare in that department. pic.twitter.com/aykY2BO9ke — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 13, 2024

The best pass blockers show patience, having the requisite amount of foot quickness and good spatial awareness to work against movement up front. Here against a stunt, Amegadjie shows that he has great trust in his physical gifts. He passes off the defensive end with ease and stifles the looper on first contact. When he stays square, Amegadjie is a very difficult player to beat in pass protection.

LT Kiran Amegadjie (Yale) He plays with a really nice amount of patience in pass pro. Here he is working against a stunt, absolutely eliminating the looper. His length is again a big resource he uses well. pic.twitter.com/PZlfU8VzmQ — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 13, 2024

When Amegadjie fits inside of the opposing defender’s frame, he has some overwhelming power. If a team needs a potential fit inside at guard, he can definitely do it. His core strength and explosive lower half allows Amegadjie to create easy movement at the point of attack. He can be overwhelming at times.

LT Kiran Amegadjie (Yale) There’s easy core strength and explosiveness to work with here. Amegadjie was a man amongst boys at his level. pic.twitter.com/2dNLJVqiPS — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 13, 2024

There are times off of combo blocks where Amegadjie has the chance to get up to the second level. When he locates linebackers and safeties, his natural power can be overwhelming. When he becomes more consistent with the timing and location of his lunch, he should develop into a really good inside zone blocker.

LT Kiran Amegadjie (Yale) You can see the extraordinary explosiveness that Amegadjie brings to the table. When he makes contact on the second level, movement is created. When he becomes more consistent with his timing and aiming points, he could become big time in the run game. pic.twitter.com/CXOdIpSQ7N — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 13, 2024

As an athlete, Amegadjie clearly understands how to get his body aligned and is an extremely coordinated player. He is able to quickly get his body in proper position, using sufficient footwork to cut off opposing defensive lineman. Once he gets aligned, he has the core strength to hold his ground.

LT Kiran Amegadjie (Yale) Plays with a powerful base. Has upside either staying at offensive tackle or kicking inside. Understands cutoff angles and regularly gets his body aligned in the run game. pic.twitter.com/WchES7y9pI — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 13, 2024

Probably the most underrated aspect of Amegadjie’s game is his flexibility. He has a nice ability to recover, even when his body gets put into awkward positioning. That is a very important part of playing offensive tackle. When you are going against some of the talented pass rushers on the next level, every rep isn’t going to be perfect. Being able to maintain balance and recover is very important.

LT Kiran Amegadjie (Yale) I still have no idea how Amegadjie kept his balance here. He possesses some really impressive core strength and flexibility as a blocker. Most offensive tackles would have face planted on this rep. pic.twitter.com/B5VyF9gLmH — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 13, 2024

Unfortunately Amegadjie has one of the worst concerns you can have: health. There is a chance that a medical red flag could pop up throughout the process, which could push him down some boards. On the field, there is a lot to like. He needs to become more nuanced with his hands, and sustain blocks in the run game better. Those are the major areas of attention moving forward.

CONCLUSION

Before the season, Amegadjie looked like he could be a massive riser in the 2024 offensive line class. He had some high spring grades from the NFL and was viewed as arguably the top prospect from the FCS ranks. Unfortunately, a quad injury did cost him the majority of his final year for Yale, putting some questions by his name moving forward. If healthy, Amegadjie has the combination of core strength, length and foot quickness to develop into a starting offensive tackle down the road. His experience inside at guard also adds to his value on the next level.

Projection: Fourth-Fifth round

Depot Draft Grade: 7.5MED – Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: vs Holy Cross (2023), vs Morgan State (2023), vs Harvard (2022)