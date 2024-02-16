2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Maryland S Beau Brade

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Maryland S Beau Brade.

#2 Beau Brade/S Maryland – 5116, 208 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Beau Brade 5116/208 10 3/8″ 31 3/8″ 77 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

The Good

– Well-built, thick-frame and looks the part

– Physical and downhill hitter, throws his weight around and looks to mix it up

– Generates solid hit power when he’s able to get a square shot on ballcarrier

– Power and tenacity to force fumbles

– Shows enough straight-line speed

– Uses length well, able to close to break up throws at all levels, most effective driving downhill from zone

– Versatile and wore multiple hats in the defense

– Gives effort and chase to the football

– Solid overall production

– Captain and leader, regarded as someone who helped shape the culture at Maryland

The Bad

– Extremely tight-hipped and struggles to change direction

– Too often can’t adjust when back changes his path, causing him to fall off tackles or slip

– Overruns plays and can’t break down effectively and consistently, able to fill in a straight line but struggles when asked to adjust path

– Inconsistent and hard to trust as last-line defender

– Undisciplined eyes and too easily fooled by playfakes

– Overall, late finding and reacting to the football

– Can match routes vertically but struggles to stay in-phase at breakpoint

– May have to make NFL position switch but will need to add significant weight, frame looks maxed out

– Role and scheme appears limited and niche at next level

Bio

– 25 career starts for the Terps

– Career: 177 tackles (9.5 TFL) 3 INTs, 3 FFs, 1 sack, led team in tackles in 2022 and 2023

– 2023: 75 tackles (4 TFL) 1 INT, 1 sack

– Voted team captain by teammates for 2023 season

– Three-star recruit from Clarksville, Maryland, chose Maryland over Air Force, Army, Michigan, and Pitt among others

– Father, Ron, played football at Virginia Tech in the mid-late 80s

– Changed from No. 25 to No. 2 for final season

– Long-term goal is to become a marketing or financial manager

– Had 450 career high school tackles, also played RB and FB

– Ravens fan

Tape Breakdown

Beau Brade turned down Michigan and the service academies to stay local and build up the Maryland program under head coach Mike Locksley. Regarded as a culture shaper, the school was coming off a 3-9 season the year before Brade arrived. When he left, they were above .500 in each of his final three seasons and won eight games in back-to-back years for the first time since 2002-2003, not to mention winning three straight bowl games for the first time ever.

On paper and while getting off the bus, Brade looks the part. I’m actually surprised he weighed in at only 208 pounds at the Senior Bowl. On tape, he looked heavier than that. Perhaps he dropped some pounds to be faster for the event, a common tactic. Watching him, Brade can lay the lumber when he’s able to square up his target. He plays to his size and throws his body around. And when he’s able to get a good shot on somebody, they go down.

He has the size to match tight ends and drives on the ball well underneath to break stick/in-breaking routes up. Two examples.

But the biggest recurring issue with Brade is his tight hips and poor change of direction. He routinely was unable to adjust his path and overran plays, either slipping and not even touching the ballcarrier or falling off his tackle. He struggles to break down and come to balance. Unless the runner is in a straight line, Brade has trouble making solid contact. A lengthy cut-up of that.

And that’s really his biggest issue. For a safety, a last-line-of-defense, it’s hard to trust him, which forces Brade into a box role. Frankly, I’d be more willing to try him at inside linebacker and make the position switch, though at 208 pounds, he’ll have to add at least 15 pounds. And his frame feels pretty maxed out.

On top of that, Brade can be fooled by play fakes. While he will show instincts, especially driving underneath, he’s late with his eyes and can get caught looking in the backfield. Two clips, both resulting in touchdowns.

Conclusion

While Brade seems like a solid dude, was productive, and has his positive moments on tape, the tackling concern is a critical one. It’s hard to overcome that, especially knowing it’s related to his hip tightness and not just bad technique. This makes him a hard guy to draft, though I think he’ll compete hard to make a roster on special teams. This will be a lower grade than most but there’s dealbreakers in his game.

My NFL comp stays with Maryland and Antoine Brooks Jr.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.0 – Undrafted Free Agent (Priority Free Agent)

Games Watched: at Michigan (2022), at Ohio State (2023), at Michigan State (2023), INT Cut-up