2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Marshall OT Ethan Driskell

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Marshall OT Ethan Driskell.

#52 Ethan Driskell/OT Marshall – 6082, 312 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ethan Driskell 6082/312 10 3/8″ 35 1/8″ 83 1/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

The Good

– Outstanding length profile; comfortable playing outside of his frame

– Functional athlete who has shown the ability to work to second level

– Plays with a nasty streak; consistently finishes blocks

– Powerful punch when timed well

– Explosive out of stance; moves well linearly

– Has shown incremental improvements as he has gained experience

The Bad

– Punch timing/aiming points is very sporadic

– Tight hips that limit the ability to redirect

– Needs to add a lot of upper body strength

– Trouble sustaining blocks to more athletic defenders

– Pad level needs to become more consistent

BIO

– Started 26 games during his Marshall career

– Began his college career as a walk-on

– Held no scholarship offers coming out of high school

– Played at Holy Cross in Louisville, Kentucky

– Standout basketball player while at Holy Cross

– Participated in the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl

– Selected to participate in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Driskell was a full-time starter at left tackle over the last two years for Marshall, where he showed tremendous growth throughout. From a foundational perspective, Driskell boasts a nice level of length, size, and overall athleticism. He flashes those traits as a pass protector, in this play in particular against NC State. Driskell is able to get out of his stance quickly and ride the defensive end up the field. His nastiness kicks in at the end, finishing the defender on the ground.

Ethan Driskell, LT, Marshall Nice level of springiness out of his stance as a pass protector. He possesses outstanding length, and understands how to play outside of his frame. As is usually the case, finishes the defender on the ground. pic.twitter.com/HsNl3mGRlQ — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 14, 2024

When Driskell times his punch well in pass protection, he has the ability to gain extension quickly. In those situations, he can be overwhelming at the set point. On this rep, he gets that early position and is able to get his hips underneath him. Keeping defensive linemen off of his chest is his key to victory.

Ethan Driskell, LT, Marshall Possesses outstanding length, which he uses to his advantage constantly in pass pro. Here he has a well timed easy punch and disrupts the rush. Driskell gains extension and wins the rep early. pic.twitter.com/P69Om3CWAV — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 14, 2024

Quite simply, Driskell is not a technically advanced offensive lineman right now. He is getting by on physical gifts and needs a ton of work from a footwork and hand-play perspective. On this particular rep, Driskell shoots his hands early and gets the defensive lineman to show him in return. Driskell takes advantage of that, gets inside of his lunging frame, and gets him on the ground. It’s unorthodox but even then, you can see Driskell flash his tools.

Ethan Driskell, LT, Marshall It can be unorthodox at times… but you love the tenacity and violence that Driskell plays with. He flashes his hands here in pass protection, gets the opposing defensive lineman to show his hands and pancakes him. pic.twitter.com/mFCzBd8T7v — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 14, 2024

In the run game, there are moments of dominance for Driskell. Marshall utilizes both inside and outside zone in their system, using movement to create leverage. You can see Driskell help to secure the 4i technique, which he quickly does and works up to the second level. Driskell eventually locates a defensive back and annihilates him in space. That mean streak and nastiness that Driskell plays with is constant throughout his film.

Ethan Driskell, LT, Marshall Constantly plays with a mean demeanor… which will be an OL coaches dream. Driskell helps secure the 4i and works to the second level. Absolutely bullies the defensive back in space. pic.twitter.com/3U86rdxJYv — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 14, 2024

As a down blocker, Driskell also has some outstanding moments. While he doesn’t have the best change of direction ability or lateral mobility, he does have nice linear explosiveness. You can see that in this rep, where he comes out of his stance quickly and with force. Driskell is able to create easy movement and make an easy crease.

Ethan Driskell, LT, Marshall Plays with good explosiveness out of his stance. Driskell shows that first step on the down block. He’s able to create a nice crease for Rasheen Ali. pic.twitter.com/aXt4FFLjEi — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 14, 2024

Once again, Driskell is able to create that easy moment off of the down block. On this rep, it was a little more difficult because he was working against a 4i technique. His explosiveness was still able to help Driskell create another crease for his running back.

Ethan Driskell, LT, Marshall Good hip torque and physicality at the POA from Driskell. He is able to dig the 4i out and create a crease. pic.twitter.com/A0V6G7QPfK — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 14, 2024

From an overall technical perspective, Driskell is a mess. His change of direction is limited due to his inconsistent pad level. Driskell also needs to continue to improve his upper body strength, which is below average right now. Those deficiencies cloud the early upside for Driskell, but the long-term is what you’re banking on. Driskell is a developmental offensive tackle that will need to be brought along slowly.

CONCLUSION

With Driskell’s combination of size, length, and functional athleticism, Driskell has developmental upside to work with. There are key areas of his game that will need to be worked on to be on a roster early on, but he has clear building blocks to work with. Patience is going to determine his success, emphasizing technical improvement and physical development.

Projection: Sixth-Seventh round

Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (7th Round)

Games Watched: vs NC State (2023), vs Appalachian State (2023), vs UTSA (2023)